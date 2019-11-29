With a program’s history as long as Defiance High School boys hoops is, it’s tough to find new faces in the area that the Bulldogs haven’t met over the years.
Saturday will mark a new visitor to Defiance, however, as the Bulldogs tip off the 2019-20 season with a game against perennial power Liberty-Benton.
The Bulldogs will begin JV festivities at 6 p.m. Saturday against Liberty-Benton in a one-game weekend to open the season.
The Eagles, which slipped to a 7-16 record last year that included a one-point loss in the sectional semifinals to Liberty Center, have been a constant contender for the Blanchard Valley Conference over the years, winning 15 conference championships. The Eagles finished 20-4 as recently as 2016-17.
For Defiance, an up-and-down 14-11 season in 2018-19 was capped in positive fashion with a sectional title and an overtime setback in districts. With four players who saw starting time last year now gone from graduation, a core of seven seniors are back to don the Blue and White one more time and tip off their final campaign.
The Bulldogs’ top two scorers are back from last season as 6-4 forward Tyrel Goings (12.3 ppg in 2018-19, 7.4 rpg) and 6-3 sniper Will Lammers (11.3 ppg, 54 made 3-pointers, 2.3 rpg) headline the starters in the Bulldog lineup.
Lanky 6-3 leaper Caden Kline (2 ppg, 3 rpg), a recent signee to play collegiate baseball at Ohio State, will also see time in the starting lineup.
For head coach Kirk Lehman, the hopes are that his 17th season as Bulldog head coach will start off on a high note.
“Any time you talk about game one, guys are definitely excited,” said Lehman, who went over 400 wins last season all-time and holds a career 237-137 mark as Defiance head coach. “That goes especially for the seniors getting going in their last season. I think the anticipation and excitement are at the highest level and I think our guys are ready to go.”
Against a tough L-B defense, the Bulldogs will try and find their legs early in hopes of adequately replacing graduated point guard D.J. Dobson.
“First and foremost, we’re really focused on doing things well,” added Lehman. “We’re really focused on executing the things we do well and playing hard is absolutely vital. You’re going to have mistakes, it’s early in the season and not everyone’s as finely tuned as they’ll be in a few months but we’re hoping we can play hard and play with some enthusiasm.”
Despite last season’s less-than-stellar mark, L-B has plenty high hopes for the upcoming year under head coach Ben Gerken. The Eagles return six lettermen, including two-year letterwinners in guard Mehkei Jenkins (5-7, Sr.) and Josh Reindel (6-1, Jr.).
Ben Spiess, a 6-2 wing, earned third-team all BVC status last season after averaging 13.8 points per game with 72 3-pointers during the regular season while Jenkins and Reindel were both honorable mention picks.
Reindel tallied 11.4 points per game while Jenkins led the Blanchard Valley Conference with a whopping 6.1 assists per contest and was fourth with 2.3 steals a night.
Liberty-Benton does lack a bit in the size department, with just three players 6-2 or taller, led by 6-4 junior Keaton Rath (18 blocks in 2018-19) and 6-6 junior Noah Lyon. 6-1 senior Marcellus Eckford also returns as a letterman, along with 6-0 junior Alex Dillon.
“First and foremost, they’re just fundamentally sound,” said Lehman of the Bulldogs’ opponents. “They play man-to-man and some zone but they’re a tough-minded team and a team that doesn’t beat themselves. They’ve got some depth coming back and some big guys so we’ll have a challenge on our hands.”
Following the game against Liberty-Benton, Defiance will play two more home contests next weekend, hosting Paulding on Friday, Dec. 6 before a game against Rossford on Saturday, Dec. 7.
