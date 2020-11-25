A new season marks a new era for Defiance boys basketball as the Bulldogs will tip off a campaign without Kirk Lehman on the bench for the first time since 2002-03.
Leading a youthful DHS program into the 2020-21 gauntlet is former Defiance assistant and Bulldog point guard Bryn Lehman. The 2008 DHS graduate was approved as head coach in late June and, despite a COVID-affected offseason and preseason, has optimism entering his first season in the lead chair.
“Honestly, we’re just excited to be able to play,” said Lehman. “With so much uncertainty and seeing so many other programs shut down, we’re just very fortunate that we’ve got an opportunity to get after it and play.
“That is great because these kids deserve it. They put in a ton of time this summer, this fall and through three-and-a-half weeks of practice so, bottom line, we’re just ready to get going and compete against some really good teams.”
The opening weekend of the season has a distinct Hancock County flair to it as the Bulldogs welcome Findlay to “The Dawg Pound” on Friday evening before making the trip to Liberty-Benton on Saturday.
Of note, with a freshman-JV-varsity triple-header on the slate for Friday, the action will start with a 2 p.m. freshman game, a 3:30 p.m. junior varsity game and the varsity game tipping off at 5:15 p.m.
FINDLAY
AT DEFIANCE
Lehman’s first season at the helm of the Bulldog program certainly doesn’t start off slowly as Defiance will face Findlay for the 70th time in school history (22-47 vs. the Trojans).
The Trojans finished 14-10 a season ago and fourth in the rugged Three Rivers Athletic Conference at 8-6. Findlay battled gamely with eventual Division I regional semifinalist Toledo Start in the district semifinals before falling 53-36 and plenty returns for longtime coach Jim Rucki.
Findlay returns four starters from a season ago, led by first-team all-TRAC and special mention all-Ohio forward A.J. Adams. The 6-5 senior tallied 17.2 points, 8.2 rebounds and 3.5 assists to lead the team.
6-5 senior Chris Strzempka (6 ppg, 4.4 rpg, 15 blocks) is also back, along with junior Max Roth (6-1, 10.6 ppg, 3.3 apg, 2.2 rpg, 2.2 spg, 26-of-75 3-pointers) at the point guard spot.
Depth is also a key, as Brock Makrancy (6-6, So., 9.1 ppg) came on strong with Roth sidelined to start the 2019-20 season with a 22-point varsity debut and led Findlay with 47 makes from long range.
Factor in a 6-3 senior post presence in Dylan Ankney, who missed last season because of injury, junior Sam Weirauch (5-11, 3.1 ppg, 79 rebounds, 30 steals), blue-chip football recruit Luke Montgomery (So., 6-6, 265 pounds, 3.1 ppg) and all-Ohio wide receiver Ben Ireland (6-0, Jr.), the Trojans are packed to the gills with promising talent.
“They’re the complete package,” lauded Lehman. “They are probably as good a team as anyone in the area so it will be an extremely difficult task opening night. What makes it even more difficult is how well-coached they are. Coach Rucki does an incredible job balancing talent and athleticism with playing hard and making things difficult for opponents.
“We have our work cut out for us, but we need to challenge ourselves and play teams like that if we want to be great.”
Defiance is facing a bit of a reverse situation from the Trojans as the Bulldogs replace seven seniors, including 1,000-point scorers Tyrel Goings and Will Lammers.
The most grizzled veteran on the DHS roster is senior CJ Zachrich, who is Defiance’s top returning scorer at 4.2 ppg. Sophomore point guard Bradyn Shaw (2.7 ppg, 1.5 apg) is also back and will take the reins of the Bulldog offense.
6-5 sophomore Cayden Zachrich, CJ’s younger brother, is another likely starter for Defiance, along with junior guard Joe Lammers (5-11) and sophomores David Jimenez and TJ Nafziger.
“I think, especially with a team that doesn’t have much varsity experience, we can’t look ahead or worry about anything other than what is right in front of us,” added Lehman.
Findlay has won the last five meetings between the teams and six of the last seven. The Trojans downed DHS 61-42 in their last meeting.
DEFIANCE AT LIBERTY-BENTON
In contrast to the 70-game series between Defiance and Findlay, Liberty-Benton dotted the DHS schedule for the first time last season as the Bulldogs’ season opener.
Defiance earned a 60-47 home win in that matchup but last year’s Blanchard Valley Conference runners-up have some key players returning.
Ben Spiess (6-3, Sr.), a second-team all-BVC performer, is back after tallying 15.3 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game last year for the 15-8 Eagles. 6-2 senior Josh Reindel (10.1 ppg, 2.6 rpg, 1.9 apg) returns as well after an honorable mention all-league nod. Keaton Rath (6-4, Sr., 7.1 ppg, 5 rpg), Alex Dillon (6-0, Sr., 3 ppg, 2.6 rpg, 2.2 apg), Connor Boyd (5-11, Jr., 2 ppg) and Brycen Abbott (6-1, Sr., 2.2 ppg, 1.4 rpg) also saw solid time last season for Ben Gerken’s squad.
“There are so many variables and things to think about in the game of basketball but effort makes up for a lot of weaknesses and solidifies a lot of strengths,” said Lehman. “Without a doubt, we’ve got to establish our identity defensively and rebound the ball, so those are two keys for the weekend.
“The varsity game is such a step up from any other level and the speed of the game is pretty astounding when you’re inexperienced, so seeing our guys respond well when things aren’t going well will be huge for a young, developing team.
Following the Findlay-area twinbill, Defiance will play a pair of road games next week as the Bulldogs travel to Paulding on Friday, Dec. 4 before a contest at Rossford on Saturday, Dec. 5
