Plagued by a somewhat stunted offensive rhythm and a slight case of the turnover bug, Defiance manned up enough to take a 24-21 edge into the intermission of Saturday’s home classh with Rossford. But faced with a revitalized Rossford effort after the break, a much different second half was the culprit in a 63-50 setback that marked the host Bulldogs’ first loss of the young season.
”Turnovers were a big bugaboo for us today,” said Defiance head coach Kirk Lehman, whose ‘Dogs (2-1) committed just 12 on the night but many at crucial times. “It really hurt us at the offensive end. I think what was kind of our undoing was we just turned the basketball over way too much. We didn’t make enough shots, but turnovers just killed us.”
Much of Rossford’s success stemmed from an ability to keep Defiance’s typical points parade of seniors Will Lammers and Tyrel Goings in check, or at least contained enough when it mattered most.
While the pair still found double digits — Lammers with a team-high 14 points and Goings double-doubling with 11 points and 10 boards — their moments were isolated. And despite several other Bulldogs chipping in, a disruptive Rossford defensive effort caused notable frustration throughout the game
Goings made his mark in the second quarter after five turnovers and a 6-0 Rossford run gave the visitors a 16-13 edge after trailing through a period and a half, prompting Lehman to call a timeout with 4:50 left in the half. Still scoreless on the night, the 6-4 senior erupted with seven points as fellow senior Jack Vander Horst chipped in with a triple and a freebie to regain a three-point lead at the half.
Meanwhile, Lammers’ damage was relegated to a second-half spurt while Goings was clamped down on in a lopsided 21-12 third stanza that swayed things heavily in Rossford’s favor. Lammers scored Defiance’s first points of the game just four seconds after the tip, but the 6-3 scoring threat’s name was not called again until a bucket at the 6:43 mark of the third stanza.
”We just talked about playing harder and finding their key players, and I thought we did a much better job of that most of the time,” said Rossford mentor Brian Vorst of the second half. “(Lammers) got loose a few times on us, but I thought a big part of that was our ability to be physical with (Goings). He’s a phenomenal player, and I thought our kids really rose to the challenge that we gave them of just trying to contain him and make life tough on him. We did that, and I’m really proud of our kids for that because that kid is one of the best players around.”
Defiance also struggled to keep up with the visiting Bulldogs’ scoring trio of sophomore Ben Morrison, junior CamRon Gaston and senior Ethan Dewese, all of whom turned in clutch performances on both sides of the ball.
Morrison and Gaston, who netted respective 20 and 15-point efforts, caused many headaches in the lanes and around the perimeter both offensively and defensively. Morrison responded to a seven-point first half by matching that total in the third period alone, while Gaston doubled his first-half scoring with six in the third. Both also generated a lot of offense at the defensive end, with many buckets being spurred in transition.
Things started to get rough for Defiance at the 6:43 point of the third, which was when a Lammers bucket was followed by a scoring drought of more than three minutes. While the hosts couldn’t buy a basket, a giant 14-0 Rossford run fueled by five points from Morrison suddenly had the visitors on the winning end of a 37-28 margin.
Defiance got a lift from 6-5 junior CJ Zachrich, whose pull-up jumper and 3-ball played largely into an 8-4 retaliation that pulled the Bulldogs to within 42-36 with a quarter to play. Finishing the game with nine points, Zachrich also popped off a pair of deuces in the first period that helped push a 13-10 Defiance lead into the second
”When the game was being decided, we struggled offensively and we’ve got to do a little better job of finding some offensive flow,” said Lehman. “I thought CJ did some very good things offensively tonight for us and hopefully we can build on that. But just turning the basketball over, you’ve got to do so many other things well once you turn the ball over that much, and that just killed us.”
Rossford’s fortune continued down the stretch in the form of a 21-14 fourth quarter that saw the visitors hit 6-of-9 (66.7 percent) from the field and 7-of-10 (70 percent) from the stripe. Backed by many points in transition, Rossford finished the night at 24-of-45 (53.3 percent) from the floor after hitting just 9-of-23 (39.1 percent)in the opening half.
Conversely, Defiance slipped from 45.5-percent (10-of-22) field goal shooting at the break to 39.6 percent (21-of-53) by game’s end. The Defiance ‘Dogs only put up six shots total from the foul line and converted just two as the Blue and White will open WBL play Friday at Van Wert before entertaining 3-0 Bryan on Saturday.
ROSSFORD (63) — Morrison 20; Gaston 15; E. Dewese 12; G. Dewese 0; Croom 4; L. Borojevich 0; N. Borojevich 7; Murphree 5; Walker 0. Totals 24-45 7-12 63.
DEFIANCE (50) — Shaw 0; Vander Horst 9; J. Lammers 3; Hutcheson 0; Zachrich 9; Goings 11; Moats 0; Kline 4; W. Lammers 14. Totals 21-53 2-6 50.
Three-point goals: Rossford — Morrison 3, E. Dewese 2, Gaston, N. Borojevich, Murphree. Defiance — Vander Horst 2, W. Lammers 2, J. Lammers, Zachrich. Rebounds: Rossford 26 (E. Dewese 6), Defiance 30 (Goings 10, Kline 9). Turnovers: Rossford 9, Defiance 12.
Rossford 10 11 21 21 — 63
Defiance 13 11 12 14 — 50
Reserves: Rossford, 40-31.
