The final week of the regular season will be anything but a cakewalk for Defiance as the Bulldogs will take to the road with a pair of tough matchups in store.
After having already secured the program’s best Western Buckeye League finish in a half-decade, Defiance (13-7, 6-2 WBL) will cap off its conference schedule with a trip to 13-6 St. Marys before traveling to 11-9 Lima Central Catholic on Saturday.
With the team’s tournament opener in Division II sectional final action at home against red-hot Van Wert on Saturday, Feb. 23, the final weekend of the year will provide another opportunity for growth before the postseason begins.
“It really shows what a great group of guys we have,” said DHS coach Bryn Lehman. “Despite all the uncertainty and the gauntlet of a schedule, they’ve shown up all season with positive attitudes and a willingness to get better.
“We’re fortunate in that we haven’t had any extended breaks – knock on wood – so there has been a consistency factor that has enabled these guys to learn on the fly and really form a foundation for success.”
Defiance did something Friday against Wapakoneta it had not done all season, which was rally from a double-digit deficit as the Bulldogs rallied from a 19-5 first-half hole to top the Redskins 46-39 with a comeback that saw the Blue and White regain the lead in the fourth quarter.
“It gives us confidence that we’re capable of pushing through,” said Lehman of the comeback, led by 14 points each from Bradyn Shaw and Cayden Zachrich. “There have been a few games this year where we’ve dug ourselves some pretty substantial holes and we’ve fought to get it within two or three possessions but not over the hump. It proves to our guys that we’re never out of a game and it also gives some credibility to sticking to our game plan.”
DEFIANCE
AT ST. MARYS
Deifnace will have far from an easy finish to its WBL journey with a trip to Auglaize County on Friday against a St. Marys squad that enters the final weekend at 13-6 and earned the No. 3 seed in the D-II Spencerville District just ahead of the Bulldogs.
The mix of quick senior guard LeTrey Williams and 6-9 sophomore post powerhouse Austin Parks provide plenty of challenges for the Bulldogs, according to Lehman.
“St. Marys presents a little bit of everything offensively so they will be a big challenge for us,” noted Lehman. “Not only are they very big, but they have arguably the quickest and best downhill-driving guard in the league in LeTrey Williams. On top of him being quick, he’s as streaky as they come and can hit three or four 3-pointers in a hurry. Parks is a load inside ... No matter what we would like to take away, it will present openings somewhere for their offense.”
6-6 freshman center Jace Turner adds some punch in the paint for the Roughriders along with talented scoring wing Jadin Davis.
Though St. Marys will provide as solid a test as any in the league landscape, Friday’s tilt may be as good a time to catch the Roughriders as St. Marys has lost three straight games heading into the matchup.
The Roughriders fell to red-hot Minster 35-32 a night after putting up 71 in a league win over Lima Bath that capped a six-game win streak. In a fierce rivalry tilt, a Celina squad that entered with a 4-13 record topped St. Marys 48-45 in overtime before the Roughriders fell at Fort Loramie 55-43 on Saturday.
Cayden Zachrich continues to lead the Bulldogs with 11.5 points per game while shooting at a 51.3 percent clip with 4.7 rebounds a night and 14 3-pointers on the season.
The Bulldogs’ balance has been a key all year long with wings CJ Zachrich (9.5 ppg, 35-of-74 3-pointers, 47.3 percent), David Jimenez (7.1 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 3.3 apg, 1.6 spg), Isaac Schlatter (6 ppg, 4.5 rpg, 3.3 apg, 57.3 field goal percentage) and Joe Lammers (6.4 ppg, 21 3-pointers) providing plenty of options offensively, while guard Bradyn Shaw runs the show with 9.7 points, 2.9 rebounds and 3.7 assists pger game while hitting a team-high 43 3-pointers this season.
Defiance and St. Marys are on opposite sides of the D-II Spencerville District bracket as the Roughriders will take on either Bryan or Napoleon on Friday, Feb. 26 in the sectional finals.
DEFIANCE
AT LIMA CENT. CATH.
Since adding Lima Central Catholic to the annual schedule in recent seasons to replace Lima Senior, the matchup between the Thunderbirds and Bulldogs has been competitive and exciting for both sides.
Though the T-Birds (11-9) have taken a bit of a step back from the highs of the first few years of head coach Frank Kill’s tenure, the Defiance College graduate has the program set up as the third seed in the Division III Lima Senior District.
Kill, in his 11th year as LCC head coach, is four wins away from his 200th career victory on Cable Road (196-81). The Thunderbirds had a Tuesday matchup with Liberty-Benton cancelled by weather and will host Sidney Fairlawn on Thursday.
The T-Birds have had a very stringent schedule with losses to teams with a combined 119-33 record, including losses to Division I Ashland and Lima Senior and state-ranked Ottoville and Lima Shawnee.
6-2 senior forward Rossy Moore is the leader of the Thunderbird attack, scoring at a 15.3 ppg clip while nabbing a team-best 7.4 rebounds and 2.1 steals per game. Junior guard Evan Unruh, a transfer from Elida, adds 12.8 points a night and is the top perimeter threat for LCC with 42 longballs this season and a 39-of-49 mark from the free throw line this season (79.6 percent).
Freshman point guard DeMarr Foster (6.3 ppg, 2.6 apg, 2.7 rpg), Bryan Hines Jr. (7.5 ppg, 3.5 rpg) and Meshad Moore (Jr., 6-3, 4.4 ppg, 3.7 rpg) provide some depth for the T-Birds’ rotation.
“LCC will be a difficult guard because of their athleticism top to bottom,” said Lehman of the season finale opponent. “They might end up being quicker than us at every position so we’ll have to be ready to stop penetration and keep them off the boards.
“We’re a lot better offensively when we get some ball movement and when you have shooters like we do that are capable of getting hot, the longer the possession draws out, the better opportunity we’ll have to free one of them up.”
A double weekend right before the tournament is normally not ideal but with the Bulldogs earning a first-round bye, the break keeps rhythm with the second half of the season.
“We’re fortunate we don’t play until Saturday in the sectional final, but LCC was a tremendous pickup,” said Lehman. “They are well coached, play hard and those things with the athleticism that they always possess make for a big challenge right before the tourney.”
