The upcoming weekend slate will mark the last opportunities for regular-season victories for the Defiance boys basketball team, with Saturday’s finale against Lima Central Catholic marking the final home game for seven seniors for DHS.
With a talented St. Marys team (18-3, 6-2 WBL) visiting “The Dawg Pound” Friday and a red-hot Lima Central Catholic squad invading Saturday, the slate provides a challenge for the 14-6 Bulldogs (4-4 WBL) with the postseason looming in a week’s time.
A disappointing four-point loss on the road to Wapakoneta on Friday took the shine off a recent run of success for the Bulldogs but Defiance returned home and rallied from a second-half slide to defeat visiting Archbold 45-40 in overtime and salvage a solid weekend effort.
“I think that’s one area where this team has grown over the years and especially this senior class,” explained DHS coach Kirk Lehman of the team’s mental fortitude. “We’re just shooting for that consistency on playing well both Friday and Saturday night.”
The Bulldogs have lost back-to-back games just once this season (Dec. 20 at Lima Shawnee, Dec. 28 at Findlay) and have not dropped both games of a Friday-Saturday weekend slate all year.
St. Marys at Defiance
Though Defiance enters Friday’s Western Buckeye League capper with a 12-game win streak against St. Marys, the 2020 edition of the conference matchup is far from the typical clash between the two schools.
The Roughriders are enjoying their best season in a decade-and-a-half, with wins in 18 of 21 games, only losing to D-II No. 1 and WBL unbeaten Lima Shawnee by nine, to D-III No. 3 Ottawa-Glandorf by 10 and by two in their season opener to a 14-6 Fort Recovery squad.
With four seniors, a potent inside-out presence and a veteran coach patrolling the sidelines, St. Marys will provide plenty test for the Bulldogs come Friday.
“Their guard play and inside play are both maybe as good as there is in the league,” lauded Lehman. “They’ve done a tremendous job of not only doing things well on offense and defense but they provide a lot of problems inside with the way they can alter shots. They’ve got great size to protect the rim, which is not something you can say all the time with high school basketball teams.”
The post presence comes in a mixture of experience and youth as 6-6 senior Ethan Steger (15.9 ppg, 8.2 rpg) and 6-8 freshman Austin Parks (9.7 ppg, 6.3 rpg) provide a 1-2 punch of size the Bulldogs have not seen all season.
On the perimeter, 5-10 senior guard Jack Cisco (1.8 ppg, 2.6 apg) helps run the offense with junior LeTrey Williams, a transfer from Van Wert, (11.5 ppg, 40 3-pointers, 2.7 apg, 2.4 spg) chipping in solid effort per night. 6-3 senior Max Mielke (3.6 ppg) and Jadin Davis (6-3, Jr., 9.3 ppg, 45 3-pointers, 4.1 rpg) round out the St. Marys standouts.
Oh and if the talent on the floor weren’t enough, Dan Hegemier returned after a four-year absence, bringing back 524 wins and three 10-plus win seasons from his previous six-year tenure at St. Marys (2009-2016).
“Parks inside is 6-8 and Steger is 6-6, we don’t look at those sizes game in and game out,” added Lehman. “If you beat them on the drive, they’ve got those rim protectors behind them.
“We’ve got to be able to rebound against them. They’ve got great size and they check out extremely well so we need to compete on the boards. Transition defense is going to be absolutely huge too because they own the boards a lot of the time and so often they do a great job of pushing the ball off misses.”
Last season’s 63-62 overtime thriller marked the first matchup since 2011-12 that the Bulldogs beat St. Marys by less than 10 points. The last St. Marys victory came on Jan. 5, 2007 by a 56-41 margin.
That OT contest saw Defiance trail 19-2 after the first quarter and trail 46-32 early in the fourth quarter before rallying back to snare a win in the extra session.
Defiance’s leading scorer, senior Will Lammers, bounced back from a tough night against Wapakoneta with a game-high 19 points and three longballs for the Bulldogs in the overtime victory against Archbold on Saturday.
Along with Lammers (15.1 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 41 3-pointers), Tyrel Goings (13.6 ppg, 7.8 rpg) added 15 points in the OT triumph while Caden Kline (4.2 ppg, 4.8 rpg, 3.0 apg) added seven markers.
Lima Central Catholic at Defiance
Though its current win streak (five games) doesn’t quite match the nine-game run St. Marys is currently enjoying, Lima Central Catholic enters Saturday’s season finale playing as well as anyone with the 13-8 Thunderbirds heading to Defiance.
The Division III T-Birds, which play a challenging independent schedule, have shaken off the doldrums of a 3-6 record from late December through January to the tune of a 5-0 mark in the month of February.
“As a coach (Frank) Kill team usually does, they’re getting better as the season goes on,” explained Lehman. “They’re doing the things LCC teams do, pressuring the ball in the half court, pushing the ball in transition and now they’re starting to get into the flow of things. We’re going to have a tough challenge.”
Leading the charge for the T-Birds is 6-0 senior point guard Biggz Johnson, who scorched the nets for 31 points and three longballs in a 72-44 rout of Van Wert.
Perhaps more notable than Johnson’s performance against the Cougars was LCC’s defensive performance against VW scoring maestro Owen Treece, who was held to 16 points, around 10 points below his season scoring average.
Rossy Moore (6-2, Jr.) added 11 points against the Cougars while Rodney Bennett (6-4, Sr.) netted 10 as secondary scoring options for LCC.
The LCC matchup also marks the final regular-season game in Blue and White for Defiance seniors Jack Vander Horst, Jacob Hutcheson, Goings, Colin Moats, Kline, Lammers and Cam McDonald.
“It’s important to play well (this weekend) for a lot of reasons,” added Lehman. “We’ve got a good solid senior class that’s given a lot to this program and they get to end with two home games. You get two shots against very good opponents before you get to the tournament.”
Following the conclusion of the regular season, Defiance will turn its sights to sectional competition at Paulding on Friday, Feb. 28 against either Van Wert or Wapakoneta. That winner will face either St. Marys or Bryan in district play at Ohio Northern on March 4.
