Two teams coming off tough league losses the night before met in Defiance Saturday night as the Bulldogs hosted Archbold. Trying to salvage a win in a difficult weekend, the Bulldogs were able to battle back after losing a nine point lead in the fourth quarter to post a 45-40 win over the Bluestreaks.
“I’m just proud of our guys,” stated Defiance coach Kirk Lehman after pulling out the win. “I’m very happy for them. We had unbelievable contributions from everybody. I’m very pleased with the bounce back tonight.”
The Bulldogs were in command, leading 32-23 with with six minutes to go, when a quick spurt by Archbold put them right back in the game. Led by leading scorer Elijah Zimmerman, the Streaks needed just two minutes to tie the game. Trey Theobald started the run with a score, then off a quick inbound play, Alex Roth hit an open triple from the corner.
Zimmerman finished the run with a score off a Defiance turnover and added a score in the lane when he took on two defenders.
“We came out and showed a lot of heart,” said Archbold coach Joe Frank. “I know this group is all about that. They are going to compete.”
Once tied, the teams stayed close to even for the rest of regulation. Tyrel Goings gave the Bulldogs the lead when he scored off a great bullet pass at the low block, then Archbold countered when Theobald scored on a putback.
“When you see the ball go through the basket, you feel a little bit better about yourself,” Frank said on charging back into the game. “We got a few layups too, because we started to pressure them ans got some steals and turnovers. It was a combination of things.”
A loose ball led to a triple from Theobald with 1:11 left for a one point lead, but Defiance was able to get to the line in Goings, who made a free throw to tie the game yet again.
Archbold had a chance to win the game at the end of regulation, however a shot from Alex Roth went off the iron.
“We had a chance,” Frank said of getting a shot off before the horn sounded at the end of regulation. “The ball didn’t go through the basket and that’s part of the game.”
Goings lifted Defiance to a good start in the extra session when he powered his way to the basket to send the Bulldogs ahead 39-37. Jack Vander Horst added a pair of free throw to make it a two possession game, which was needed as Roth buried a trey with 1:25 to go to make it 41-40.
The score was still at 41-40 when two big rebounds sealed Archbold’s fate. The first one was by Goings, who was fouled with 10.2 seconds to go. He made both ends of the one-and-one to extend the lead.
Archbold came down and missed another shot, and this time Will Lammers was able to get the rebounds. Lammers finished his 19-point effort with two final tosses from the charity stripe to seal the win for the Bulldogs.
“That was really clutch out of our seniors,” admitted Lehman. “Jack Vander Horst got us started in overtime with a tipped ball.”
The Streaks were also dealt another blow when Noah Chaney needed help getting off the court with 18.9 seconds in overtime.
Archbold was already shorthanded with an injury to DJ Newman.
“We don’t have a choice, we have six varsity guys,” Frank said on the injury. “We’ll have a couple JV guys available for a quarter or two and we’ll piecemeal it together and do the best we can. I do know this, it won’t matter who we put on the floor. Whoever we put on the floor will play as hard and as well as they possibly can and that’s all I can ask as a coach.”
After not going to the free throw line in the first three periods, Defiance finished the game 12 of 15 from the line.
Bradyn Shaw sent the Defiance JV team home with a win when he buried a trey with under a second left to lift the Bulldogs to a 47-44 decision.
Defiance (14-6) closes the season with one more double weekend. The Bulldogs host St. Marys Friday and Lima Central Catholic on Saturday. Archbold fell to 15-6.
ARCHBOLD (40) – Gomez 6; Al. Roth 6; Zimmerman 15; Chaney 0; Hagans 6; Au. Roth 0; Theobald 7. Totals 17-42 2-4 40.
DEFIANCE (45) – Shaw 0; Vander Horst 2; Hutcheson 0; Zachrich 2; Goings 15; Moats 0; Kline 7; Lammers 19; McDonald 0. Totals 15-41 12-15 45.
Three-point goals: Archbold – Al. Roth 2, Zimmerman, Theobald. Defiance – Lammers 3. Rebounds: Archbold 27, Defiance 27. Turnovers: Archbold 10, Defiance 7.
Archbold 9 2 8 18 3 – 40
Defiance 10 4 13 10 8 – 45
Reserves: Defiance, 47-44.
