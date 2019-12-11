BRYAN — Reese Jackson’s 12 points led the way in a low-scoring affair as unbeaten Bryan took down visiting Hicksville 39-28 in boys hoops action on Monday.

Titus Rohrer added nine markers for the Golden Bears, which moved to 5-0.

Landon Turnbull poured in 17 points and hit three longballs in the loss for the Aces (2-2), which scored 15 points in the first quarter and 13 the rest of the way.

HICKSVILLE (28) - Tunis 0; Myers 5; Bergman 2; Miller 4; Baird 0; Slattery 0; Turnbull 17; Hootman 0; Betz. Totals 12-0-28.

BRYAN (39) — Arthur 8; Dean 2; Rohrer 9; Zuver 7; Lamberson 1; Jackson 12. Totals 13-12-39.

Three-point goals: Hicksville — Turnbull 3, Myers. Bryan — Zuver. Turnovers: Hicksville 15, Bryan 8.

Hicksville 15 2 4 7 — 28

Bryan 7 9 8 15 — 39

Liberty Center 65, Edon 51

LIBERTY CENTER — Liberty Center broke away with a 20-8 fourth-quarter advantage to down Edon, 65-51.

Carter Burdue racked up 22 points for the Tigers (2-1). Camden Krugh hit five treys and scored 16 points while Trent Murdock added 13 tallies.

Drew Gallehue led Edon (1-3) with 15 points while Austin Kiess added 14.

EDON (51) — Berry 3; Schaffer 6; Myers 6; Skiles 2; D. Kiess 3; A. Kiess 14; Dulle 0; Gallehue 15; Hubert 2. Totals 17-13-51.

LIBERTY CENTER (65) — Shafer 7; Keller 5; Burdue 22; Righi 0; Krugh 16; Conrad 0; Patterson 2; Murdock 13. Totals 24-11-65.

Three-point goals: Edon — Gallehue 2, D. Kiess, Berry. Liberty Center — Krugh 5, Murdock.

Edon 13 15 15 8 — 51

Liberty Center 16 9 20 20 — 65

Edgerton 52, Fayette 22

EDGERTON — Edgerton held Fayette to single digits in all four quarters en route to a 52-22 triumph.

Colin Gary poured in 16 points to pace the scoring effort for the 2-1 Bulldogs, hitting a pair of longballs.

Tanner Wagner’s nine tallies led the way for Fayette, which fell to 1-3 on the year.

FAYETTE (22) — Colegrove 2; Wentz 0; Eberly 0; Brinegar 2; Wagner 9; Bingman 2; Whiteside 0; Lemley 5; Aleena 2; Aguilar 0. Totals 7-7-22.

EDGERTON (52) — Blue 1; Cape 9; Roth 2; Pahl 0; Ripke 6; Landel 5; Gary 16; Wolfe 2; Meyer 0; Showalter 9; Hicks 0; Timbrook 0; Wilson 2. Totals 20-9-52.

Three-point goals:Fayette — Wagner. Edgerton — Gary 2, Cape.

Fayette 4 8 3 7 — 22

Edgerton 10 13 12 17 — 52

Pandora-Gilboa 41,

Kalida 40 (OT)

PANDORA — Walker Macke scored 24 of Pandora-Gilboa’s 41 points, helping propel the Rockets to a 41-40 overtime win against Kalida in both squads’ Putnam County League opener.

Kalida took an eight-point lead into the fourth quarter before falling to 1-3 (0-1 PCL) on the season. Jayce Horstman paced the Wildcats with 13 points.

P-G improved to 2-1 (1-0 PCL) this season.

KALIDA (40) — Horstman 13; Erhart 9; Von der Embse 8; Roebke 6; Hovest 4. Totals 16-6-40.

PANDORA-GILBOA (41) — Macke 24; Johnson 8; Biery 4; Krohn 3; Huffman 2. Totals 15-7-41.

Three-point goals: Kalida — Von der Embse, Horstman. Pandora-Gilboa — Johnson 2, Macke, Krohn.

Kalida 8 12 18 6 6 — 40

Pandora-Gilboa 6 13 9 6 7 — 41

Load comments