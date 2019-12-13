PETTISVILLE — In a low-scoring affair, Pettisville got the better of visiting Tinora in a 28-26 victory in boys hoops action on Thursday.
Graeme Jacoby tallied nine points and 10 rebounds for the Blackbirds (4-0) while Max Leppelmeier also recorded nine points.
Nolan Shafer hit six buckets from the field and paced Tinora (2-3) with a game-high 12 markers.
TINORA (26) — Mar. Grube 3; Willitzer 5; Max Grube 5; Schafer 12; Cramer 0; Bohn 1; Wolfrum 0. Totals 11-37 1-2 26.
PETTISVILLE (28) — Avina 4; Leppelmeier 9; Horning 2; C. Jacoby 4; Reynolds 0; G. Jacoby 9. Totals 12-37 3-5 28.
Three-point goals: Tinora 3-16 (Mar. Grube, Max Grube, Willitzer), Pettisville 1-12 (Leppelmeier). Rebounds: Tinora 21, Pettisville 23 (G. Jacoby 10). Turnovers: Tinora 10, Pettisville 7.
Tinora 7 9 2 8 — 26
Pettisville 9 6 8 5 — 28
Reserves: Tinora, 20-13.
Evergreen 61,
Cardinal Stritch 55
METAMORA — Evergreen outscored defending D-IV regional champion Oregon Cardinal Stritch 38-25 in the second half to hand the Cardinals a 61-55 defeat.
Nate Brighton racked up 22 points in the win for the 3-1 Vikings. CJ Houk hit four treys for 12 points while Jack Etue added 11 markers.
Jhaiden Wilson poured in 27 points for Cardinal Stritch, which fell to 1-2 on the year.
CARDINAL STRITCH (55) — Burks 4; Dunsmore 0; Wilson 27; Hightower 0; Smith 2; Morehead 0; Wiggins 5; Holifield 17; Thompson 0. Totals 19-10-55.
EVERGREEN (61) — E. Lumbrezer 5; E. Loeffler 4; Brighton 22; Etue 11; M. Loeffler 7; Ruetz 0; Houk 12. Totals 22-10-61.
Three-point goals: Cardinal Stritch — Wilson 5, Wiggins, Holifield. Evergreen — Houk 4, Etue 3.
Card. Stritch 14 16 13 12 — 55
Evergreen 12 11 18 20 — 61
North Central 66,
Hilltop 48
WEST UNITY — Zack Hayes racked up 26 points for North Central as the Eagles picked up a 66-48 Buckeye Border Conference win over host Hilltop.
Alex Lehsten chipped in 15 markers for the unbeaten Eagles (4-0, 4-0 BBC), which led 11-2 after one period.
Griffin McEwen tallied a team-best 16 points, including four treys, for Hilltop, which slipped to 0-4 (0-3 BBC).
NORTH CENTRAL (66) — Bailey 9; C. Patten 3; Cruz 2; L. Patten 2; Williams 7; Turner 2; Hayes 26; Lehsten 15. Totals 25-11-66.
HILLTOP (48) — Funkhouser 3; Schlosser 4; Garrett 12; McEwen 16; Jennings 3; Beres 9; Richmond 1. Totals 15-9-48.
Three-point goals: North Central — Hayes 2, Bailey, C. Patten, Williams. Hilltop — McEwen 4, Garrett 2, Funkhouser, Jennings, Beres.
North Central 11 22 20 13 — 66
Hilltop 2 18 11 17 — 48
Reserves: Hilltop, 39-26.
Fayette 51, Stryker 43
STRYKER — Noah Brinegar poured in seven makes from the field and free throw line to finish with a game-best 21 points as Fayette downed Stryker, 51-43.
Elijah Lerma added 11 points for the Eagles (2-3, 2-1 BBC) while Tanner Lemley chipped in 10 points and nine boards.
Spencer Clingaman’s 12 points were tops for Stryker (1-4, 1-3 BBC). Kaleb Holsopple added 10 tallies.
FAYETTE (51) — Colegrove 0; Wentz 4; Brinegar 21; Wagner 5; Bingman 0; Lemley 10; Lerma 11; Aguilar 0. Totals 17-31 16-28 51.
STRYKER (43) — Hoffman 2; Bowers 3; Treace 9; Holsopple 10; Woolace 5; Ramon 0; Clingaman 12; Barnum 0; Sloan 2. Totals 16-38 2-5 43.
Three-point goals: Fayette — Lerma. Stryker — Holsopple 3, Clingaman 3, Bowers, Treace, Woolace. Rebounds: Fayette 23 (Lemley 9), Stryker 13. Turnovers: Fayette 8, Stryker 9.
Fayette 8 11 16 16 — 51
Stryker 13 13 6 11 — 43
Reserves: Fayette, 38-22.
