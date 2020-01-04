NAPOLEON — After a pair of losses ended the 2019 calendar year at 4-3 for Defiance, the chance to flip over to a new set of months provided a chance for a fresh start for Defiance.
If Saturday's result against rival Napoleon was any indication, the Bulldogs flipped a switch along with a calendar page.
Tyrel Goings put up a monster night for the Bulldogs with 14 points and 18 rebounds as Defiance claimed its 10th win in the last 11 seasons against Napoleon with a 50-31 triumph.
"I thought our kids really came ready to play and our determination and effort was tremendous, probably the best of the year," said Defiance mentor Kirk Lehman, whose Bulldogs never trailed. "We wanted to pick up a little bit of three-quarter-court pressure because this was their third game of the week and we hadn't played.
"Our guys did a great job defensively and ... I thought our rebounding was as good as it's been all year."
Added Goings: "The last practice of the year, the coaches said come back next year, it's a new year and we can start off on the right track and I think that's exactly what we did. We played extremely hard today."
The Bulldogs (5-3) seized control early, rattling the game's first 11 points off while taking advantage of cold shooting from Napoleon (2-8), which missed its first seven shots from the field before a corner trey from Preston Hinojosa with 2:46 left in the first.
After a three-point play from senior Will Lammers, junior Wildcat guard Jarrett Gerdeman countered with a three-point play of his own to cut the lead to 14-6 after one period.
The Bulldogs found the separation they needed in the second period, again taking advantage of ice-cold Napoleon shooting (1-of-14 in second quarter, 3-of-26 in the first half).
A key sequence occurred at the two-minute mark of the second with the Bulldogs up 19-7 but Napoleon picking up back-to-back offensive boards on missed shots.
Freshman Bradyn Shaw countered on Defiance's next possession, draining a 3-pointer from the left wing. The Bulldogs turned the dial up defensively on the inbound, stealing the ball and dishing to an open Shaw in the paint, who was fouled. The young Bulldog guard converted one of two free throws to put the Bulldogs up 16 points.
"We didn't do a good enough job in the first half competing for the ball, for loose balls, for rebounds or anything like that so we've got a lot of work to do," explained first-year Napoleon coach Chad Bostelman, whose Wildcats finished a frigid 9-of-50 from the field. "We didn't play defense without fouling tonight. We did a better job in the second half ... when we turned up our pressure a little bit. We just didn't secure rebounds."
Aiding the DHS scoring effort was a stellar effort from the charity stripe. The Bulldogs, which averaged 11 free throw attempts per game as a team at a 61 percent clip, shot more than that in the first half (13) and converted 23-of-28 from the charity stripe for the game for an outstanding 82 percent.
Goings, a 42 percent shooter entering the contest, came up big at the line with four makes in four attempts in the first half while senior guard Jacob Hutcheson (4.9 ppg entering the night) drained eight of nine attempts from the line to add a scoring punch.
Coupled with senior Caden Kline's solid four-point, seven-rebound effort in the post and Lammers' 12-point effort, the all-around effort was pleasing to Lehman.
"I thought Hutch was great defensively and had a tremendous game for us," said Lehman. "He's really been solid for us and Bradyn Shaw was really good handling the basketball. Tyrel was his typical self but obviously 18's a little more than his typical self. I thought our guards were good on the boards and ... our defense was just really solid."
Down double-digits much of the second half, the Wildcats cut the Bulldog lead to 10 early in the fourth on a pair of free throws from junior Gaven Brubaker but two freebies from Shaw and a bucket from Lammers kept the 'Cats at bay.
Willeman finished with a team-best 10 points in the loss for Napoleon, which will return to action Tuesday night at Anthony Wayne (6-3, 3-1 NLL) in Northern Lakes League action.
Defiance will welcome in Kenton (7-4, 2-0 WBL) on Friday before a key non-league matchup at Wauseon (7-2) on Saturday.
DEFIANCE (51) - Shaw 6; Vander Horst 2; Hutcheson 8; Schlatter 0; Zachrich 5; Goings 14; Moats 0; Kline 4; Lammers 12; McDonald 0. Totals 13-39 23-28 51.
NAPOLEON (30) - G. Brubaker 2; Hinojosa 3; J. Brubaker 0; Mack 6; Warncke 3; Rosebrook 0; Gerdeman 5; Fraker 0; Willeman 10; Tan. Rubinstein 1; Tate Rubinstein 0. Totals 9-50 8-15 30.
Three-point goals: Defiance 2-14 (Shaw, Lammers), Napoleon 4-20 (Hinojosa, Mack, Warncke, Willeman). Rebounds: Defiance 37 (Goings 18), Napoleon 32 (Mack, Willeman 4). Turnovers: Defiance 10, Napoleon 12.
Defiance 14 13 10 14 - 51
Napoleon 6 4 15 5 - 30
Reserves: Defiance, 42-41.
