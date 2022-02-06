Tournament draws for Ohio High School boys basketball were released today with three area teams in Defiance, Ottawa-Glandorf and Antwerp all earning top seeds along with Wayne Trace and Ayersville earning No. 2 seeds.
DIVISION II
In the Division II Ohio Northern district Defiance (12-5) was named the No. 1 seed in a district that Bulldogs head coach Bryn Lehman believes is more up for grabs this year than in season’s prior.
“We may have gotten the one seed but it’s not a traditional district, there’s not much distance between the one and seven seeds,” explained Defiance coach Bryn Lehman, whose Bulldogs earned the top seed in the district for the first time since 2015-16. “The level of this district is incredible, we don’t have the Lima Shawnee of the last two years that was head and shoulders above. There’s a lot more balance and it’s absolutely anybody’s district to be had.”
Defiance could meet up with No. 6 seed Napoleon (10-6) for a rematch between the two rivals in the sectional finals. The two teams met up a week ago with Defiance going on a 16-4 run to close the game and win their sixth straight game. The Wildcats will have to get through Elida (3-15) in sectional semifinals to set up the rematch at the Paulding sectional.
No. 2 seed St. Marys (10-6) and No. 3 seed Wapakoneta (11-5) earned the other two byes in the Lima Senior sectional. St. Marys will have to defeat either Celina (5-11) or Kenton (4-12) and then match up with the winner of No. 4 seed Van Wert (10-6) or No. 7 seed Wauseon (11-7).
Wapakoneta will see either the district's reigning champion in No. 5 seed Lima Shawnee (10-7) or the lowest seed in the district Bryan (1-14).
DIVISION III
Ottawa-Glandorf (14-2) is the top seed in the Division III Lima Senior District while Wayne Trace (17-1) is the No. 2 seed.
The bottom of the bracket is an all-Green Meadows Conference affair with Wayne Trace playing the winner of a Fairview (5-13) vs. Tinora (4-13) sectional semifinal at Miller City . Fairview eeked out a 45-39 win over the Rams in their only meeting earlier this season.
Just above them, Paulding (5-12) will take on Lima Bath (6-12) with the winner getting No. 3 seed Bluffton (14-3) in sectional finals.
Ottawa-Glandorf sits at the top of the bracket in the Elida sectional awaiting the winner of Coldwater (2-13) and Riverdale (4-12).
The draw didn’t go completely the way Wayne Trace head coach Jim Linder thought it would but he believes that despite what may look like a top-heavy district, the lower seeds have good strengths of schedules and will play the top seeds tough.
“Did it go how we expected? Yes and no,” said Wayne Trace coach Jim Linder. “I expected O-G to go to Miller City but they decided to go to Elida and they had their reasons. The bracket is a tough one, you take a Coldwater team with two wins, I wouldn’t doubt they play O-G well because of their strength of schedule. Bath’s beaten good teams as well, there’s lots of parity as well as good strength of schedule.”
In the Central Catholic district, Swanton (16-2), a No. 2 seed, and Archbold (12-5), a No. 3 seed, both earned byes with Eastwood (13-3) gaining the top seed in the district.
Swanton will play the winner of Northwood (2-14) and Cardinal Stritch (13-4) at Wauseon while the Bluestreaks will take on the winner of Genoa (7-11) and Lake (7-10).
Delta (7-10), Liberty Center (7-9) and Evergreen (7-8) will all compete at the top of the bracket in the Springfield sectional with Eastwood looming as the top seed.
DIVISION IV
The GMC took home the top two seeds and the only two byes in the Division IV Defiance district. Antwerp (16-1) earned the top seed and will take on the winner of bottom two seeds Hilltop (2-12) and Montpelier (2-14) at Napoleon.
Antwerp head coach Doug Billman, whose Archers are looking to take home their third straight district title, hopes that his team’s familiarity of being on this stage will help them.
“Something we always talk about is you have to revert back to your training. Part of that training is your experiences and we have a good amount of guys that have been through this before and have some really, really great experiences to lean on,” Billman said.
But in his sixth season, Billman isn’t taking anything for granted.
“It’s a great honor for the other coaches in the district to vote us the No. 1 seed. It gives us a little bit of shine to the work our kids did in the regular season,” Billman said. “But once you get in that tournament, it’s everybody for themselves and you gotta have the right mentality otherwise you’ll be packing up early.”
At the bottom of that Napoleon sectional is Pettisville and Fayette, who both sit at 10-7 and will play the winner of either No. 4 Emmanuel Christian (11-4) or No. 10 Stryker.
Ayersville (13-3) earned the No. 2 seed and the other bye as they’ll await the winner of Edon (9-7) and Edgerton (5-13) at the Bryan sectional.
Hicksville (11-7) earned a No. 5 seed and drew current BBC leaders North Central (10-6) in sectional semifinals. The winner of that matchup will either play No. 3 seed Toledo Christian (10-6) or No. 12 seed Holgate (5-11).
In the Elida district, Patrick Henry (11-5) earned a No. 5 seed and drew Fort Jennings (5-14) in the sectional finals at Van Wert. No. 1 seed Convoy Crestview (12-4) will await the winner of that matchup. Miller City (9-8) will take on Pandora-Gilboa (12-6) and Continental (5-12) will take on Ottoville (12-7) also in that sectional.
In the Bluffton University sectional, Kalida (8-10) will take on Cory-Rawson (3-14) for the chance to play No. 3 seed Leipsic (12-5).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.