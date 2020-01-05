ARCHBOLD — Archbold ended a three game losing streak with a solid 46-27 win over Fairview in area boys hoops action on Saturday.
Trey Theobald paced the Bluestreaks (6-3) with 13 points and Alex Roth added 10 points.
Cade Polter had a game high 14 points for Fairview (5-5).
FAIRVIEW (27) — Polter 14; Frank 2; Karzynow 2; Timbrook 5; Zeedyk 4. Totals 11-0-27.
ARCHBOLD (46) — Gomez 7; Al. Roth 10; Newman 4; Theobald 13; Zimmerman 6; Hagans 6. Totals 19-2-53.
Three-point goals: Fairview - Polter 4, Timbrook. Archbold - Roth 2, Theobald. Rebounds: Fairview 17, Archbold 28. Turnovers: Fairview 13, Archbold 14.
Fairview 6 6 8 7 - 27
Archbold 9 8 14 15 - 46
Reserves: Archbold, 50-24.
Crestview 52, Tinora 48
Crestview jumped out to a 31-14 halftime lead, then held off a furious fourth quarter rally by Tinora to escape with a 52-48 win.
Tinora outscored the Knights in the final quarter, 21-8.
Kalen Etzler paced Crestview (4-7) with 16 points, while Kaden Short and Carson Kreischer each added 10 points.
Marcus Grube netted 23 points and Evan Willitzer added 13 points for Tinora (5-6).
CRESTVIEW (52) — K. Etzler 16; Short 10; G. Etzler 8; Brecht 2; Kreischer 10; Ward 2; Lichtle 2; Turner 2. Totals 22-2-52.
TINORA (48) — Mar. Grube 23; Willitzer 13; Max Grube 8; Schafer 2; Cramer 0; Bohn 2; Wolfrum 0. Totals 17-4-48.
Three-point goals: Crestview - K. Etzler 2, Short 2, G. Etzler 2. Tinora - Mar. Grube 5, Willitzer 3, Max Grube 2. Rebounds: Crestview 15, Tinora 13. Turnovers: Crestview 9, Tinora 8.
Crestview 12 19 13 8 - 52
Tinora 6 8 13 21 - 48
Reserves: Tinora, 30-26.
Wayne Trace 67, Arlington 52
HAVILAND — Wayne Trace jumped out to a 42-23 halftime lead, en route to a 67-52 win over Arlington.
Jace Vining paced Wayne Trace (7-3) with 20 points, while Nate Gerber had 16 points and 13 boards and Cameron Sinn added 14 points.
Bryce Gast had 16 points and Jaret Vermillion chipped in 12 points.
ARLINGTON (52) — Vermillion12; Comstock 2; Thornton 6; Gast 16; Lafferty 5; Webb 9; Bateson 0; Speyer 2. Totals 15-12-52.
WAYNE TRACE (67) — C. Sinn 14; Miller 7; Speice 4; Gerber 16; Crosby 1; Vining 20; Graham 0; Reinhart 5. Totals 23-15-67.
Three-point goals: Arlington - Gast 4, Webb 3, Thornton 2, Lafferty. Wayne Trace - Vining 4, C. Sinn, Gerber. Rebounds: Arlington 23 (Speyer 7), Wayne Trace 36 (Gerber 13). Turnovers: Arlington 13, Wayne Trace 12.
Arlington 15 8 19 10 - 52
Wayne Trace 24 18 11 14 - 67
Reserves: Wayne Trace, 38-36.
Bryan 50, Celina 26
BRYAN — Bryan held Celina scoreless in the second period, rolling past Celina, 50-26.
Caleb Zuver netted 14 points and Reese Jackson added 11 points for Bryan (8-2).
Reeves Black had seven points for Celina (0-9).
CELINA (26) — Adams 0; Duncan 6; Black 7; Altstaetter 4; Gilmore 0; Nuding 0; Wilson 2; Andrew 0; Stangler 0; Sons 0; Thobe 4; Feister 0; Rasewehr 3. Totals 9-3-26.
BRYAN (50) — Showalter 0; Arthur 8; Dean 2; Martinez 0; C. Jackson 0; Rohrer 9; Zuver 14; Lamberson 6; R. Jackson 11; Lamore 0; Cox 0. Totals 20-5-50.
Three-point goals: Celina - Duncan 2, Black 2, Rasewehr. Bryan - Zuver 3, Arthur, R. Jackson.
Celina 11 0 8 7 - 26
Bryan 20 10 8 12 - 50
Liberty Center 65, Maumee 42
LIBERTY CENTER — Carter Burdue and Trent Murdock combined for 39 points to help Liberty Center top Maumee, 65-42.
Burdue finished with 21 points and Murdock had 18 for Liberty Center (5-4).
Garret White netted 20 points and Michael Pacer chipped in 12 points for Maumee (2-7).
MAUMEE (42) — Geiger 0; Bolton 0; D. Walker 6; Hamilton 0; Fowls 2; Pacer 12; White 20; J. Walker 0; Graetz 2; Hutchinson 0. Totals 20-2-42.
LIBERTY CENTER (65) — Shafer 5; Collins 0; Keller 0; Burdue 21; Miles 0; Righi 2; Leatherman 2; Krugh 9; Conrad 4; Patterson 2; Phillips 2; Hogrefe 0; Murdock 18. Totals 26-5-65.
Three-point goals: Liberty Center - Burdue 3, Krugh 3, Shafer, Murdock.
Maumee 10 16 6 10 - 42
Liberty Center 12 15 14 24 - 65
Holgate 56, North Baltimore 45
HOLGATE — Holgate used balanced scoring, putting three players in double figures, as Holgate topped North Baltimore, 56-45.
Luke Wenner led the way for Holgate (2-7) with 15 points, while Bailey Sonnenberg and Blake Hattemer each put in 13 points.
Levi Gazarek had 19 points and Julian Hagemyer contributed 13 points for North Baltimore (2-6).
NORTH BALTIMORE (45) — Gazarek 19; Hagemyer 13; Weinandy 2; Clark 4; Bucker 2; Kepling 0; Heineman 5. Totals 17-7-45.
HOLGATE (56) — Sonnenberg 13; Wenner 15; Sparks 3; Kelly 3; Kupfersmith 2; Hattemer 13; Medina 7. Totals 18-16-65.
Three-point goals: North Baltimore - Gazarek 2, Hagemyer, Heineman. Holgate - Sonnenberg 2, Wenner, Kelly.
North Baltimore 10 8 11 16 - 45
Holgate 11 17 11 17 - 56
Evergreen 49, Edgerton 46 (OT)
EDGERTON — Evergreen outscored Edgerton 16-4 at the free throw line and needed all of them to claim a 49-46 win in overtime.
Mason Loeffler netted 24 points and Nate Brighton added 19 points for the Vikings (7-1).
Logan Showalter had 18 points and Jaron Cape chipped in 11 points for Edgerton (5-4).
EVERGREEN (49) — E. Lumbrezer 1; Etue 4; Ruetz 0; M. Loeffler 24; E. Loeffler 1; Brighton 19. Totals 14-16-49.
EDGERTON (46) — Blue 0; Cape 11; Pahl 4; Ripke 0; Landel 4; Gary 9; Wolfe 0; Showalter 18. Totals 19-4-46.
Three-point goals: Evergreen M. Loeffler 3, Etue. Edgerton - Gary 3, Cape.
Evergreen 11 10 6 13 9 - 49
Edgerton 13 5 11 11 6 - 46
Van Buren 47, Patrick Henry 30
VAN BUREN — Van Buren held Patrick Henry to 13 second-half points, earning a 47-30 triumph over the visiting Patriots.
Saige Warren netted 12 points to pace the Black Knights (5-4) while Caden Lance and Andrew Schroeder each tallied 11.
Kolton Holloway's 12 points were tops for PH (1-5).
PATRICK HENRY (30) — Schwiebert 0; Jackson 6; Almanza 3; Schulze 5; Holloway 12; Rosengarten 6; Feehan 2. Totals 11-33 3-8 30.
VAN BUREN (47) — Lance 11; Swope 2; McCracken 9; Warren 12; Schroeder 11; Clark 2. Totals 20-42 2-9 47.
Three-point goals: Patrick Henry - Jackson 2, Almanza, Schulze, Rosengarten. Van Buren - Warren 3, Lance, Schroeder. Rebounds: Patrick Henry 19 (Holloway, Rosengarten 4), Van Buren 15 (Schroeder 5). Turnovers: Patrick Henry 21, Van Buren 13.
Patrick Henry 10 7 8 5 - 30
Van Buren 12 13 16 6 - 47
Reserves: Patrick Henry, 45-25.
Pettisville 37, Edon 28
EDON — Pettisville maintained its hold on first place in the BBC with a 37-28 road win over Edon.
Mitchell Avina netted 12 points and Max Leppelmeier added 11 points for Pettisville (8-2, 6-0 BBC).
Drew Gallehue had 11 points for Edon (4-7, 4-2 BBC).
PETTISVILLE (37) — Avina 12; Zuver 0; Leppelmeier 11; Horning 0; G. Jacoby 8; Reynolds 0; C. Jacoby 6. Totals 12-8-37.
EDON (28) — Berry 3; Schaffter 2; Mhyers 3; Siebenaler 0; D. Kiess 2; A. Kiess 6; Zulch 0; Gallehue 11; Hulbert 1. Totals 11-5-28.
Three-point goals: Pettisville - Leppelmeier 3, Avina 2. Edon - Berry. Rebounds: Pettisville 34 (C. Jacoby 13), Edon 29. Turnovers: Pettisville 6, Edon 12.
Pettisville 6 15 5 11 - 37
Edon 9 7 7 5 - 28
Fayette 53, North Central 21
FAYETTE — Fayette jumped out to a 20-2 lead in the opening quarter, en route to a 53-21 win over North Central.
Tanner Wagner paced Fayette (6-5, 4-2 BBC) with 24 points, while Noah Brinegar put in 13 points and Elijah Lerma added 11.
Jack Bailey led North Central (6-5, 4-2 BBC) with eight points.
NORTH CENTRAL (21) — Bailey 8; C. Patten 0; Cruz 0; L. Patten 1; Williams 4; Turner 0; Hayes 7; Hicks 0; Lehsten 1. Totals 7-8-21.
FAYETTE (53) — Colegrove 0; Wentz 3; Eberly 2; Mitchell 0; Brinegar 13; Wagner 24; Whiteside 0; Lemley 0; Lerma 11; Aguilar 0. Totals 19-2-53.
Three-point goals: North Central - Hayes. Fayette - Wagner 6; Brinegar 3, Lerma 3, Wentz.
North Central 2 7 8 4 - 21
Fayette 20 8 10 15 - 53
Reserves: Fayette, 44-27.
Ottawa-Glandorf 47, Bluffton 41
BLUFFTON — Despite being held to half their scoring output from Friday's 94-64 win over Columbus Africentric, Ottawa-Glandorf stayed unbeaten with a 47-41 win at Bluffton.
Ben Westrick tallied 19 points in the season-low scoring night for the Titans (10-0) while Owen Nicholas added 13.
Luke Denecker's 19 points and three longballs paced Bluffton (7-0).
OTTAWA-GLANDORF (47) - Beach 8; Schomaeker 3; Blevins 2; Dean 0; Alt 2; Kuhlman 0; Kaufman 0; Nichols 13; Westrick 19. Totals 17-10-47.
BLUFFTON (41) - Schriner 0; Garmatter 2; Soper 9; Shutler 2; Piercefield 5; Denecker 19; Essinger 4; Hohenbrink 0. Totals 15-8-41.
Three-point goals: Ottawa-Glandorf - Beach 2, Schomaeker. Bluffton - Denecker, Soper, Piercefield. Turnovers: Ottawa-Glandorf 16, Bluffton 20.
Ottawa-Glandorf 5 12 13 17 - 47
Bluffton 6 9 8 18 - 41
Leipsic 62, Continental 42
CONTINENTAL — Leipsic claimed its third consecutive victory with a 62-42 Putnam County League triumph against Continental.
Mason Brandt hit three treys and led all scorers with 19 points for the Vikings (5-3, 2-1 PCL) while Lorenzo Walther added 12 markers.
Mitch Coleman canned three longballs in a 17-point night for Continental (3-9, 0-1 PCL).
LEIPSIC (62) - Brandt 19; Schroeder 2; Pena 5; Siefker 9; Niese 2; Liffick 8; Walther 12; Lammers 5.
CONTINENTAL (42) - Coleman 17; Huff 11; Armey 9; Hoeffel 3; Warnement 1; Recker 1.
Leipsic 13 19 19 11 - 62
Continental 8 14 10 10 - 42
Reserves: Continental, 41-37.
Miller City 58, Pandora-Gilboa 34
MILLER CITY — A 17-6 second-stanza advantage propelled Miller City past PCL foe Pandora-Gilboa, 58-34.
Jon Burgei had 16 points while Austin Ruhe netted 14 for the Wildcats (5-4, 1-1 PCL). TJ Michel added 10 markers.
Austin Miller paced the Rockets (4-4, 2-1 PCL) with 11 points.
PANDORA-GILBOA (34) - Macke 9; Johnson 7; Steiner 3; Miller 11; Huffman 2; Biery 2. Totals 17-3-34.
MILLER CITY (58) - Niese 3; Ruhe 14; Gable 6; Koenig 5; Michel 10; Burgei 16; Fillinger 2; Pester 2. Totals 25-6-58.
Three-point goals: Pandora-Gilboa - Macke, Johnson, Miller. Miller City - Niese, Koenig.
Pandora-Gilboa 10 6 14 4 - 34
Miller City 20 17 6 15 - 58
Ottoville 50, Minster 37
MINSTER — Ottoville clamped down defensively, holding Minster to 12-of-34 shooting (35 percent) in a 50-37 triumph.
Josh Thorbahn hit four treys and netted 19 points for the Big Green (8-3), winners of six of their last seven.
Jacob Salazar's 10 points were tops for the Wildcats (8-2), which had a four-game streak snapped.
OTTOVILLE (50) - Miller 5; Schlagbaum 5; Manns 7; Suever 5; Kortokrax 2; Miller 5; Thorbahn 19; Fisher 2; Trentman 0; Langhals 0. Totals 17-35 8-11 50.
MINSTER (37) - Wuebker 4; Schmidt 6; Falk 4; Roergerman 4; Hoelscher 0; Salazar 10; Ketner 3; Prenger 1; Nixon 5. Totals 12-34 10-13 37.
Three-point goals: Ottoville 8-16 (Thorbahn 4, Manns 2, Miller), Minster 3-11 (Salazar 2, Ketner). Rebounds: Ottoville 20 (Thorbahn 5).
Ottoville 8 11 18 3 - 50
Minster 5 19 5 8 - 37
