With a full two-week break since the last time they saw game action on the planks, the Defiance boys basketball team will begin the grind of the 2023 portion of their schedule with a pair of home tests this weekend.
With wins in both of their Western Buckeye League games, the 8-1 Bulldogs will look for a 3-0 league start for the first time since the WBL co-championship season of 2015-16 on Friday, but it will come at a steep test with red-hot Lima Shawnee (6-3, 2-0 WBL) in town.
Following the league showdown, the 110th meeting between the Bulldogs and Wauseon (6-4) will tip off with a 4:30 p.m. JV start with the Indians visiting ‘The Dawg Pound.’
“It was a welcome break for a few reasons,” explained DHS coach Bryn Lehman of the fortnight between games. “We were pretty unhealthy the last two weeks leading up to Christmas, with some minor injuries and sickness that we were able to take care of. It was nice to reset after the grind of the teams we played those last two weeks.
“Specifically it was good to be able to focus on things that needed addressed offensively and preparing for this weekend’s tough games.”
LIMA SHAWNEE AT DEFIANCE
Outside of perennial powerhouse Ottawa-Glandorf, Lima Shawnee has been Defiance’s biggest bugaboo over the last decade. The Indians own eight straight wins against Defiance, including three district tournament victories to end DHS seasons while racking up a 91-13 record in the last four seasons.
The Indians appeared to have taken a step back from that lofty standard to begin the season with an 0-3 start, losing by one point in overtime at Elida before a 68-55 loss at Convoy Crestview and a 76-63 loss at St. Henry.
Since that point, however, Shawnee has not lost and has outscored their six victims by an average of 15.8 ppg. Only one of those teams (Upper Scioto Valley, 6-3) has a winning record and are a combined 16-34.
Part of that recent surge has come with the return of 6-4 senior forward Austin Miller, who missed the first two games of the season for the Tribe. Miller, a second team all-WBL performer last year, averages 16.1 points, 6.6 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 2.3 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting an efficient 56.9 percent from the field – all team highs except assists.
Though the rest of the lineup are no slouches, Miller is the straw stirring the drink, according to Lehman.
“They didn’t have Austin Miller those first couple games and he’s a massive part of what they do,” said the DHS mentor. “He sparks a lot of their offense with high-percentage buckets and looks. They’re still a very veteran team, older than we are, but they have some young guys contributing as well.”
Joining Miller in the starting lineup are two seniors in 6-0 guards Will McBride (14.6 ppg, 3.6 rpg, 2.6 apg) and Toby Freiburger (6 ppg, 1.9 rpg, 3.7 apg), junior guard Dominic Lynch (5.8 ppg, 3.3 rpg) and 6-3 freshman forward Beckett Bertke (10.7 ppg, 2.8 rpg, 1.9 apg).
6-3 junior guard Nick Pasion (6.6 ppg, 1.4 rpg), 6-2 senior forward Brady Gabes (4.2 rpg) and seniors Boston Barker (1.6 ppg) and Keegan Wilson (1.6 spg) round out the rotation for Shawnee under 10th-year head coach Mark Triplett (156-75).
With the up-tempo style Shawnee prefers, Defiance will look to lock down in the halfcourt in hopes of a seventh straight victory.
“One of our strengths going into this game is our experience. If it’s a shootout, that doesn’t bode well for us, like last year,” said Lehman, referring to an 86-77 loss in Lima that saw Bulldogs Cayden Zachrich and Bradyn Shaw combine for 54 points but allow 26 points and seven boards from Miller and four double-digit scorers from Shawnee in all. “We need to turn it into a half-court game, both offensively and defensively. Defensively, transition is going to be big, we can’t allow easy buckets and open looks in transition.”
Through nine games, the Bulldogs have been impressive defensively, holding its opposition to 43.7 ppg and forcing 11.2 turnovers per game while committing just 8.3. The team’s unselfishness and flexibility has proven itself with the team recording 126 assists on 167 made field goals this season.
Zachrich and Shaw continue to be the offensive forces when Defiance has the ball. Zachrich leads the team in scoring (18.4 ppg), rebounding (5.8 rpg) and free throw percentage (40-47, 85.1 percent) while shooting 48.7 percent from the field (57-of-117). Meanwhile, Shaw has tallied 17.2 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.7 assists per contest while hitting 12 3-pointers, tying with Zachrich for second on the team behind fellow senior Isaac Schlatter (7.1 ppg, 3.1 rpg, 2 apg, 13 3-pointers, 40.6 percent).
David Jimenez (3.6 ppg, 3.3 rpg, 2.4 apg), Aidan Kiessling (1.4 ppg, 3 rpg, 1.9 apg, 8 steals) and Tyler Frederick (3.3 ppg, 4 rpg, 1.6 apg, 10 steals, 13-of-18 field goals) round out the main unit with senior Javin Saldana (1.1 rpg) and junior Antonio Lopez (0.4 ppg, 0.9 apg) rounding out the main rotation with sophomore Kahlil Ligon (1.4 ppg, 0.9 rpg).
An uptick in 3-point shooting would help the Bulldogs in 2023 as the team has hit just 44-of-160 trey attempts (27.5 percent), which is better than what DHS allows from distance defensively (38-of-149, 25.5 percent).
Defiance leads the all-time series with Shawnee 36-19, but has not beaten the Indians since a 63-54 win on Feb. 24, 2017.
WAUSEON AT DEFIANCE
Located just 28 miles apart, Defiance and Wauseon share plenty of similarities on the court. Both programs have similarly-talented and built athletes, both place a premium on hard-nosed defensive effort and both programs have had sustained success over the past few decades.
It serves as little surprise that the two schools have had such a competitive run through the years heading into meeting No. 110 on Saturday at Defiance.
With Defiance winning eight of its first nine games and a three-point OT loss at Rossford away from an unbeaten start, the Bulldogs bring plenty of firepower to a matchup with a talented but inconsistent roster for 15th-year head coach Chad Burt on the Indian sideline.
“I think our programs are very similar, I’ve got tremendous respect for both coach Lehman’s,” said Burt, referring to Bryn Lehman’s father Kirk, who tallied a 254-145 record at DHS from 2004-2020 before the former’s 55-25 record in two-plus seasons. “Their kids play extremely hard, conduct themselves well. We’ve developed a nice rivalry through the years, but it’s one based on respect.”
“Saturday, we’re taking on a really solid Wauseon team and maybe not a better coach in northwest Ohio than Chad Burt,” added Lehman. “That team always plays hard, they always execute.”
Wauseon’s 6-4 run through 10 non-conference games has seen the Indians tested in double-digit losses to high-level programs Anthony Wayne and Perrysburg while dropping a 44-42 nailbiter to Napoleon and a 52-51 loss at Paulding in its final game of 2022.
The loss to the Panthers is one that stings for the Tribe as Wauseon allowed Paulding to make 13-of-16 shots from 3-point range, including 9-of-10 in the second half.
The schedule gets no easier for the Indians with seven NWOAL games in the final 12 contests of the regular season and non-league games against 8-1 Defiance, 8-1 Sylvania Northview, 8-2 Rossford, 6-3 Springfield and 6-4 Pettisville.
6-5 senior forward Landon Hines leads the way for the Indians this season with 14.1 points and 8.2 rebounds per game with a deft shooting stroke (50.9 percent field goals, 81.6 percent free throws). Junior guard Tyson Rodriguez (12.8 ppg, 3 apg) adds another scoring punch with senior guards Jack Leatherman (40.9 percent 3-pointers, 90 percent free throws) and Jude Armstrong (2.9 apg, 1.4 spg) and junior Elijah McLeod rounding out the starting unit.
A major key for Defiance will be to attack the Indians in the paint to wear down a short bench.
“The thing that’s going to be big for us on Saturday is getting them in foul trouble and making them work,” said Lehman. “They’re not super deep, they’re not going deep down the bench. We’re going to have to be mentally tough, we didn’t play very well over there last year in the first half but we went on a run in the second half, toughened up mentally and defended well and got a win.”
Defiance beat the Tribe 47-33 after trailing 16-15 at the half on the road last season before stifling the Indians to 17 second-half points. Shaw had 12 points to lead Defiance in that contest while Schlatter and Zachrich both had 10 as the Bulldogs held Wauseon to 0-of-8 shooting from long range.
“As a whole, we’re playing pretty good basketball, but we’re looking for consistency at both ends,” said Burt. “We’ve shown flashes of being a solid offensive team and a solid defensive team but we just haven’t been able to put it together.
“Rightfully so, (Defiance gets) fame with their offensive power with Shaw and Zachrich but they put intensity in on the defensive end. They’re locking down some really good opponents and that’s just a program mindset. It’s a credit to their players for buying in and executing.”
