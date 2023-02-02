With just two games between now and the boys basketball tournament draw on Sunday and just a week-plus away from the Western Buckeye League’s biggest showdown of the year, Defiance has plenty to grab their attention.
Before a potential battle of WBL unbeatens at Ottawa-Glandorf next week, the Bulldogs (15-1) will take their 13-game win streak into a double weekend on the road. First Defiance (No. 5 Division II AP, No. 6 Division II Martin RPI, 0.8991) will travel south to venerable Celina Fieldhouse to face the Mercer County Bulldogs (3-14, 3-3 WBL) on Friday before a trek north on Saturday to the Glass City for a tilt against Division I power Toledo Whitmer (11-7) in non-league play.
“I’m not really looking much past Celina because that game’s clearly first and I have to omuch respect for our league schools and how hard they play,” said DHS coach Bryn Lehman of the upcoming double-dip. “Celina’s frankly more important because they’re in our district as well, but the pressure we’ll see Saturday night will be maybe the best we’ll see all year.”
Defiance enters riding high after a 65-31 demolition of Division III No. 7 Liberty-Benton that saw the Bulldogs out-rebound L-B 34-17, force 16 turnovers with 13 steals, record 17 assists on 26 field goals and out-score the Eagles 39-10 in the second half.
The JV tipoff for the Celina game will be at 6 p.m. Friday while the JV game at Whitmer will have a 4:30 p.m. start time.
DEFIANCE AT CELINA
The last opportunity for Defiance to face a fellow Findlay District squad before Sunday’s tournament draw will come on a trip to 3-14 Celina on Friday as Defiance tries to stretch its win streak against the Green Bulldogs to four straight and seven wins in the last nine meetings.
The series is tied at 45-45 through 90 meetings, but Lehman’s squad has the upper hand on paper.
Celina’s offensive struggles have hindered them in 2022-23, averaging just 36.6 ppg, as the team started this season 0-9 before defeating Kenton 41-39 on Jan. 6. Two losses later, the Bulldogs strung together consecutive league victories against Elida (43-40) and Lima Bath (44-40) before the current three-game skid Celina is experiencing.
Those three losses have come to D-IV No. 4 Convoy Crestview (60-35), New Bremen and D-III No. 5 Ottawa-Glandorf (61-24). In fact, of the Bulldogs’ 14 losses, all but one have come to a team with less than seven wins to this point.
Third-year head coach Adam Johns will lean on a guard-heavy lineup as four juniors and a senior will likely start Friday’s game. 6-0 junior Braylon Gabes leads the team with 11.4 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game with 13 makes from 3-point range. Twin brother Caleb averages 7.6 ppg, 2.5 rpg and 1.5 apg to help the cause while 6-0 juniors Grant Duncan (5.2 ppg, team-high 22 treys) and Carter Altstaetter (1.0 ppg, 2.6 rpg) and 5-11 senior Landon Ackley (3.1 ppg, 1.1 rpg, 11 treys) round out the starting group with 5-11 sophomore guard Kaiden Werntz (4.6 ppg, 2.2 rpg, 1.3 spg, 11 3-pointers), 6-5 senior Isaac Rasawehr (2.5 ppg, 2.2 rpg) and 6-1 junior Jake Knapke (0.7 ppg, 1.3 rpg) will provide rotational depth.
Rasawehr is the only player on the Celina roster taller than 6-2 so Defiance will look to use its size inside and flexibility defensively to clog up passing lanes for Friday’s host Bulldogs.
“We’ve got to crash the boards since we’re a little bigger than them,” said Lehman of Friday’s foe. “The Gabes twins are great football players, they play really hard and they’ll crash the boards hard, along with some other hard-nosed guys. For us, our depth is big, we’ve got guys that want to go out and play hard. If Cayden got in foul trouble years ago, we were in trouble. It’s different this year.
“We’ve talked about how good teams will let the circumstances determine how they play and great teams will be ready to go regardless. We’ve been very consistent this year.”
6-6 senior Cayden Zachrich enters averaging team highs in scoring (19.2 ppg), rebounding (5.9 rpg), field goal percentage (52 percent), 3-point percentage (37 percent) and free throw percentage (77 percent) following a 22-point showing against Liberty-Benton.
Though Bradyn Shaw (18.3 ppg, 3.0 apg, 3.3 rpg, 1.4 spg, team-high 31 treys) tallied just eight points vs. L-B, the senior point guard added three assists and three steals.
Do-it-all senior Aidan Kiessling (2.6 ppg, 3.6 rpg, 2.5 apg) added six points, six rebounds and four assists vs. the Eagles while David Jimenez (3.9 ppg, 3.8 rpg, 2.6 apg), Isaac Schlatter (7.1 ppg, 19 treys, 3.6 rpg, 2.3 apg, 1.3 spg), Tyler Frederick (2.9 ppg, 3.5 rpg), Kahlil Ligon (2.7 ppg, 1.6 rpg), Javin Saldana (17 steals, 1.6 rpg) and Antonio Lopez (1.6 ppg) provide an ultra-deep foundation.
DEFIANCE AT TOLEDO WHITMER
Though Defiance has scheduled a slate full of tests against top-flight teams, the Bulldogs have an opponent that is as battle-tested, if not more, on tap for Saturday in the Panthers of Toledo Whitmer.
Under third-year head coach and former BGSU star Anthony Stacey, Whitmer won 19 games a season ago and have an 11-7 mark this year. Despite a 52-46 loss to four-time defending TRAC champion Lima Senior on Tuesday, the Panthers still hold a half-game lead in the conference standings over Toledo Central Catholic entering Friday’s tilt with Toledo St. John’s.
Whitmer’s seven losses have come to teams with a combined 83-24 record, including D-I No. 4 Olentangy Orange and the No. 5 and 7 teams in Michigan’s Division 1 in North Farmington and Detroit Jesuit, respectively.
Sophomore guard Antione West powers the Panthers offensively with 23 points per game as the 6-3 star averaged 16 points and 5.5 rebounds a game last season, including a team-high 19 points in Whitmer’s 52-45 win at Defiance last year.
Senior guard Deric Jaynes adds 11.9 ppg while 6-6 senior forward Pharrell House tallies 10.8 ppg in his first season with Whitmer after transferring from Toledo Rogers. 6-4 senior forward Devin Morgan paces the Panthers inside with 8.2 rebounds per game.
“They’re super long and athletic,” said Lehman of the largest challenge yet to Defiance’s current win streak. “We’re going to see contrasting styles this weekend. That’s what I’m so happy with this year, we haven’t had inconsistencies. We know if we play our game and execute the game plan, we’ll have success.”
A season ago, the Bulldogs were primed to pick up a marquee win over Whitmer, holding a nine-point lead with just over three minutes left in regulation. However, Defiance missed its final four shots from the field and committed three key turnovers against a full-court Panther press and Whitmer ended the game on a 14-0 run en route to a seven-point win.
“The guys are a little bit hungry to play Whitmer,” said Lehman of the team’s bad memories from a year ago. “We let that one get away not taking care of the ball late. We take a lot better care of the ball now. It’s not going to be easy though, West’s one of the best sophomores in the entire state.”
