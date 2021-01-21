Though Defiance saw its three-game win streak snapped Tuesday by a red-hot Archbold squad, the Bulldogs have the chance to make it four straight in the Western Buckeye League heading into a double-dip weekend.
The 7-6 squad will host Lima Bath (6-7) in a WBL contest at “The Dawg Pound” on Friday evening before welcoming in 0-3 Springfield for the sixth all-time meeting between the schools.
Regardless of which opponent the Bulldogs face over the weekend, defensive consistency is priority No. 1, according to head coach Bryn Lehman.
“We just aren’t consistent defensively and that’s something we’ve got to overcome,” explained Lehman. “I think that has a lot to do with our offensive performance. We gain a lot of confidence when we get stops and rebound and I don’t think it is a coincidence that we execute better offensively when we play with life and energy defensively.
“It’ll take a change in mindset for sure. Is scoring fun? Absolutely, but you can only compete against teams better than you when you guard. You’ll never outscore tremendous offensive teams.”
LIMA BATH AT DEFIANCE
While Defiance graduated nearly its entire varsity roster in terms of experience, its opponent on Friday has the opposite issue as a talented six-man junior contingent and a standout freshman lead the way for second-year coach Adam Burris.
The Wildcats (6-7, 2-2 WBL) own league wins over Elida and Kenton, as does Defiance, with an 86-53 loss at Ottawa-Glandorf and a 55-50 overtime loss to Celina rounding out their league slate.
Bath’s six wins have come from teams with an 11-45 combined record while its seven defeats are to teams with a total mark of 51-19, including D-IV No. 8 Botkins and D-IV No. 2 Columbus Grove.
“The first thing that jumps out to me about Lima Bath is how much they’ve improved and their athleticism,” said Lehman of the Wildcats, who finished 3-20 a season ago. “This group of juniors played a ton as freshmen two years ago and they struggled and took some licks the last couple of years. Now they’re really competing.
“They’ve got one of the hardest guards in our league in Jonah Wauben, who offers a unique challenge inside and out for a 6-5 guy that moves really well.”
The strength of the Wildcats’ attack is their versatility as multiple players have led the team in scoring on given nights, most notably 6-2 freshman Bradyn Fleharty.
Fleharty (12.4 ppg, 5 rpg, 1.6 spg) has led the team in scoring in each of the last four games, including 20-point outings against Botkins and Elida. With Wauben (13.8 ppg, 6.9 rpg, 19 3-pointers, 22 points vs. Kenton, 24 vs. Ottawa-Glandorf) in the post and fellow juniors Andrew Stahr (6-2, 10 ppg, 6.8 rpg), Ian Armentrout (7.7 ppg, 3.8 rpg, 2.5 apg, honorable mention all-WBL last season), Carter Parlapiano (5-8, 4.9 ppg) and Britton Hall (6-2, 6 ppg, 2.7 rpg, 2.3 apg, 2.1 spg) providing plenty of scoring help, the DHS defense will be tested.
“We need to set the tone early with our defense and rebound,” said Lehman of keys against Bath. “They love to spread the floor and get the ball to shooters on the perimeter, so if we can make them just uncomfortable enough to have an off night and clean up the boards, we’ll have a great chance for success.
“At the end of the day we need to be aware that effort and the act of competing are choices.”
Through 13 games, the Bulldogs’ balance has also been a key in success. Sophomore forward Cayden Zachrich’s 11 points and 4.1 rebounds per game lead the Bulldogs while brother CJ is not far behind with 9.2 ppg. Sophomore guard Bradyn Shaw has come on lately, hitting four treys in both DHS victories against Fairview on Saturday and Elida on Friday, combining for 14 assists in that span.
With Shaw (9.2 ppg, 3.3 rpg, 3.7 apg, team-high 24 3-pointers) upping his offensive game, that can add another dimension to the Bulldogs offensively, along with guard Joe Lammers (7.3 ppg, 2.2 rpg, 15 3-pointers, 20-of-26 free throw shooting) and wings David Jimenez (5.8 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 2.8 apg, 1.7 spg) and Isaac Schlatter (5.8 ppg, 4.2 rpg, 3.2 apg). Jimenez scored a career-high 14 points in the Bulldogs’ win over Fairview.
SPRINGFIELD AT DEFIANCE
Counting Friday’s result, Defiance will have 14 games under its belt to date this season. By the time the Bulldogs welcome Springfield for a 4:30 JV tipoff on Saturday afternoon, the Blue Devils will have had just four games of action.
Following the Lucas County health department’s recommendation to not allow teams to play, Kyle Linehan’s squad got games in on Friday and Saturday against Toledo Start (55-42 loss) and Bowling Green (51-46), both losses.
The 0-3 Devils took on Toledo Central Catholic Wednesday and fell 59-37 leading into a Northern Lakes League matchup with state-ranked Sylvania Northview (No. 10 Division I).
Defiance dispatched the Blue Devils in Holland a season ago by a 53-46 score, thanks to 24 points from graduated sharpshooter Will Lammers and a 7-of-8 showing at the free throw line from Jacob Hutcheson in the final 1:07.
With CJ Zachrich and Shaw the only two to see action in the matchup last season, the ‘Dogs are in a more similar position with Springfield as the Devils return just one starter in 5-10 senior guard Bo Bucher.
Bucher is averaging 7.5 ppg and 2.5 apg in two games so far this season. 6-1 senior forward Tracey Groves (8 ppg, 6.5 rpg) leads the Devils statistically and the two will be joined by seniors Robert Edwards (5-7, guard) and Connor Martin (6-4, forward, 7 ppg, 7.5 rpg) and junior guard Antonio Overton (5-7, 7 ppg, 2 rpg), a transfer from Toledo Bowsher.
“Springfield is going to run a lot of guys out there and they are as athletic as can be,” said Lehman. “We’ll see a lot of dribble-drive and penetration-and-kick so it’ll be another defensive test. That’s how you’re going to grow as a team. You can’t do what is comfortable if you want to improve.
“Nothing worth achieving is easy so this will be a weekend where we have to look people in the eye and compete better than we did Tuesday night.”
