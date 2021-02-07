Super Sunday included a stop for area boys basketball coaches as the sectional and district tournament draws were held around the area.
In a tough Division II district at Spencerville, Defiance earned the fourth seed and will host the seventh seed in Van Wert in a sectional final.
Awaiting the winner would be top-seeded Lima Shawnee, should they be able to get past Elida and Kenton, the 10th and 11th seeds, respectively.
"Honestly there weren't a ton of options," said Defiance coach Bryn Lehman. "We wanted to play a home game and have a sectoinal final at home and there was no promise we'd host a sectional final on the bottom half of the bracket, plus we'd be playing Friday (vs. St. Marys) and Saturday with LCC and then turn around and play again on Tuesday night.
"There's so many good players (in this district). At the end of the day, there's only a few teams that have one guy that can go off for 30 any night and Van Wert has one of those."
Defiance defeated Van Wert 53-46 on Jan. 12, starting a run of eight wins in the Bulldogs' last 10 games.
Wauseon scored the second seed at the Spencerville district as the 15-2 Indians will host the winner of fifth-seeded Wapakoneta and eight-seed Celina in the sectional finals.
"I think we had a good chance at a 2-3 seed," stated Wauseon coach Chad Burt. "The reality is there wasn't a lot of difference between the one and four (seeds)."
Like the girls tournament, the top seeds will host sectional semifinals and finals.
"It's kinda nice to see someone you're not used to," Burt said of a future sectional final opponent.
Sectional winners will advance to district action on March 3 and 6 at Spencerville High School.
At the Division III district at Elida, Ottawa-Glandorf earned the top seed and will host the winner of Tinora and Bluffton. Bluffton was voted the 11th seed and Tinora was 13th.
Wayne Trace is the second seed and will host the winner of seventh-seeded Riverdale and No. 8 seed Liberty-Benton.
"There's maybe a little separation between the top two and the rest of the field but it's a meat grinder," said Wayne Trace coach Jim Linder, whose Raiders (15-5) got a shot in the arm after losing two games last weekend with a 72-57 win over rival Crestview on Saturday. "We'll have played five state-ranked teams (Columbus Grove, Lincolnview, Kalida, Antwerp and Ottoville on Feb. 19) during the year and that competition's really helped us.
"It's been a strange year, that's for sure. We're a young team that's skilled without a lot of tournament experience except one kid. In past years, you'd worry about packed gyms and kids getting rattled, now it's going to be a home game for the first game and a 300-fan crowd or something like that down the tournament trail."
Fairview was voted the sixth seed and will host Allen East, the ninth seed, in a sectional semifinal. Paulding, the 10th seed, will visit fourth-seeded Coldwater. Those two winners will meet each other in a sectional final, with the higher-seeded team hosting.
At Toledo, Archbold was voted the second seed behind Cardinal Stritch. The 15-4 Streaks will host the winner of Liberty Center and Delta in a sectional final. The Tigers scored the seventh seed and the Panthers were the 12th.
Archbold beat Delta 47-27 on Jan. 29 and downed Liberty Center 52-48 on Jan. 22 and enter this week with four straight wins and 12 wins in 13 tries following a 3-3 start to the year.
"We've been playing fairly well as of late and this is the time you want to be playing well," explained Archbold coach Joe Frank. "A big part of that puzzle is getting our guys back healthy. We've maybe got a little higher ceiling than we'd normally have this time of the year, considering we've only played with our full lineup for about seven or eight games."
Evergreen was the third seed and chose to play in the opening round. The Vikings will host Otsego in a semifinal. Eastwood will host Maumee Valley in a sectional semifinals. Those winners will meet in a sectional final, with the higher-seeded team hosting.
In the Division IV district at Defiance, Antwerp earned the top seed.
"It's a good honor," said Antwerp coach Doug Billman. "The regular season is rewarded and that is something we take pride in."
The Archers went on the top of the bracket, then needed to wait until the end of the meeting to find out they would get the winner of 12th seed Stryker and 14th seeded Hilltop.
"It's a unique situation when you go on the bracket first," admitted Billman. "Once you go on (the bracket) you have to wait and see what happens."
It also means the Archers, like the other top seeds, will get one more home game added to the schedule.
"That's something that hasn't sunk in with our kids yet," stated Billman. "It'll be really exciting for our kids when that happens."
In Antwerp's half of the bracket, Ayersville will host Emmanuel Christian and Montpelier will play at Fayette. Should the Pilots win in the opening round, they would host the sectional final.
Toledo Christian scored the second seed and will host the winner of Edon and North Central. Pettisville is the third seed and will host Hicksville in a sectional semifinals, with the two teams just playing Saturday. Holgate will visit Edgerton is another sectional semifinal.
In Elida, Patrick Henry will travel to Lincolnview for a sectional semifinal. In the same half bracket, Kalida will host Continental. Kalida is the highest of the seeds (4) and would host the sectional final, should they advance.
Columbus Grove is the top seed in the district and will host the winner of Fort Jennings and Pandora-Gilboa. The eighth seeded Rockets will host the 11th seeded Musketeers in a sectional semifinal on Feb. 23.
All D-IV sectional finals are scheduled for Friday, Feb. 26.
