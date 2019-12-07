Spurred by a 38-point effort from the bench, Defiance flexed its muscle early and often on Friday night, rolling past Paulding 75-34 to improve to 2-0 on the young season.
10 players found the scoring column for the Bulldogs, as red-hot first-half shooting and a suffocating defensive effort propelled the Blue and White towards a lopsided victory.
“I thought the biggest reason that shots fell, I thought was that we threw great passes tonight,” said Defiance coach Kirk Lehman. “I thought our guys really moved the basketball. It was a great team win, I was very pleased with a lot of things there.”
The Bulldogs ripped off the game’s first 10 points, though they were far from easy in the early goings. Paulding (1-2) missed three close buckets and committed five turnovers in its first nine possessions to give the Bulldogs extra opportunities in the contest.
“I think you saw our inexperience show through tonight,” lamented Paulding head coach Brian Miller, whose Panthers committed 19 turnovers in the contest and made just 2-of-19 attempts from the field in the first half en route to a 37-5 halftime hole. “It was our first road game with this group and a lot of the group that was out there had never started a varsity game on the road. We knew we had to make shots early and I’d say we missed six layups in the first quarter.
“There were some other shots that didn’t go down and I think the game became a little too fast for us. Give Defiance credit they’re a really good team and our inexperience showed through.”
The Bulldogs got scoring from familiar faces early in senior leaders Tyrel Goings (six first-quarter points) and Will Lammers (corner 3-pointer) in a 16-2 advantage after the first period. However, some lesser-known figures played roles in blowing things open as freshman guard Bradyn Shaw followed a Caden Kline steal and score with a 3-pointer to ignite the crowd.
Sophomore guard Joe Lammers, Will’s younger brother, drained three longballs in the second period alone in an 11-point effort on the night as Defiance continued its dominance in the second stanza to the tune of a commanding 21-3 advantage, finishing the first half with a sparking 14-of-20 effort from the field.
“Tonight it was points and you know maybe tomorrow night (against Rossford), it’ll be rebounds or something,” said Lehman of the balanced effort. “If we can consistently find that kind of effort when we go to the bench to go along with what the starters got us going with, we’ll be in good shape.”
Five players scored at least eight points for the Bulldogs, including a trio in double figures.
Paulding finally found some solid scoring in the second half after reaching a deficit as much as 40 points in the third quarter. The Panthers, who started four juniors and a senior in the contest but were without the services of injured junior guard Blake McGarvey, saw 6-4 junior forward Payton Beckman lead the way with 13 points while JV guard Boston Pease hit a pair of longballs in an eight-point varsity effort.
“They’re just good,” said Miller of the Bulldogs. “They’re long, they’re quick and they know what they’re doing. We have a lot of things to improve on, obviously, but Defiance is really good. It was a learning experience for our guys, they got to witness what it’s like to play on a big court and a big stage against a really good team and it showed. They dominated us.”
Goings finished with a team-high 19 points in the win for Defiance while Shaw added 13 and Joe Lammers tallied 11. The Bulldogs will take to the court tonight in a 4:30 junior varsity start against Rossford at home, as the start time moved earlier due to Ohio State playing in the Big Ten Championship Game. The varsity game will tip off after the JV conclusion and a 15-minute warmup.
Paulding will need to regroup quickly with a 5 p.m. home tip tonight against rival Wayne Trace in the second straight two-game weekend to start the year.
PAULDING (34) — Adams 0; Manz 2; Sarver 0; Edwards 1; Kauser 2; Dysinger 6; Schroeder 0; Price 2; Beckman 13; Martinez 0; Pease 8. Totals 11-38 7-11 34.
DEFIANCE (75) — Shaw 13; Vander Horst 0; J. Lammers 11; Hutcheson 3; Schlatter 2; Zachrich 9; Goings 19; Moats 1; Kline 8; W. Lammers 9; McDonald 2. Totals 28-44 7-11 75.
Three-point goals: Paulding 5-15 (Beckman 2, Pease 2, Dysinger), Defiance 10-24 (J. Lammers 3, Zachrich 3, W. Lammers 2, Hutcheson, Shaw). Rebounds: Paulding 21 (Price 8), Defiance 35 (Kline 5). Turnovers: Paulding 19, Defiance 8.
Paulding 2 3 15 14 — 34
Defiance 16 21 16 22 — 75
Reserves: Defiance, 47-29.
