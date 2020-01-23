Already winners of three straight, Defiance will look to keep the good times rolling in Bulldog country, taking their 8-4 record into a pair of games on Friday and Saturday evening.
First up is the second of a four-game road stretch as the Bulldogs (2-2 WBL) match up with a youthful Lima Bath squad that enters the weekend at 1-12 (0-3 WBL) following an 0-9 start to the season.
Following the trip south to Bath Township will be a trip north to Holland as 7-4 Springfield will host the Bulldogs in a good measuring-stick contest for Defiance as the tournament draw nears closer.
The four-game stretch, which began Saturday with a 49-34 win at Fairview, will conclude with a Tuesday trip to Anthony Wayne on Jan. 28 before the Bulldogs wrap up the regular season with six of their final seven contests at “The Dawg Pound.”
Defense has been the name of the game in the Bulldogs’ run of four wins in five tries, allowing 30 points to Napoleon along with sub-35-point performances from opposing teams like Wauseon (32-29 win), Elida (64-32) and Fairview (49-34).
Defiance at Lima Bath
Though Defiance owns 37 wins in the 54 games played against Lima Bath over the years, the Bulldogs will not try and overlook meeting No. 55 heading into Friday’s league matchup with the Wildcats.
A team made up of five seniors and seven sophomores has seen its share of growing pains in head coach Adam Burris’ first season at the helm. In fact, of the squad’s eight top scorers, seven are sophomores.
Bath started out the season 0-9 before a 63-56 double-overtime win over Spencerville that marks the squad’s lone win to date. However, a mere 3-point loss to Kenton on Dec. 13, a team that went to Defiance and nabbed a win, has head coach Kirk Lehman plenty focused.
“They’re getting better and better,” said Lehman of the Wildcats. “They’ve got a lot of potential. They played Kenton down to the end and Kenton came into our place and handled us pretty good. They’re a young team that’s got some firepower and they’re learning together. We’re going to have our hands full.”
Though Defiance rolled to a 66-46 win at home last season in the annual matchup, the Bulldogs’ veterans’ memories surely stretch back to January 2018 when Defiance was dealt a 51-40 loss at Bath to a team that finished the year 8-14.
“Any time you’re in our shoes, there’s nobody we can overlook,” said Lehman. “We’ve got to go in and put in a good effort. They’ve got some guys that can score from inside and from 3-point land.”
Leading the scoring charge for the host Wildcats is 6-5 sophomore forward Jonah Wauben who nets 9.9 points per game on average with 5.9 rebounds a night while also proving to be a weapon from long range with 11 treys this season.
Adding to the charge is 5-7 sophomore guard Carter Parlapiano (8.5 ppg), Ian Armentrout (6-1, So., 7.9 ppg, 2.6 rpg, 24 made 3-pointers) and Andrew Stahr (6-2, So. 7.2 ppg, 5.4 rpg). Sophomores Lucas Prichard (6-4, 5.5 ppg, 4.2 rpg) and Britton Hall (6-0, 5.6 ppg, 16 3-pointers) and 6-3 senior Derek Grigsby (5.5 ppg, 3.7 rpg) add depth, along with sophomore guard Landyn Fleharty (5-10, 4.2 ppg, 1.8 apg).
“We’ve got to continue to get better all around,” noted Lehman, “but focus at the defensive end and challenge every time they shoot. Also we need to protect the glass, they’ve got some guys that are hungry and will hit the offensive boards hard.”
Senior guard Will Lammers has found his stroke in recent weeks, tallying 24 points against Elida and 18 against Fairview, both team-bests, helping boost his season scoring average to 12.6 ppg with 16 treys and 3.8 rebounds a night.
Tyrel Goings (12.5 ppg, 8.0 rpg) tallied a 13-point, 11-board double-double against Elida and added 15 and six vs. Fairview, but it has been the third scoring option that has helped key recent strengths for the Bulldogs.
Junior CJ Zachrich (4.8 ppg) netted 10 points against Elida while senior guard Jack Vander Horst (5.1 ppg, 1.8 rpg, 12 treys) hit three longballs and netted 11 against Fairview. Secondary scorers like guard Jacob Hutcheson (4.2 ppg, 4.2 apg, 17-of-19 free throws) and Caden Kline (4.4 ppg, 5.2 rpg, 3.6 apg) have been key contributors all year.
Defiance at Springfield
A recent addition to the Bulldogs’ schedule, Division I Springfield (7-4) will provide a test in the non-conference slate for Defiance with its athleticism and scoring depth.
Battle-tested already through 11 contests with matchups against state-ranked Perrysburg during Northern Lakes League play and rugged non-league matchups with Toledo Bowsher, Maumee Valley Country Day, Toledo Central Catholic and Findlay, the Blue Devils bring four players at or near double figures for the Bulldog defense to deal with.
Leading the way is 6-1 senior guard Denzel Stuart with 14.7 ppg, including a pair of 20-point outings this season. Stuart tallied nine in last season’s 72-59 Springfield win last season, as graduated stars Terrel Bryant and Denzel Prince led the charge with 42 points combined last season.
6-6 forward Deon Key (two points last year vs. DHS) adds 11.6 points and 8.1 rebounds per contest in nine games this season while 5-10 junior guard Bo Bucher adds 10.6 ppg and 6-5 senior forward Elijah Kimmons adds nine points and 6.7 boards per game.
“They’re a really athletic team and a team that we’ve had trouble with in the last couple years,” said Lehman of the test the Blue Devils provide. “That’ll be a great challenge for us. They like to get up and down the floor and really like to play transition basketball so we’ll have to do a good job of getting back on defense.
“That’ll be a good test for us and a great opportunity to help prepare us for the tournament.”
