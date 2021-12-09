After a disappointing weekend split with a lackluster win over Paulding and an over-from-opening-tip loss to Rossford on home hardwood, Defiance will look to end a five-game homestand on a positive note ahead of a stretch of four straight road tilts from Dec. 17-Jan. 8.
After starting out last season’s Western Buckeye League schedule with eventual champion Lima Shawnee, the Bulldogs (2-2) will start off this season’s league gauntlet with another massive challenge in 3-0 St. Marys on Friday at ‘The Dawg Pound.’ before continuing the longest-running series against an opponent in school history with the 189th all-time meeting with Bryan (0-4) on Saturday.
With a sluggish defensive effort against an athletic, up-tempo Rossford squad that torched the Bulldogs for 13 3-pointers and an 18-4 lead after one quarter, Defiance will look to clean things up for their third two-game weekend of the season.
“We definitely have things we need to shore up but we’ve had a really good week so far in practice,” said second-year coach Bryn Lehman. “The good thing is we’ve got a bunch of tremendous kids that are willing to work, we’ve just got to get it out of them and get their confidence up. We’re a little passive and timid right now, we’ve just got to be mentally tougher.”
ST. MARYS AT DEFIANCE
The massive adjective applies not only to the stakes in the round-robin schedule of games but to the Roughriders’ roster as 6-9 junior center Austin Parks and 6-6 sophomore Jace Turner are two of the key cogs in a sizeable roster for St. Marys.
Parks is averaging 21 points per game in his junior season, one that has already started with a spotlight as he announced his top five recruiting destinations in Ohio State, Indiana, Michigan State and West Virginia.
Defiance battled gamely against the Roughriders in their penultimate regular-season game last year, trailing by just one at half before a 24-14 third-quarter hole was too much to overcome.
Parks had 16 points in the 64-51 St. Marys win last year but will be without two of the top contributors on the perimeter from last season’s 16-7 district runner-up campaign in graduated sharpshooters LeTrey Williams (honorable mention all-Ohio, 91 career 3-pointers) and Jadin Davis (84 career treys), who each had 18 points against the Bulldogs.
“Their size is the first thing that jumps out, obviously Parks but their whole roster,” explained Lehman. “They do a really good job of building high-low actions with Parks and the Turner kid. That’s a majority of their offense and they bank on their guards hitting big shots when teams try to help inside.”
After a slow start in their opener against New Knoxville, Turner (eight ppg) has 20 points in the last two games combined to aid the Roughriders’ cause. Andrew Moore, a senior guard, is next on the scoring list after Parks with 9.7 points per game and has hit a team-best seven treys through three tilts. 6-4 sophomore Evan Angstmann (5.3 ppg) is also a threat to score, along with 5-10 junior Brayden Sullivan (6.7 ppg).
“Last year, they were a much more difficult team to match up against because they had a first team all-WBL point guard (Williams) and second team shooting guard (Davis),” added Lehman. “They’ve got good guards this year but they’re very interior-driven.
“We’re going to have to handle the basketball and shoot it well Friday night if we want to compete and we’re very capable of doing that. (St. Marys does) a good job of pressuring on the perimeter and they can afford to gamble with the shot-blockers they have inside. We’re going to have to do a great job of staying under control, sliding to openings as shooters and executing.”
St. Marys enters with lopsided wins over New Knoxville (58-24) and St. Henry (56-22) before rallying from a 51-40 deficit through three quarters to knock off New Bremen 58-57 last Saturday.
BRYAN AT DEFIANCE
Lehman will get the rare feeling of being the coaching veteran in Saturday’s matchup with longtime foe Bryan as his Bulldogs will face a struggling Bryan team searching for its first victory under first-year head coach Brock Homier.
The Golden Bears have had trouble finding the net through their first four contests, averaging just 32 points per game while giving up 52.5 on average.
A pair of competitive losses sandwiched two blowouts in Homier’s first season as the Bears fell 42-36 to Tinora to start the season and came up short on Tuesday against Hicksville, 39-36.
Meanwhile, a trip to Wayne Trace resulted in a 25-turnover showing as the Raiders rolled to a 64-29 victory and the next day, a trip across the Indiana border to Eastside saw the host Blazers roll to a 65-27 triumph.
“Bryan’s pretty inexperienced and learning a new system but I know Brock’s going to get them to play extremely hard,” noted Lehman. “Bryan kids are going to get amped up to play Defiance, it’s a rivalry in so many sports.
“They haven’t scored much, they’ve got a couple guys that are capable but I think there’s going to be some things we try to take advantage of.”
Evan Cox has scored in double digits in three of the Bears’ four games this year, including a team-best 14 points in the loss to Hicksville, pacing Bryan with 7.5 ppg. The 6-0 junior is joined by 6-5 senior postman Craig Jackson (7 ppg) and 5-9 sophomore Sam Herold (4.5 ppg) as the top scoring threats for Homier, a former all-Ohio point guard at Continental.
For Defiance, the two main scoring threats still remain as 6-6 junior Cayden Zachrich paces the Bulldogs in both scoring (17.5 ppg) and rebounding (6 rpg) while shooting 49.1 percent from the field (27-of-55) and 92.3 percent from the free throw line (12-of-13).
Bradyn Shaw isn’t far behind with 14.3 ppg and three assists per game while hitting a team-best 10-of-25 3-pointers. Isaac Schlatter adds a balanced card of 8.3 points, three rebounds and 3.5 assists per contest with David Jimenez (6 ppg, 3.3 rpg, 2 apg), Tyler Frederick (1 ppg, 3.8 rpg) and Aidan Kiessling (3.3 ppg, 1.3 apg) rounding out the rotation.
“We’re just looking for a sense of growth at this point,” said Lehman. “We need to get a little tougher and see those little things we work on in practice show results in game situations. We need to do a great job of protecting our home court. We’re not looking necessarily for those big results, we’re looking to take care of the smaller things and if we do that, the bigger things take care of themselves.”
Defiance’s Friday clash with St. Marys will see a 6 p.m. junior varsity tipoff while the JV contest with Bryan on Saturday will begin at 4:30 p.m. with no freshman game.
