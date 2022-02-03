Just two games remain for Defiance between now and learning their postseason fate in a rugged Division II Ohio Northern District and with a solid showing in a two-game weekend homestand, the Bulldogs (12-4, 6-1 WBL) can secure the program’s first No. 1 seed in the district since 2015-16.
To do so, Defiance will have to navigate a home clash with league foe Celina (5-11, 2-4 WBL) and its 6-7 senior post power Josh Rasawehr before a tough task Saturday against a resurgent 11-3 Division I Toledo Whitmer squad.
“All of the goals that our guys wrote down before the season, they’re still attainable,” said DHS coach Bryn Lehman, whose Bulldogs defeated both squads a season ago. “When you’re working towards things you want to achieve, there’s added importance. It’s really nice to see our guys set goals and really care about finishing the job.”
Though a titanic league clash with WBL unbeaten Ottawa-Glandorf looms next Friday at ‘The Dawg Pound,’ any Bulldog hopes for league title glory can’t be addressed until a win over Celina is secured.
CELINA AT DEFIANCE
A competitive league rivalry over the years, Defiance will look to move one game closer to evening the 88-game series with Celina that it currently trails 45-43 during Friday night’s tilt on home hardwood.
The Blue Bulldogs have won the last two meetings and five of the last seven against Celina, with Friday’s meeting taking on extra importance in the WBL hierarchy. With Ottawa-Glandorf (6-0 WBL) battling a talented but skidding Lima Shawnee team (4-2 WBL) Friday in Lima, Defiance has a chance to move into a tie atop the league standings with a win and a Titan loss.
To do so, the Bulldogs will first have to neutralize Celina’s main power source in 6-7 senior center Josh Rasawehr. A third-team all-WBL performer a season ago, Rasawehr is averaging 14.1 points and 10.6 rebounds per contest this year as the main offensive output for the Green Bulldogs.
“They’ve got one of the better interior players in the entire league,” said Lehman of the senior standout, who netted 12 points to lead Celina against Defiance last year in a 74-43 shelling that saw DHS nail a school-record 16 3-pointers. “Everything goes through him, he leads them in scoring, rebounding, free throw shooting and he’s two-tenths of an assist off leading them in assists. What really impresses me is that he does a great job of distributing when he draws extra defenders.”
Offense has been a struggle at times for Celina, which has defeated 2-12 Coldwater twice this season along with league wins over Kenton and Elida and a non-league win over Delphos Jefferson. The Bulldogs average 39.6 points per contest and have scored over 50 points just twice on the year.
However, Celina is anything but soft-scheduled as the Bulldogs’ 11 losses have come to teams with a combined 102-43 record (.703 win percentage), including state-ranked squads in Versailles, New Bremen and Ottawa-Glandorf.
Aiding the cause with Rasawehr will be sophomore guard Braylon Gabes (5-11, 8.9 ppg, 22 3-pointers, 2.6 rpg) and three senior starters in point guard Quinn Andrew (4.9 ppg, 2.6 rpg, 1.4 apt, 15 3-pointers), Dylan Feister (4.4 ppg, 2.2 rpg) and Connor Altstaetter (1.6 ppg, 4.0 rpg) with sophomore Caleb Gabes (2.8 ppg, 1.2 rpg) and senior Jacob Ray (2.2 ppg, 1.1 rpg) seeing time off the bench.
“We’re absolutely not looking ahead to anybody,” said Lehman of Friday’s foe. “We owe that to Celina because they play really hard. We’re never going to shy away from facing people, we feel as a staff we need to challenge our guys to play man-to-man. (Rasawehr) is definitely going to draw our attention. We need to know where 45 is first, but be aware of shooters around him.”
While likely not expecting a longball extravaganza like last year’s result, Lehman will be looking for more of the same determination he saw from Saturday’s 56-50 comeback win at Napoleon that saw Defiance rack up a 16-4 edge over the final five minutes to stun the host Wildcats and extend its season win streak to seven games.
Junior guard Bradyn Shaw led the way with 23 points and 8-of-11 shooting at the free throw line to spur the Bulldogs to the rivalry victory.
Forward Cayden Zachrich continues to lead Defiance in scoring (15.4 ppg) and rebounding (5.3 rpg) with Shaw close behind at 14.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game and a team-high 26 3-pointers.
The Bulldogs’ flexible core of Tyler Frederick (58 percent field goals, 3 ppg, 4.2 rpg, 1.9 apg, 1.3 spg), David Jimenez (5.7 ppg, 2.9 rpg, 2.6 apg, 52 percent field goals), Isaac Schlatter (6.1 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 3.6 apg, 16 3-pointers), Joe Lammers (3.4 ppg, 1.3 rpg) and Nick Mitchell (1.6 ppg, 0.9 rpg) will be leaned on as opponents focus on Defiance’s top two scorers.
TOLEDO WHITMER AT DEFIANCE
The Toledo Whitmer team that Defiance knocked off 52-45 in Toledo a season ago is far from the one they will welcome on Saturday evening as a 3-14 Panther finish in coach Anthony Stacey’s first season has transformed into a 12-3 powerhouse in the rugged Three Rivers Athletic Conference.
The Panthers defeated league cellar-dweller Oregon Clay 72-50 Tuesday to move to 9-2 in league play, just a game back of D-I No. 13 Lima Senior, which Whitmer has split its two TRAC games with.
Leading the way for the Panthers is a stellar freshman in 6-3 guard Antoine West (17 ppg, 5.9 rpg), who has proven to be a key scorer in his first varsity season with 23 points in a loss to Lima Senior and 21 in the Panthers’ 67-52 win over Findlay on Friday. Joining the charge are seniors Mo Purley (5-9, guard), Cam Evans (6-0, guard. 9.1 ppg), Grady Mee (6-0, guard) and Tony Fisher (6-4, forward, 7.1 rpg). Mee, though not the team’s main scoring option through the year, scorched Toledo St. Francis on Saturday with 22 points and six 3-pointers in a 76-59 TRAC victory.
“There’s a lot of guys on this team that we saw last year and played, they’re just playing a lot better and a lot harder,” said Lehman of Saturday’s foe. We had our hands full late at their place even though they were struggling. The biggie that wasn’t there was the freshman West, he’s averaging 18-19 a game and to have someone that young and that talented in the mix with their veterans, they’ve got it rolling right now.”
Along with West, 6-1 junior guard Deric Jaynes (11.1 ppg) is a double-digit scoring threat while 6-3 sophomore wing Ta’Marrion Davis has seen more playing time in recent weeks. Davis will be a familiar face to the Bulldogs after seeing time in six varsity games for Defiance as a freshman with 3.2 points and 1.8 rebounds per game, including in the Bulldogs’ district semifinal game against Lima Shawnee.
In last year’s win, the Bulldogs took advantage of ice-cold shooting by Whitmer (2-for-30 3-pointers) and outscored the Panthers 30-18 in the second half, aided by a switch to a zone defense. Fisher returns after scoring 20 points against the Bulldogs while Purley netted 10.
“They play in one of the toughest conferences around, so there’s absolutely no breathers for them,” added Lehman. “We’re going to have to come in ready to go. We’ve struggled with pressure in some games and if we struggle against their pressure, it could be a long night.”
Defiance is 13-6 all-time against Whitmer and has won the last two meetings as the teams have met eight times in the past decade (4-4).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.