The Defiance boys basketball team got used to bus rides over the month of January, with six of the team’s eight games in the month played on opposing floors.
It appears the Bulldogs haven’t minded too much with seven wins in eight games so far in 2020 and with six of the final seven games on the regular season schedule set for tips at “The Dawg Pound,” Defiance (11-4, 3-2 NWC) has a chance to stretch its season win streak to seven games on Friday with a Western Buckeye League tilt against Celina.
Though the Mercer County Bulldogs are struggling currently to the tune of a 2-13 record with a young roster, Friday’s opponent is far from being easily ignored by Defiance. In 2018, Celina invaded “The Dawg Pound” and racked up 25 points in the first quarter en route to a 54-46 loss before a heartbreaking finish in 2019 in overtime that saw Celina score on a back-door layup with less than a second to go.
“They’re really young, they’ve got some inexperience but they’re a hungry team,” said Defiance coach Kirk Lehman of Friday’s foe. “They play really well on the road, they got a win at Elida (45-41 on Jan. 10) so they’ll come in hungy. They’ve handled us two years in a row so we’ll have to go out and play well on Friday.”
The resurgence of the DHS squad this season has coincided with the resurgence of senior guard Will Lammers. The 6-3 sharpshooter has upped his points per contest average to 14.9 on the season, thanks to a torrid stretch that has seen the Bulldog scorer score at least 24 points in four of the last five victories.
Along with Lammers’ outbursts, senior post power Tyrel Goings has continued his steady play throughout the year, capping off a solid stretch with a 25-point, seven-rebound outing in Tuesday’s 67-36 road shelling of Anthony Wayne.
Goings has averaged 15 ppg and 7.3 rpg over that stretch to complement 21.6 ppg and 5.6 rpg from Lammers.
The duo are far from the only contributors in the Bulldogs’ recent stretch of solid play with seior point guard Jacob Hutcheson (4.2 ppg, 4.7 apg, 1.8 rpg, 26-of-30 free throw shooting) helping secure Defiance’s 53-46 road win over Springfield with seven key free throws in the final minute and change, garnering praise from his head coach after the game.
“It’s a story for the ages,” said Lehman of the senior. “I’ll remember that kid for as long as I live. Things didn’t look good for him at the beginning of the year. He just kept fighting and clawing and decided he wanted to win a job. In this generation, that’s rare.”
Senior Caden Kline, who netted eight points against Springfield, has been a presence inside with 4.1 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game along with plenty of blocked shots thanks to a lanky 6-4 frame and elite leaping.
With veteran senior guard Jack Vander Horst (4.7 ppg, 12 made 3-pointers, 1.7 rpg, 1.2 apg) and freshman guard Bradyn Shaw (3.2 ppg, 1.7 apg) providing depth along with wings CJ Zachrich (4.9 pg, 13 3-pointers) and Colin Moats (1.1 ppg, 1.7 rpg), the Bulldogs appear to have found their stride over the past few weeks.
“Our offense has been a lot better,” admitted Lehman, as his Bulldogs have won their past six games by an average of 18.1 ppg. “That’s one thing we’ve continued to work on because our offense hasn’t been the greatest at times this season but it’s been a lot better these last two weeks. We’re going to face some teams that it’s going to have to get a lot better for.”
On the other sideline, Jay Imwalle’s youthful Bulldogs have felt the sting of growing pains during the 2019-2020 campaign.
Celina started the season 0-9 against a challenging slate featuring Division IV No. 1 Versailles in the opener, along with matchups against Division I Toledo Bowsher and Toledo Central Catholic, D-II No. 5 Lima Shawnee, 11-4 Bryan and perennial power St. Henry.
Both of Celina’s victories have come against Western Buckeye League foes with a 45-41 win at Elida on Jan. 10 and a 53-36 triumph against visiting Lima Bath on Jan. 17.
Sophomores Josh Rasawehr and Quinn Andrew each tickled the twine for 11 points in the win over Elida. 6-3 senior post Max Thobe will be leaned on for scoring while 6-2 junior wing Reeves Black will also see time.
“Their big guys inside are pretty good,” noted Lehman of the challenge for Friday. “They’re young but they try to do it with a lot of different players. We’re going to have to put pressure on them.”
With a 7-2 mark on the road and 4-2 record in home games, Defiance is looking to finish strong in front of the home faithful.
The clash with Celina tips off a stretch that features some challenges ahead with D-III No. 2 Ottawa-Glandorf on deck next Friday with a slate that features Division I Toledo Whitmer, 11-4 Archbold, 11-3 St. Marys and an always-dangerous Lima Central Catholic among the season’s final seven contests.
“I think more than that, protecting our home court is a big thing,” noted Lehman. “Our guys like the way we’re playing right now and they want to go out and sustain that.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.