On a night where shots did not fall quite as easily as in the previous six straight victories Defiance recorded, it didn’t matter nearly as much as the Bulldogs clamped down defensively and came up with a key 14-0 run for the team’s seventh straight triumph, a 48-34 home victory against Celina on Friday.
Following four straight road contests and six of eight games in January on the road, the Bulldogs (12-4, 4-2 WBL) came out a bit sluggish to start, leading Celina (2-14, 2-4 WBL) just 13-8 after one period, despite forcing five Celina turnovers in the period.
“Once we got out and pressured them a little bit, it was much better,” explained Defiance head coach Kirk Lehman. “When we got up and got after their shooters, they didn’t shoot it nearly as well and that proved to be the thing and then we turned them over a couple of times.
“I think our offense has gotten better because of our balance, we’ve got scoring coming from a few more situations. Our defense has been good because we’ve worked so hard. I thought our effort tonight wasn’t quite as good as what we’ve had the last few weeks but we got the win and that’s the important thing.”
The second stanza provided some of the separation the Blue Bulldogs needed as Caden Kline sparked an 8-2 run with a steal at midcourt that led to a slam on the other end, followed by buckets from seniors Tyrel Goings and Jack Vander Horst.
Down 23-14 at the break, Celina continued to claw and battle against an aggressive Defiance defense that turned up a three-quarter-court press, hitting four 3-pointers, including a deep triple from 5-6 junior guard Jack Duncan that cut the DHS lead to 32-26 with 3:07 left in the period.
Defiance again had an answer, ripping off a 7-0 run to end the period on a trey just ahead of the horn by Will Lammers.
“We got it down to (six) and it snowballed when they made their run, it was turnovers,” said Celina mentor Jay Imwalle. “(Defiance is) a veteran team who executes very well. This zone, they play it a little bit different than most teams play a 2-3 zone, but I thought we got the ball to the middle of the zone where we wanted but when we got it there, some of our decision making wasn’t what it needed to be.”
Having already turned a six-point game into a 13-point edge, Defiance slammed the door early in the fourth with another 7-0 run, with buckets from Vander Horst and Lammers and a spot-up 3-pointer from freshman Bradyn Shaw to go up by 20, aided by four consecutive Celina turnovers.
“We talked about it after the game, they’d played really, really well to get a six-game win streak,” added Lehman. “It’d have been a shame to come home and lose that winning streak, so it was very positive to build on that and get that seventh game and now we’ve got to get ready for O-G.”
Noted Imwalle: “Defensively we were not bad at all. We held that team to 48 points and the Lammers kid the last three or four games has been unconscious. I’m not upset at the defense, it’s at the offensive end, we’ve got to get some things figured out.”
Though Lammers’ streak of 20-plus point games was snapped at three, the senior shook off a slow start with 12 points for Defiance, one of three players to net a dozen in the contest.
Vander Horst added four buckets, a trey and a free throw for his 12 while Goings added 12 points and five rebounds.
“Jack was key all night long for us,” lauded Lehman. “He was big with his movement and aggressiveness to the rim, we needed more of that to have a better night.
“You know, it’s a win but I’m not sure how well we played but Jack was really good all night long.”
Duncan’s 11 points led Celina, which dropped its fourth straight contest.
Following a 67-36 win Tuesday at Anthony Wayne, Defiance is off for Saturday but will prepare for state power Ottawa-Glandorf (14-1, 4-1 WBL, No. 2 Division III) on Friday as the Titans will enter stinging off its first league loss in 36 tries, dating back to a 2016 loss to Defiance.
CELINA (34) — Duncan 11; Black 0; Alstaetter 4; Gilmore 0; Wilson 8; Andrew 6; Feister 2; Wurster 0; Thobe 2; Rasawehr 1. Totals 12-27 3-4 34.
DEFIANCE (48) — Shaw 3; Vander Horst 12; Hutcheson 0; Zachrich 0; Goings 12; Moats 3; Kline 6; Lammers 12. Totals 19-42 3-3 48.
Three-point goals: Celina 7-16 (Duncan 3, Wilson 2, Andrew 2), Defiance 5-12 (Lammers 2, Vander Horst, Shaw, Moats. Rebounds: Celina 17 (Rasawehr 5), Defiance 18 (Vander Horst, Goings 5). Turnovers: Celina 17, Defiance 7.
Celina 8 6 12 8 — 34
Defiance 13 10 16 9 — 48
Reserves: Celina, 38-36.
