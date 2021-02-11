For the first time since mid-December, Defiance will have a one-game weekend on the schedule as the 12-7 Bulldogs (5-2 WBL) hit the final fortnight of the regular season with a Western Buckeye League contest against Wapakoneta on Friday at “The Dawg Pound.”
The contest will mark the final home game of the year with trips to St. Marys and Lima Central Catholic to cap the season next weekend. The matchup with the Redskins (11-7, 3-3 WBL) will also mark the final home game for DHS seniors CJ Zachrich, TJ Nafziger and Connor Black.
Defiance’s most recent weekend of action saw the ups and downs the team’s tough schedule provides, as the Bulldogs surrendered a 15-3 first-quarter lead at Ottawa-Glandorf and suffered a 71-53 defeat that snapped a four-game win streak.
Following the loss to the No. 8 Titans, the Bulldogs traveled to Division I Toledo Whitmer and overcame a five-point halftime deficit to nab a 52-45 win, aided by nine 3-pointers.
“It’s been huge,” said DHS coach Bryn Lehman of the team’s resiliency. “We got absolutely punched in the mouth Friday night at O-G so it was going to be difficult to respond Saturday afternoon. We came out a little sluggish and lacked enthusiasm but our response in the second half was tremendous.
“Showing we could overcome a poor start to the weekend is big for our guys’ confidence. You might not always have your best weekend or game, but if you can string some good plays together, you can salvage a split so that was nice to see.”
The Bulldogs will face a familiar foe in the Wapakoneta Redskins in the 79th meeting between the two schools. Defiance owns a 49-29 advantage in the series, which has seen Defiance win three of the last four. The two squads have actually become extra familiar in recent years as the two schools have met in each of the last three postseasons in Division II sectional final contests.
The similarities between the two programs start at the bench, with both Lehman and Wapakoneta coach Trey Elchert following in their fathers’ footsteps as coaches of WBL programs. Elchert’s father Scott is in his 21st year at Jackson Center, where Trey graduated in 2013, and has accrued 311 wins for the Tigers.
The two also have built programs facing tough schedules this season as the Redskins have been streaky with a 4-0 start followed by a two-game losing streak, a four-game win streak and a stretch of four losses in five games.
However, Wapak’s seven losses have come to teams with a combined 91-40 record, including MAC leader Minster, PCL power Kalida and WBL contenders Lima Shawnee and St. Marys.
The Redskins got a boost Tuesday evening with a 41-40 triumph over St. Henry, led by 13 points and three treys from senior Noah Ambos.
Ambos, a 6-0 senior, leads Elcher’s squad with 14 points per game while shooting at a 40 percent clip from long distance. Garrett Siefring (6-0, Sr.) chipped in 11 points against St. Henry and averages eight points, four rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest.
Zach Rogers (6-0, Jr., 8 ppg, 43-percent 3-point shooting), Kaden Siefring (6-0, Jr., 8 ppg, 50 percent field goal shooting) and Braden Goulet (6-1, Jr., 6 ppg, 7 rpg, 2.5 apg, 2 spg) round out the starting unit for Wapak.
“Wapak is physical as can be and incredibly deliberate offensively,” said Lehman of Friday’s foe. “They return a heady point guard in Noah Ambos and their entire roster is full of guys that want to pressure in the halfcourt and make things extremely physical. Our guys will have to be strong and anticipate a battle Friday.”
In Defiance’s hot start against O-G, leading scorer Cayden Zachrich hit a pair of first-quarter 3-pointers and the 6-5 sophomore continus to lead the team in scoring at 11.4 ppg with a team-best 4.6 rpg.
C.J. Zachrich adds 9.7 points and 2.1 rebounds a game while hitting 35-of-73 3-pointers this season, a 47.9 percent clip. Point guard Bradyn Shaw (9.4 ppg, 3.6 apg, 2.9 rpg) leads the team with 40 longballs (40.8 percent) with David Jimenez (7.3 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 3.4 apg, 1.5 spg), Isaac Schlatter (6 ppg, 4.5 rpg, 3.4 apg, 57 percent field goals), Joe Lammers (6.5 ppg, 2.1 rpg, 20 3-pointers) and Tyler Frederick (1.2 ppg, 2.7 rpg, 1.4 apg) rounding out the main rotation, along with Nafziger (1.6 ppg, 1.2 rpg).
“We’ve got to continue buying into the game plan each night,” added Lehman. “Our keys with O-G and Whitmer were to get back in transition, limit strong hand drives and clean up the defensive glass and we were poor in all aspects both days. We’ve got it in us and we’ve displayed that ability a few times but our focus and determination to do what’s best for our team needs to be maintained.”
