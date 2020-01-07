HAMLER — Visiting Ayersville was able to hang on and get the win on Monday, downing Patrick Henry 58-55 in a boys basketball game rescheduled from earlier in the season.

Kallen Brown led the Pilots (3-5) with 17 points. Brayden Amoroso added 16 and Jakob Trevinoi added 12.

Jayden Schulze had 17 points for the Patriots (1-6). Kolton Holloway added 12 and Garrett Schweibert had a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds.

AYERSVILLE (58) - Trevino 12; Clark 2; Calhoun 2; Eiden 5; Amoroso 16; Okuley 4; Brown 17. Totals 21-11-58.

PATRICK HENRY (55) - Schwiebert 10; Jackson 7; Seedorf 2; Schulze 17; Holloway 12; Crossland 3; Rosegarten 2; Feehan 2. Totals 20-9-55.

Three-point goals: Ayersville (5-14) — Trevino 2, Eiden, Amoroso, Brown. Patrick Henry (6-16) — Schulze 4, Jackson, Holloway. Rebounds: Ayersville 23 (Clark 5), Patrick Henry (Schwiebert 10). Turnovers: Ayersville 4, Patrick Henry 11.

Ayersville 12 12 17 17 — 58

Patrick Henry 9 10 17 19 — 55

Reserves: Ayersville, 24-22.

