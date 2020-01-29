WHITEHOUSE — Continuing to build a tournament resume with the draw now less than two weeks away, Defiance once hit the road to face a Division I squad from the Northern Lakes League, and once again came away victorious as the Bulldogs routed Anthony Wayne 67-36.
“(It’s) another Division I win for us,” explained Defiance coach Kirk Lehman. “When you put the record up on the board, and you break it down into divisions, and anytime you can get a Division I win — and I know its not the best Anthony Wayne team — but they still very well coached and they know how to play.”
The win runs the Defiance win streak to six, and according to Lehman, the Bulldogs are playing their best basketball of the season.
“Overall, this is as good of an effort as we’ve given all season,” said the veteran coach. “We didn’t have too many blips tonight. I thought we were really good.”
Unlike the game Saturday, one where Defiance needed to battle the entire way, the Bulldogs took control early. The matchup featured one tie, which came early in the opening period.
Once the Generals tied the game at four, Defiance did the rest. Will Lammers and Tyrel Goings both scored inside, and from there it was all Bulldogs.
Goings did his best to carry the Bulldog offense in the opening half. He opened the second period with a score, added all six points in a run to send Defiance up double digits, and closed the half with four of the final six points.
“When Tyrel gets in the post and gets position, he’s hard to defend,” said Lehman. “He’s got great hands, as good of hands of anybody I’ve ever coached. When he gets in there and gets low — he’s so well balanced — he can score the basketball or pick up a foul.”
All-in-all, it led to a 30-16 lead for Defiance at the break.
Anthony Wayne made an effort to defend the paint and Goings in the second half, which opened up the outside for Defiance’s deadly shooters. Will Lammers opened the second half with a triple, one of two in the third period he would hit. He had 10 points in the third stanza.
Lammers wasn’t the only outside eye having a good night. CJ Zachrich and Colin Moats added second half triples for the Bulldogs.
“We did a good job of establishing inside,” said Lehman. “I thought our guard play was good all night long.”
Goings and Lammers each finished with 25 points to carry the Defiance offense.
The Bulldog defense was up to the task against the Generals. Defiance held Anthony Wayne to 37 percent shooting (14-38) while forcing the Generals into 16 turnovers. The Bulldogs also won the rebounding battle, 29-19.
“We’ve got some length, and Caden (Kline) does a great job of being able to guard more than one guy,” Lehman added about the Bulldog defense, specifically the tough 2-3 zone used by Defiance. “Our guards have done a great job of knocking down the penetration. Tyrel inside is real physical with their post players and that makes it tough to score. We’re really getting a handle on that zone and doing a great job.”
Defiance (11-4) heads back into WBL play with a home contest Friday against Celina. Anthony Wayne falls to 8-8.
DEFIANCE (67) — Shaw 5; Vander Horst 2; J. Lammers 2; Hutcheson 0; Jimenez 0; Schlatter 0; Zachrich 5; Goings 25; Moats 3; Kline 0; W. Lammers 25; McDonald 0. Totals 26-45 9-12 67.
ANTHONY WAYNE (36) — Wyrick 0; Szul 6; Debo 6; Ray 0; Copley 2; Miller 9; Huffman 2; Reid 0; Ruhe 4; Pike 7; Boyer 0. Totals 14-38 5-5 36.
Three-point goals: Defiance — W. Lammers 3, Shaw, Zachrich, Moats. Anthony Wayne — Debo 2, Miller. Rebounds: Defiance 29, Anthony Wayne 19. Turnovers: Defiance 8, Anthony Wayne 16.
Defiance 10 20 19 18 — 67
Anthony Wayne 7 9 4 16 — 36
Reserves: Anthony Wayne, 45-34.
