With the first double weekend checked off the list with a win and a loss, Defiance will look to take another step forward in the 22-game grind of the regular season with a pair of home tilts Friday against Paulding and Saturday against Rossford.
The Bulldogs (1-1) bounced back from an 84-61 loss at Findlay to open the year in Saturday’s clash with Liberty Benton that began a stretch of five straight games at “The Dawg Pound.” That 47-37 win over L-B was much more of a comfort-zone victory, according to second-year head coach Bryn Lehman.
“It’s nice to get one to get yourself rolling,” said Lehman of the bounce-back win against the Eagles. “We had a solid game plan that the guys stuck to and we executed on both ends for the first three quarters before we struggled to score in the fourth. It was good to see our guys lock in and bounce back.”
The second weekend of the year will be a mix of matchups as 1-1 Paulding visits Friday in the 73rd meeting between the two schools before a Saturday clash against 2-0 Rossford in a matchup of programs familiar to Lehman, who grew up in Rossford when his father Kirk was the Bulldogs’ head coach.
PAULDING AT DEFIANCE
Last season marked a notch in the longtime series between Paulding and Defiance as the Panthers snapped a 14-game losing streak to Defiance with a 63-56 overtime win in Paulding.
Though an Isaac Schlatter layup with 25 seconds left forced the extra session, the Bulldogs struggled on the boards and came up short in a series Defiance now leads 58-14.
Of the 63 points scored by Paulding in that game, 43 are gone via graduation in Payton Beckman (20 points vs. Defiance), Blake McGarvey (15) and Hunter Kauser (eight) as Brian Miller’s squad breaks in some new lineups and contributors in 2021-22.
Paulding earned a 53-43 win in its season opener against Continental, out-rebounding the Pirates 34-23 while hitting eight 3-pointers. The Panthers were brought down to earth with a 67-35 road loss to Bluffton where they shot just 13-of-41 and were out-boarded 28-17.
New faces aside, Lehman’s Bulldogs haven’t forgotten last year’s result and bring back four of five starters from the setback.
“We’re going to have to be ready to go again,” said the DHS sideline stalker. “Last year they had three guys that could score at any point and this year’s team is different. They have eight guys that play really hard offensively and defensively. They’re deliberate enough that they make you work and last year we weren’t patient enough to sit down and guard and get up into them on defense. We were never able to get any momentum last year and it showed.
“When they have multiple threats, it takes all five guys being in position. It’s going to be a test and that’s going to have to carry over into Saturday too.”
Senior Christian Bauer has tallied 11 points per game over the first weekend while Zach Gorrell (5-10, Sr.) had four treys and 15 points against Continental. 6-4 junior Ethan Foltz averages 7.5 ppg inside as the main post threat for Paulding and junior Luke Zartman joins the starting lineup with Nick Manz (6-1, Sr., 5 ppg). Peyton Adams (5-11, Jr., 4 ppg) and sophomore Casey Agler (3.5 ppg) are also contributors in the Panther rotation.
Senior Joe Lammers was the lone Bulldog to reach double figures in a balanced scoring effort last year against Paulding with 17 points but the sharpshooter is likely out until the new year recovering from a foot injury.
The Bulldogs are balanced again as junior post Cayden Zachrich leads the team with 17.5 points and six rebounds a game, including 20 against Findlay. Junior point guard Bradyn Shaw is averaging 17 points a night with 2.5 apg and 6-of-13 shooting behind the arc. Wings David Jimenez (8.5 ppg, 5 rpg, 2.5 apg) and Isaac Schlatter (6 ppg, 2.5 rpg, 2.5 apg) are threats to hit double figures on any night, along with tenacious defense and timely plays from 6-2 wing Tyler Frederick (2 ppg, 6 rpg, 1.5 apg, 3.5 bpg), who had six blocks and 10 rebounds against Liberty-Benton.
There are some ways to improve for the Bulldogs as a 30-21 average rebounding deficit is an area to be shored up, along with 17 turnovers through two contests with just 13 miscues forced.
BIn what has been a fiercely competitive series over its 21 meetings, Defiance will look to gain a 15-7 edge against a talented Rossford squad that lost the Northern Buckeye Conference Player of the Year and two other key contributors but returns plenty from last year’s 20-4 league championship squad.
The Bulldogs enter the weekend at 2-0 after defeating Kalida 63-43 in Putnam County on Wednesday, Nov. 24 before steamrolling league foe Lake 69-19 on Tuesday. Rossford will play at Elmwood in NBC action on Friday before the trip to Defiance.
Leading the way for the Maroon Bulldogs is 6-2 senior wing Ben Morrison, who is averaging 19 ppg in two victories this season after a first-team all-NBC season last year (15 ppg, 3 rpg). Younger brother Jake (6-4, Jr.) has tallied three ppg so far as one of the starters for longtime coach Brian Vorst. The head-turner in the lineup is 6-9 junior Derek Vorst, who averaged six points and 3.6 rebounds a season ago and has tallied 10.5 ppg and made three longballs in the 2-0 start playing for his dad.
6-4 junior Garrette Murphree is a talent to watch for after hitting five treys for 15 points against Kalida while 6-3 junior Brenden Revels (9.5 ppg) rounds out the lineup after transferring in from Cardinal Stritch before the season.
6-4 junior Jerimiah McIlroy and 6-0 junior Brandon Swope round out the main rotation for Rossford as sophomores Dylan McCann and Michael Gilreath have seen limited action so far.
“They’re a unique team, maybe not as deep as they’ve been the last couple years,” noted Lehman. “They only play about seven guys but that starting lineup is really, really good. Derek Vorst is an imposing figure for them, he’s battled injuries in the past so he hasn’t played a ton but it’s a unique matchup with him stretching out to three-point range. They’ve got scorers all over the place, Ben Morrison scored 20 as a freshman and as a sophomore against us before we shut him down a little bit last year but he’s a tough guard. His brother Jake can light it up, Murphree can light it up and the Revels kid can score as well. They’re going to be a tough guard no matter what.”
Defiance played Rossford as well as any team a season ago, leading 21-11 after the first quarter in just the fourth varsity game for much of the DHS roster. AFter Zachrich got into foul trouble in the first half, the host Bulldogs battled back and eventually held off Defiance in a 53-49 result.
“They’re going to pressure really well but we’ve experienced it so we know at least some of what’s coming,” said Lehman. “We talked about it after the Liberty-Benton game and this week in practice how last year when we faced deficits early in the season, it was tough for us to battle back. L-B came out red-hot Saturday and we weathered the storm. You look at the end of last year, we were down big to Wapak and Lima Central Catholic and we were down early in sectionals to Van Wert and we were able to come back. I’m looking forward to seeing us battle more this year.”
Saturday’s game with Rossford will mark a change in Saturday scheduling that will apply through the rest of the season with a 3 p.m. freshman start between the Bulldogs and the JV and varsity games to follow.
