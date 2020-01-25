BATH TOWNSHIP — Will Lammers was the spark for Defiance in Friday’s Western Buckeye League road trip to Lima Bath and the Bulldogs’ depth and defense were the fuel to a scorching 68-47 DHS victory, the team’s fourth straight.
Lammers scored the game’s first seven points and then exploded for 12 points in the third quarter for Defiance (9-4, 3-2 WBL), only slowed by a minor injury that didn’t keep him out for the game. Lammers scored a game-best 24 points as Defiance moved above .500 in the league standings against a very young Bath squad.
“Will got it going and got into that hot streak but I thought our guys did a really good job of finding him,” explained DHS mentor Kirk Lehman. “I thought our penetration was great, and Hutch (Jacob Hutcheson), Bradyn Shaw and Jack Vander Horst threw good passes inside.
“I told the guys after the game, as well as we played, I think our best game is still ahead of us.”
Bath (1-13, 0-4 WBL) kept things competitive for much of the first half, trailing just 15-12 after one and 26-19 at half.
The third quarter, however, belonged to the Bulldogs in dominant fashion as Defiance outscored Bath 23-8 and seized control thanks to hot shooting from Lammers, who hit a pair of treys in the period and four for the game.
The DHS defense also stepped up, forcing 20 Bath turnovers and flustering a Wildcat squad starting five sophomores.
“I thought Hutch was really good in our defense, pressuring the basketball and speeding them up a little bit,” added Lehman. “Any time you can speed up a young team, it’s to your benefit.”
Tyrel Goings hit double digits again for Defiance, netting 13 points, but it was the depth of the Bulldog bench that helped propel the Blue and White to the win. Shaw, CJ Zachrich and Colin Moats added 19 points off the bench, including a pair of triples from Moats, who had netted five points all season.
“Colin Moats is a team guy first and we’re really glad he’s on our team,” lauded Lehman of the DHS senior. “He cares about winning and cares about Defiance so it was really good to see him succeed tonight.”
Carter Parlapiano drained four treys and paced the Wildcats with 16 points while Jonah Wauben added 13.
Defiance returns to action tonight against an 8-4 Springfield team in Holland. The Blue Devils picked up a 57-52 win at Sylvania Northview, led by 23 points from Denzel Stuart.
“Any time you win on the league and you win on the road, it’s a good win,” said Lehman. “Now we’ve got to go and get ready for Springfield and hopefully complete a good weekend.”
DEFIANCE (68) - Shaw 8; Vander Horst 6; Hutcheson 6; Zachrich 5; Goings 13; Moats 6; Kline 0; W. Lammers 24; McDonald 0; J. Lammers 0. Totals 24-9-68.
LIMA BATH (47) — Fleharty 2; Burkholder 0; Davis 3; Hall 0; Mauk 5; Grigsby 2; Wauben 13; Parlapiano 16; Stahr 6; Armentrout 0; Prichard 0. Totals 17-0-47.
Three-point goals: Defiance — W. Lammers 4, Shaw 2, Moats, 2, Zachrich. Lima Bath — Parlapiano 4, Stahr 2, Mauk, Davis. Rebounds: Lima Bath 29, Defiance 20. Turnovers: Defiance 5, Lima Bath 20.
Defiance 15 11 23 19 — 68
Lima Bath 12 7 8 20 — 47
Reserves: Defiance, 52-25.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.