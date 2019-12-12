The weekend will provide a pair of learning experiences and some familiar faces for the Defiance boys basketball team against two of the longest-running opponents in school history.
Friday will mark the opening contest of the grueling nine-game Western Buckeye League slate as Defiance travels to Van Wert to take on a 1-2 Cougar squad before renewing the most-played opponent in school history in a home contest with the Bryan Golden Bears.
Saturday’s matchup with Bryan will be a part of an all-day hoops bonanza at “The Dawg Pound” on Saturday as the Lady Bulldogs will also welcome Bryan, starting the day off with a noon JV tip that will be followed by varsity girls action and JV boys action ahead of a varsity boys tip scheduled for approximately 6 p.m.
Defiance at Van Wert
Defiance (2-1) will take to the road for the first time this season after taking wins in two contests in the year’s three-game opening homestand.
Following double-digit wins over Liberty-Benton and Paulding, the Bulldogs took one on the chin Saturday night at home with a loss against a talented Rossford squad.
With that blow behind them, the Bulldogs will take on a Van Wert squad with some new faces playing big roles.
After six seasons, Mark Bagley departed as VW head coach following a 16-10 season that saw the Cougars reach the Division II district finals. That runner-up spot was earned in part by an unorthodox 27-25 overtime win over Defiance in the district semifinals that saw stall-ball and cold shooting contribute to a bare-bones scoring total.
In addition to Bagley’s departure, four starters also departed from the Cougar roster, leaving only junior guard Owen Treece back. Treece has done more than his share, however, averaging a whopping 28.7 points per contest in the Cougars’ 1-2 start to the year, including a 40-point outing in a season-opening win at Crestview.
“Van Wert lost a lot but when you have a scorer like Treece coming back that’s had success, that’s going to be a tough guard,” said DHS coach Kirk Lehman. “It’s going to be vital that everyone be aware of where he is on the floor, whether we’re in our man-to-man defense or in a zone.”
Van Wert returns experience in lettermen Clayton Proffitt (5-9, Sr., G, 6 ppg), Tanner Barnhart (6-3, Sr., F, 6.4 ppg) and Jake Hilleary (6-3, Sr., F, 6.3 ppg). Van Wert followed their opening win over Crestview (which did not have Ohio State commit Javen Etzler playing) with a four-point loss to county rival Lincolnview and a 66-56 loss at Parkway under first-year head coach Ben Laudick.
The Bulldogs currently lead the all-time series between the two schools 78-53, with Van Wert having taken both the regular season and tournament contests last season.
Bryan at Defiance
Saturday will mark the whopping 196th meeting between Defiance and Bryan, with the Bulldogs looking to upgrade the win advantage to 123-63 with a win.
The Bears will not be hard-pressed for talent in the matchup or in the height department with the twin towers of 6-7 Reese Jackson and 6-6 Titus Rohrer inside along with 6-3 perimeter powerhouse Caleb Zuver.
Rohrer leads the Golden Bears in scoring this season with 13 points along with nearly six rebounds per contest while Jackson adds 12.5 points and six boards a night. Along with Zuver’s 8.5 points per game, it’s not surprising the Bears have started strong with a 4-0 mark.
“We know, especially with coach Fish over there, they’re going to play extremely hard,” said Lehman of the Golden Bear program, helmed by former Defiance assistant Brandon Fisher in his fourth season in charge. “It’s always a challenge playing them.”
Bryan’s 4-0 start has been on the back of solid defensive effort, best exemplified by Tuesday’s 39-28 win against Hicksville that saw the Purple and Gold allow 15 points in the first quarter and 13 the rest of the way.
“The kids are playing hard defensively,” said Fisher. “That’s how we’ve won some close games so far this season. If we can figure out how to keep the leads we’ve gotten and not let things come down to the end, we’ll be in good shape.”
For Defiance, the main scoring has come from two senior stalwarts in forward Tyrel Goings (14.3 ppg) and wing Will Lammers (16.7 ppg). The Bulldogs have started strong in the rebounding department, led by Goings (8.3 rpg, nine offensive boards in three games) and senior leaper Caden Kline (6 ppg, 7 rpg, nine offensive boards), an aspect that will come in handy against the length of the Bears.
“We can’t come close to matching Bryan’s size, they go very deep and very long when they’re on the floor,” said Lehman. “That will be a big challenge for our offense to get going.”
Noted Fisher: (Defiance is) pretty darn good all the way around. Last year we had a close one with them (57-53 Defiance win) and they got a lot of scoring down low to make the difference (19 points from senior Buzz Naton). We’ve got to make sure we rebound better and box out the Goings and Kline kid down there.”
Goings and Lammers are far from the only two scoring threats as players like freshman guard Bradyn Shaw (5 ppg, 2.7 apg, 2.7 rpg), sophomore Joe Lammers (3.7 ppg), CJ Zachrich (6-4, Jr., 6.7 ppg) and senior guard Jack Vander Horst (3.3 ppg) have all added games of nine points or better through the season’s first three contests. Senior guard Jacob Hutcheson (3.7 ppg) has also given the Bulldogs good minutes, leading the team in assists with 4.3 per contest.
Along with the win over Hicksville, Bryan downed Tinora 52-37 in its season opener before a 51-48 win at Wayne Trace and a 43-41 win at Eastside (Ind.). The latter was earned by a bucket from Connor Arthur with 4.3 seconds left to go.
Following the double-weekend, Defiance will play one game next week with a trip to defending D-II regional runner-up and WBL title contender Lima Shawnee while Bryan will host Napoleon next Saturday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.