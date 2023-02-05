All over the state of Ohio on Sunday, boys basketball brackets were finalized as teams in Divisions II, III and IV now know the path they must take to make a run in the tournament.
The seeding order was determined by Martin RPI which ranks teams on a variety of factors including wins and losses, strength of schedule and the division of their opponents. Full rankings can be found at martinrpi.com.
The seedings determined the order that teams would be able to place themselves on the bracket.
Division II
Headlining Division II is Defiance, who despite seeing their 13-game win streak come to an end with a loss to Findlay on Saturday, were ranked as as the top seed in the Findlay district after a a season that has seen them go 16-2 thus far.
They have three games left on the schedule, including an ever-important battle with the other WBL undefeated squad Ottawa-Glandorf on Friday, and they are hoping to gain momentum heading the the tournament after an early exit a season ago.
"We’ve just got to keep tinkering with small things, attention-to-detail things that can slip through the cracks," Defiance head coach Bryn Lehman said. "Last night definitely exposed some things that were glaring but over the next two weeks, we’ve still got three more really good teams that we’re going against. We’ve got to keep ramping up so that we're peaking and playing our best ball during the sectionals and districts and hopefully going forward."
Right below them are their Western Buckeye League league mates as St. Marys (14-5) received the two seed and Van Wert (12-7) the three seed. Napoleon garnered the fourth seed in district despite a sub .500 8-9 record.
All four of the top seeds received a bye and the rest decided to avoid Defiance at all costs as the Bulldogs will get one of the two bottom seeds in the district in Lima Bath (4-12) or Celina (3-16) at Paulding high school.
"You look at some smaller divisions and you can tell what four teams are going to the district the second the draw’s finished," Lehman said. "The WBL, we’ve seen too many times, we’ve been a low seed when Tyrel Goings hit the buzzer beater vs. Elida and shocked them at Lima Senior (in 2018). There was another year where we were good and Lima Bath wasn’t having a good year and it was a one-point game."
A rematch with their rivals Napoleon, who Defiance downed earlier this season but fell to in sectional finals in the year ago, could come in the district semifinals slated to be at Liberty-Benton. The Wildcats will have to get through either No. 5 Wapakoneta or No. 6 Lima Shawne to get to districts.
Elsewhere in Division II in the Lake district, Wauseon (12-7) garnered the third seed while Bryan (4-15) took up the rear at No. 11. Both reside at the top of the bracket with the Golden Bears faced with a sectional finals matchup against No. 6 Maumee (5-13) before a potential date with No. 2 seed Rossford (16-4) in sectional finals. Wauseon will get No. 10 Toledo Woodward (4-15) in sectional finals. They’ll both play their sectionals at Anthony Wayne. Top-seeded Toledo Central Catholic (14-4) resides at the opposite end of the district bracket.
Division III
Another WBL squad got a top seed in their respective district as state-runner up from a season ago Ottawa-Glandorf (15-3) were ranked as top dogs in the Lima district.
Like their WBL counterpart in Defiance, the Titans received a bye at the top of the bracket where they will play the winner of the lowest two seeds, Elmwood (3-13) and Riverdale (2-16), in sectional finals at Elida.
In the more area-crowded Napoleon district, Emmanuel Christian (15-3) and top-flight prosect Jerry Easter III earned the top seed but were followed by Swanton (14-4), Delta (15-3), Wayne Trace (13-6) and the outright Green Meadows Conference champions Paulding (12-6) in that order. Three of the last four seeds in the district are Defiance County squads as Hicksville (11-8) earned the No. 10 seed while Tinora (8-10) got the No. 12 and Fairview (4-15) the No. 13.
The Raiders, who fell in district finals a season ago to Ottawa-Glandorf, won't have to face the Titans on their road to regionals this year, but in a district crowded with solid squads, even getting back to districts will not be easy.
"It’s just a different set of teams that present problems and challenges," Wayne Trace head coach Chad Linder said. "There's a lot of parity this year, a lot of teams that are really even in terms of common opponents."
Emmanuel Christian, Swanton and Delta each picked byes. The sectional finals should see at least one high-profile matchup as the No. 3 Panthers and No. 4 Wayne Trace will do battle at Wauseon so long as the Raiders aren’t slipped up by No. 11 seed Ottawa Hills (9-9) in sectional semis.
Below them, Swanton will await the winners of Liberty Center (10-8) and Hicksville also at Wauseon.
Up at the top of the bracket, to be played at Holland Springfield, No. 9 Evergreen (9-8) will play Fairivew in sectional semifinals for the right to play Emmanuel Christian in sectional finals.
Paulding, who just downed Tinora in a crucial GMC battle 51-28 on Friday, will get a rematch with the Rams in sectional semis. The winner of that one will play the winner of No. 6 Eastwood (12-6) and No. 8 Archbold (10-9) in sectional finals.
Division IV
Patrick Henry had plenty of expectations coming into the season and to this point, they’ve reached those expectations and their place at the top of the Defiance district seeding in Division IV says that.
"When I started coaching this program four years ago, we had won just two games and every year it just seems like we keep taking that next step," Patrick Henry head coach Bryan Hieber said. "This year we had high expectations and I don't know if that was necessarily warranted but it was good to have that because it showed how far our program has come."
It’s a district crowded with area teams as defending regional champions Antwerp (15-3) picked up the No. 2 seed while Pettisville (13-6) garnered the No. 4 and Ayersville (11-8) the No. 5. All eight Buckeye Border Conference schools reside in this district with seven of them representing the bottom eight seeds in the district.
"This is a very strong district. I think top to bottom, anybody can beat anybody," Hieber said. "You look at the 13th seed Holgate, we played them earlier in the season and it was a two-possession game at the end."
The Patriots (16-3) and Archers garnered the lone two byes in the district with Patrick Henry taking the bottom of the bracket where they will await either No. 9 Fayette (8-11) or No. 11 Montpelier (7-12) at Liberty Center.
Below them are the Pilots, who will play No. 13 Holgate (3-15) in sectional semis with the winner taking on either no. 14 Hilltop (4-15) or No. 6 Maumee Valley Country Day (9-10) in sectional finals also at Liberty Center.
Antwerp awaits the winner of No. 4 Pettisville and No. 10 Edgerton (5-13) in sectional finals at Bryan. The sectional final below them will be made up of the winners of No. 3 Toledo Christian (12-6) and No. 12 Edon (5-15) as well as No. 7 Stryker (11-9) and No. 8 North Central (8-10).
Also in Division IV Kalida (15-4) picked up a No. 2 seed in the Elida district while Putnam County League mates Miller City (10-8) and Continental (8-10) picked up the No. 6 and No. 9 seeds respectively.
Kalida gets a bye at the top of the bracket and awaits either No. 7 Delphos Jefferson (9-9) or the No. 11 Fort Jennings (4-16) in sectionals at Bluffton University. Also at Bluffton, Continental will take on No. 8 Cory-Rawson (11-7) in sectional semis with the winner getting No. 3 Ottoville (15-4) in sectional finals.
Convoy Crestview (16-2) earned the number one seed and they’ll await either Miller City or No. 10 Leipsic (7-11) in sectional finals at Van Wert.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.