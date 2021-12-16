Defiance will look to keep good vibes heading into the 2022 calendar year as the 4-2 Bulldogs play their final two games of 2021 on Friday and Saturday to start a stretch of five straight road tilts on the season slate.
Friday will see the Bulldogs vie for a 2-0 Western Buckeye League start with a trip to 3-1 Van Wert (1-0 WBL) for the third time in the last two seasons while a trip north to Whitehouse will send Defiance to a 2-3 Anthony Wayne squad to cap the slate before Christmas.
After a disappointing weekend split against Paulding and Rossford, the Bulldogs came out inspired in a Friday-Saturday sweep a week ago with airtight defense. Defiance held St. Marys standout and D-I recruit Austin Parks to four points in a 48-35 triumph before clamping down on visiting Bryan on Saturday, 56-29.
In order to keep up the solid stretch and cap 2021 on a win streak, the Bulldogs will need to keep the intensity high, according to head coach Bryn Lehman.
“Our goal is to leave it entirely out there because we’ve got this three-week break coming up,” said the second-year DHS mentor. “We’re going to put everything we have into these last two days, we may not go as deep on the bench. I know we’ll come out and grind and battle, we showed that last weekend.”
DEFIANCE AT VAN WERT
In a series spanning over 130 games all-time, Defiance will look for its 82nd victory over its league rival to the south with a trek to Van Wert on Friday in the Cougars’ first home contest of the year.
Defiance got the better of the Cougars twice last season, staking out a 23-10 lead after one quarter in their regular-season league matchup to win 53-46 while stifling a red-hot VW team (10-1 to finish regular season) 51-30 in a sectional final.
The core scorer from last year’s Van Wert squad, all-Ohio guard and all-WBL first teamer Owen Treece (20.7 ppg), has graduated, but an athletic core remains with the bulk of the roster also serving as members of the football (2020 D-IV state champs, 23-3 last two years) and baseball teams (2019 state semifinalists, WBL co-champs in 2019 and 2021).
6-4 junior Aidan Pratt, an all-Ohio QB for the Cougars this fall, leads the hardwood squad with 17 points per game after earning third team all-WBL hoops status last season. Pratt got the season off to a solid start with a 23-point, 10-rebound effort in a 48-43 win at Parkway to open the season and is the only Cougar to score in double digits in all four games for third-year coach Ben Laudick (22-27).
The Red and Gray still boast talent, as 6-0 junior guard Garrett Gunter averages 7.5 ppg and netted 16 in the Cougars’ lone loss, a 37-36 setback at Lima Central Catholic on Dec. 4. 6-1 junior guard Carson Smith (5.0 ppg, 13 points in 55-39 win at Celina) and Ethan Brown (6-0, Sr., honorable mention all-WBL, 4.3 ppg, 10 points vs. Celina) have also popped up as scoring threats for Van Wert, with 5-10 senior Nate Jackson (2.3 ppg) and 6-0 junior Nate Phillips (4.0 ppg) rounding out the main rotation.
“It’s two classes that have had a lot of success dating back to middle school,” said Lehman of Friday’s league opponent. “Aidan Pratt established himself last year and he can hurt you with his athleticism and his size. He’s a really tough matchup and they have a lot of athleticism on their wings that provides a lot of matchup problems.”
Defiance enters Friday with an 81-53 all-time record in the series between the two squads.
6-6 forward Cayden Zachrich continues to lead the Bulldogs in both scoring (17 ppg) and rebounding (6.2 rpg) after a pair of 16-point efforts against St. Marys and Bryan, shooting just over 50 percent from the field (40-of-79) and 83 percent from the free throw line (15-of-18).
Bradyn Shaw (13.8 ppg, 2.7 rpg, 2.3 apg, 14 3-pointers), Tyler Frederick (2 ppg, 4.3 rpg, 1.2 spg), David Jimenez (6.7 ppg, 2.7 rpg, 2.3 apg, 52.9 percent field goals) and Isaac Schlatter (7.2 ppg, 3.8 rpg, 3.6 apg) round out the Bulldogs starting unit with junior Aidan Kiessling (3.3 ppg, 1.3 apg) and senior Joe Lammers providing key depth.
After missing the first four games following a football injury, Lammers made a pair of appearances over the weekend, netting eight points with the second unit against Bryan, and will provide some key scoring capabilities for the DHS offense.
“(Van Wert) has guys that have really bought into their roles,” said Lehman. “Don’t get me wrong, they can hurt you in a lot of ways, but their focus is to get the ball to Pratt inside. Their perimeter guys attack well and can really drive to the basket. If we can limit their layup opportunities, we’ve got a very good shot.”
Any work the Bulldogs do this weekend will be without Jimenez’s services after the junior wing injured his left knee in the third quarter against Bryan. No timetable is set yet for the 6-1 junior’s return but Jimenez is not out for the season, per Lehman.
The Bulldogs and Cougars have tussled 12 times in the last 10 years with Defince holding an 8-4 edge in that span. Defiance has won three straight, following a run of four straight for Van Wert from 2016-19 and a five-game DHS win streak from 2011-16.
DEFIANCE AT ANTHONY WAYNE
The Bulldogs will make the trip out of conference to Whitehouse for the 17th all-time meeting between Defiance and Anthony Wayne.
Though the Generals’ 2-3 record and recent three-game losing skid may have some doubting Saturday’s host, the record is deceiving as the first two setbacks came to Northern Lakes League title contenders Sylvania Northview and Perrysburg.
AW knocked off Wauseon 38-36 on a Collin Parker jumper at the buzzer to open the year and routed Toledo St. Francis on Tuesday 58-35 to get back to winning ways. The Generals will travel to league foe Bowling Green on Friday before hosting Defiance.
“I don’t know a ton about this year’s team, they’ve been up and down this year but they got a really good win on Tuesday,” said Lehman. “With those losses to really good teams, they’re deceiving because that’s a Division I opponent that pushes out athletes like crazy so it’s definitely going to be a test.”
6-0 senior guard Jacob Copley leads the way for the Generals with 11.8 ppg with 6-5 junior forward Aiden Schmenk (8.5 ppg) providing some inside-out punch after hitting four treys in an 18-point effort against Perrysburg. 6-2 junior Parker Schofield averages 9.5 points a night with 6-4 junior Evan Ray (5.3 ppg), 6-1 junior Max Wallen (4.0 ppg) and Parker (6-0, Sr., 4.3 ppg) chipping in.
“Our effort and intensity have to be through the roof these last two games,” added Lehman. “We’ve been comfortable being at home these last couple weeks and we’re going to be in a couple of hostile environments. We need to prove we can play as hard on the road as we did these last couple games.”
