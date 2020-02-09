Following an emotionally draining setback for Defiance against league rival Ottawa-Glandorf Friday evening, Saturday night's non-league tilt against Toledo Whitmer started as stagnant as the Bulldogs played.
Up just one at halftime against a Whitmer squad entering at 4-13, the Bulldogs shook off their blues and pulled away in the second half, upping their season mark to 13-5 on the year with a 51-42 home triumph.
Tyrel Goings scored 10 of his 17 points in the third quarter, finishing with a double-double thanks to 11 boards for the Bulldogs, which needed just a spark to get things going after a sluggish first half.
"We had a ton of emotion yesterday and we decided to do the little things today and we came out with some fire in the second half," said Goings, who led all scorers in the victory. "I think we just did the little things and we came out and played our parts."
Whitmer (4-14), which entered Saturday's game in the throes of a seven-game losing streak against tough competition (12-6 average record, all D-I opponents), matched the Bulldogs shot for shot over the first two periods.
Defiance never led by more than three points at any point in the stanza and Whitmer had four straight opportunities to take a lead into the half with 3-pointers.
However, a gritty defensive effort from the Bulldogs forced three turnovers and six misses across the first nine possessions to start the third quarter on the right foot. The DHS offense backed things up with makes by Goings, Will Lammers and a freebie from Caden Kline, adding up to an 11-0 run to start the quarter and seize control with a 33-20 advantage.
"We spent an awful lot of energy last night and gave a great effort," admitted DHS coach Kirk Lehman. "Maybe we looked at their record, which is very very deceiving. There's an unbelievable difference, i mean they play Findlay twice, Lima Senior twice, Toledo Central Catholic, Toledo St. Francis.
"To our kids' credit, (in) the second half they really bucked up and really did a nice job. It's a character win, an effort win, a grind it out win. That's where this team's grown the most. In December, I think we lose that game by 30 because we don't grind it out, we don't get mentally tough. I think this team has grown tremendously."
Goings scored on three straight possessions midway through the third period to boost the lead to 13, helping give Defiance the separation it needed.
"We were all tired coming in from morning practice and coach (Lehman) was like, we've got to play smart and gritty today and it could be a big win for the tournament draw," added Goings. "We got a couple D-I wins under our belt and I just think that's really going to help us in the long run. I'm really glad how we played."
Whitmer battled back in the fourth period after cutting a 14-point deficit to 10 with two buckets from senior Tony Delveaux. The Panthers continued to claw, closing the gap to 39-34 on a layup from senior C.J. Boecker but the Panthers got no closer, aided by key 3-pointers from Lammers and CJ Zachrich and 6-of-6 free throw shooting in the final 1:24 from Jack Vander Horst, Bradyn Shaw and Jacob Hutcheson.
Lammers finished with 14 points a night after a 26-point outburst while 5-7 sophomore guard Grady Mee led Whitmer with 15 points on five treys. Delvaux finished with 12.
The schedule doesn't get much lighter for the Bulldogs with a long trip to Wapakoneta (6-12, 2-5 WBL) before hosting 15-4 Archbold on Saturday.
TOLEDO WHITMER (42) - Mee 15; Purley 1; Delvaux 12; Howard 0; Keller 6; T. Phenix 2; J. Phenix 4; Boecker 2. Totals 16-43 3-4 42.
DEFIANCE (51) - Shaw 5; Vander Horst 5; Hutcheson 2; Zachrich 7; Goings 17; Moats 0; Kline 1; Lammers 14; McDonald 0. Totals 17-36 12-15 51.
Three-point goals: Toledo Whitmer 7-24 (Mee 5, Keller 2), Defiance 5-12 (Lammers 2, Shaw, Vander Horst, Zachrich). Rebounds: Toledo Whitmer 22 (Boecker 5), Defiance 25 (Goings 11). Turnovers: Toledo Whitmer 10, Defiance 8.
Tol. Whitmer 13 7 7 15 - 42
Defiance 14 7 16 14 - 51
Reserves: Toledo Whitmer, 44-35.
