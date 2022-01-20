Fresh off a confidence-boosting home win over Archbold on Tuesday, Defiance will look to boost its win-loss record as well with a home-road split in the upcoming weekend.
The 9-4 Bulldogs (3-1 WBL), winners of four straight, can stretch the streak to a half-dozen with a sweep of winnable games on paper against Western Buckeye League foe Elida (3-10, 0-4 WBL) at home on Friday before a Saturday trek to Holland to play the 3-5 Springfield Blue Devils.
Though the win-loss records wouldn’t scream ‘crucial’ for the Bulldogs’ hopes, a win over a fellow Division II Ohio Northern District squad in Elida and a Division I opponent in Springfield would continue to add to Defiance’s resume as the Feb. 10 tournament draw looms closer.
“I’ve said it all season long, our schedule is absolutely no joke,” said DHS coach Bryn Lehman of the approach to the weekend’s games. “They’re not always teams that are super successful record-wise but they present challenges … It’s going to be tough and right now, we’re very confident in our guys rising to the occasion.”
ELIDA AT DEFIANCE
An Elida squad going through some growing pains under first-year coach Matt Tabler will visit ‘The Dawg Pound’ Friday in a league matchup that Defiance is eager to win.
With Lima Shawnee’s loss to Wapakoneta last Friday, Defiance is now tied with the Indians at 3-1 in league play behind WBL unbeaten Ottawa-Glandorf (9-2, 4-0) with Van Wert close behind at 2-1.
In order to set themselves up for a shot at the program’s first league crown since 2016, every league win counts, no matter the opponent’s record.
Elida’s first season under Tabler (206-113 in 14 years at Perry) has been a tough one as Elida has fallen short through four league tilts with an eight-point loss at Kenton, a one-point loss to rival Bath and a three-point loss to Celina joining a 79-51 defeat at O-G.
The Bulldogs have seen improvement in the new year with a six-point loss to a solid Lima Central Catholic team on Saturday marking an improvement from a 75-65 loss to the T-Birds to open the year.
“Down the road, they’re going to be really, really tough,” said Lehman. “They’re still talented, they’ve played some good teams tough, they have a lot of athleticism and they play really, really hard. They’re just young, they’re learning to play at the varsity level so they turn it over quite a bit and that’s on point with young teams.”
Freshman point guard Zori Island leads the team with 9.7 points per contest, including a 20-point outburst in the Bulldogs’ win over Van Buren on Dec. 18. 5-11 sophomore Jackson Covault adds 8.6 points per contest while sophomore guard David Etzkorn (6.8 ppg, 20 points vs. Lima Bath on Jan. 7), Tori Thomas (6-1, Jr., forward, 7 ppg), Brice Engle (6-1, Jr., forward, 4.2 ppg), Seth Sharp (5-11, So., forward, 3.2 ppg) and Austin Miller (6-0, Sr., guard, 3.6 ppg) fill out the lineup for Tabler’s squad.
Defiance leads the all-time series between the two Bulldogs 30-27 with an 8-4 mark in the last 10 years and four straight wins. The last three victories have come by an average margin of 21.7 points per game.
The Blue Bulldogs will continue to lean on leading scorer Cayden Zachrich as the 6-6 junior post power paces the squad in scoring (16.5 ppg), rebounding (5.6 rpg) while shooting 51 percent from the field, 45 percent (24-of-53) from 3-point range and 73 percent from the charity stripe (19-of-26).
With second-leading scorer Bradyn Shaw (14.8 ppg, 3.1 rpg, 3.4 apg, 23 3-pointers) having missed the past two games with a foot injury, the rest of Defiance’s 53.8 total points per game have been by committee in an effective manner.
Junior wings Isaac Schlatter (6.4 ppg, 3.9 rpg, 4.1 apg, 14 treys) and David Jimenez (6 ppg, 2.8 rpg, 2.6 apg) have helped bridge the gap while junior guard Aidan Kiessling (4.4 ppg, 1.5 apg, 13-of-31 3-pointers) has come on in recent weeks with six longballs in his last two games. Do-it-all forward Tyler Frederick (2.9 ppg, 4.2 rpg, 2.2 apg, 13 steals, 17-of-28 field goals) and senior guard Joe Lammers (3.9 ppg, 1.1 rpg) have also seen time in the starting lineup with Schlatter serving as sixth man in the lineup with Shaw sidelined.
However, after missing the last two contests, Shaw is slated to return to the lineup for the weekend’s games, bringing back the team’s best ballhandler and floor general.
DEFIANCE AT SPRINGFIELD
Saturday will mark the sixth all-time meeting between Defiance and Springfield, all in the past six seasons, as the Bulldogs aim for a fourth straight triumph over the Blue Devils.
With Springfield (3-5, 0-4 NLL) battling Northern Lakes League foes Bowling Green Friday and Maumee Monday, the non-league tilt sandwiched between will provide a test for Defiance against a Devils’ roster with six seniors but little starting experience from last year’s squad.
Of the 45 points scored by Springfield in last season’s 53-45 DHS triumph, only 10 are back as 6-3 senior guard Payton Sund netted 10 against the Bulldogs while LaMarr Isaac Jr. had a bucket.
Eddie Merrell Jr., a 6-3, 230-pound junior forward is one of the main focuses on the roster with senior guard Antonio Overton Jr. (5-9), Dominic Bracey (6-5, Jr., forward), Jordan Combs (6-0, Jr., guard), and Will Mays (6-4, Jr., wing) all having recorded double-digit scoring outputs in games this season.
Under seventh-year head coach Kyle Linehan (53-89), the Blue Devils dropped their most recent tilt on Friday against Anthony Wayne 47-44 in league play. Linehan’s squad has been streaky this season with an 81-62 win at Bowsher to start the year, followed by four straight losses then followed by consecutive wins over Toledo Woodward (72-55) and Toledo Christian (53-44) before the loss to AW.
The squads share two common opponents so far as Findlay defeated Springfield 65-57 on Dec. 18 and Defiance 84-61 on Nov. 26 and Anthony Wayne, which beat Defiance 55-41 on Dec. 18.
The Bulldogs are slated to visit Napoleon Jan. 29 as the Wildcats earned a 60-59 win at home against Springfield on Dec. 10.
“We’ve got to get to the paint in both games this weekend,” said Lehman of the keys against a pair of athletic teams that want to push the floor. “There’s times where we’ve struggled defensively in transition, we get to the perimeter and the shooters and we leave the paint. Both of the teams we play this weekend do their damage inside.
“We’ve got to stop the basketball, limit the easy layups and opportunities and we can close out to the perimeter because neither team shoots it great. I say that, and they’ll come out red-hot but that’s kind of our key this weekend.”
The freshman-JV-varsity tripleheader will begin at 4:45 p.m. on Saturday, with masks being required at all times in attendance at Springfield from fans, coaches and players. Tickets can be purchased at www.springfieldbluedevils.com/tickets, there will be no cash sales at the gate.
