Fueled by a confidence-boosting second-half showing on Saturday against Wauseon, Defiance has hopes for the beginnings of a string of victories for the boys hoops program, beginning with a double-dip of contests this weekend against winnable opponents.
Friday will see the Bulldogs (6-4, 2-1 WBL) compete at home for the first time since Dec. 11 with a league clash against Kenton (3-7, 2-1 WB) before Saturday will send Defiance to Sherwood for the 80th all-time meeting with county foe Fairview (2-9).
“We’re really excited because we’ve got an opportunity to get it rolling a little,” said Defiance coach Bryn Lehman, as the Bulldogs will face just one team with a winning record in its final seven games in January. “We were clicking in some phases that we haven’t all season (in the second half against Wauseon) and we looked really good offensively in the second half, scoring 32 points against a Wauseon team that really defends.
“Both teams play more seniors than we do, they’ve got that blend of experience even with the players they lost from last season. Coming in, we’ve got to anticipate both teams are going to give their absolute all. We can’t come in and think it’s going to be a cakewalk because it’s not.
KENTON AT DEFIANCE
After seeing an eight-game win streak against Kenton snapped two years ago, Defiance got revenge in last season’s matchup with the Wildcats and the Bulldogs have eyes on starting another streak Friday.
Under first-year boys head coach Ryan Miller, the Wildcats have claimed two league wins in three tries against Elida and Lima Bath in December but have fallen on hard times lately with five straight losses entering Friday’s tilt at Defiance.
A 60-54 overtime heartbreaker against Celina marked the most recent league loss before a 62-48 Saturday loss to a Liberty-Benton team Defiance beat 47-37 on Nov. 27.
Those seven losses, however, have come against teams with a combined 52-25 record, including unbeaten Colonel Crawford and Upper Scioto Valley and a 10-2 Lima Perry outfit.
“Kenton plays really hard and plays a ton of guys, it’s tough to place what lineup you’re going to see at any given time,” explained Lehman. “I’m impressed by how hard they play. They crash the boards extremely well, they attack the basket; they do a lot of the things that you strive to get your team to do. They maybe don’t have some of the basketball skill that some of the teams we play have, but they play incredibly hard.”
Through the season’s first 10 games in Wildcat country, scoring has come from many different sources as Colby Quay (5-10, Jr.) put up 21 points against Colonel Crawford, Jarrett Jolliff (5-10, Sr., guard) netted 24 points against Elida and the Wildcats had four double-digit scorers against Lima Perry in Jolliff (14), Gunnar Stout (Sr., forward, 11), Gavin Payne (6-3, So., 11) and Tyson Lawrence (Jr., guard, 10).
Jolliff’s 10 ppg lead the team with Lawrence not far behind with 9.4. Payne (8.1 ppg) and Quay (7.4 ppg) will also provide scoring threats for Kenton.
For Defiance, the 47-33 win over Wauseon Friday marked a return to the Bulldogs’ preferred style after struggling defensively in an 86-77 shootout loss in league play at Lima Shawnee.
Junior forward Cayden Zachrich (17.3 ppg, 6 rpg, 52 percent field goals) followed a 30-point effort against Shawnee with a 10-point, five-rebound night against Wauseon. Point guard Bradyn Shaw (15.2 ppg, 3.1 rpg, 3.3 apg, 22 3-pointers) paced Defiance against the Indians with 12 points after netting 24 against Shawnee.
Junior wing Isaac Schlatter (6.5 ppg, 3.9 rpg, 4.4 apg, 11 3-pointers) hit two clutch 3-pointers and put up 10 points against Wauseon.
With David Jimenez (6 ppg, 2.4 rpg, 2.3 apg) working back into the lineup and bringing a slashing dimension to the DHS offense and wings Tyler Frederick (1.9 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 1.8 apg), Aidan Kiessling (3.4 ppg, 1.4 apg, 1.2 spg) and Joe Lammers (2.8 ppg) bringing intensity defensively to the perimeter, the Bulldogs look to keep the machine running smoothly as the season hits the homestretch.
Miller enters his first year as Kenton’s boys coach but the current Wildcat mentor brings head coaching experience with 96 wins in eight years coaching the Kenton girls program from 2010-18. Defiance leads the all-time series with the Wildcats, 40-12.
DEFIANCE AT FAIRVIEW
Fairview got as close as any Apache team has come to ending a 13-year losing streak to Defiance by taking the Bulldogs to overtime a year ago. The Blue and White prevailed 55-53 to continue a win streak that dates back to a 48-46 Fairview win on Jan. 12, 2008.
With multiple starters gone from last year’s squad, fifth-year head coach Bodi Kauffman’s squad has gone through its share of growing pains in a 2-9 start to the season.
Fairview will take a five-game skid into the weekend and a trip to conference foe Edgerton on Friday as an 0-4 start and back-to-back wins against Fayette and Tinora preceded the recent stretch.
“Coach Kauffman does a great job of getting his guys to buy in and fight,” said Lehman. “They were a little older than us last year, we were really young but they always rise up for this game.
“I anticipate a dogfight, I anticipate getting punched in the mouth and we’ve got to match that and try to do the things we do well. If we play the way we did in the second half Saturday, we’ll be in good shape.”
6-4 junior Jeffrey Smith leads the Apaches with 10.5 ppg along with four rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest. 6-2 senior Brady Karzynow (six ppg) and 6-2 junior Brody Retcher (5.8 ppg, two apg, 1.2 spg) each lead the Apaches with 4.2 rebounds per contest while 6-1 junior Samuel Clemens will also look to make an impact offensively with 7.1 ppg and a team-best 19 makes from long range last season.
Last season’s contest saw a narrow finish in the extra session as a Caleb Frank make was waved off at the whistle for a foul on the floor and with a missed one-and-one free throw, Defiance held on for a two-point win. Though Frank (17 points vs. Defiance) departed, Smith brings experience from the contest with 13 points and three longballs a year ago while Clemens and Karzynow both saw time.
Shaw led the Bulldogs in that game with 15 points and four 3-pointers while Jimenez tallied 14 points and seven rebounds and Zachrich added a dozen.
With a combined record of 21-50 in their next seven opponents, Defiance has the opportunity to turn a 6-4 record into a head-turning mark ahead of the tournament draw on Sunday, Feb. 6. With their improved play this season, a change in mindset is necessary, per Lehman.
“Our guys need to face new pressures and see things in a new way,” explained the DHS mentor. “We’ve played the underdog role, we’ve played in even matchups but I want to see how our guys respond when we’re considered favorites, not that that label makes a bit of difference.
“Kenton wants to prove themselves against one of the better teams in the league and Fairview wants to beat one of the better teams in the area. If we want to get where our goals are, we’re going to have to play teams that are gunning for us.”
