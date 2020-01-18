AYERSVILLE — A 14-3 advantage in the third quarter was enough for Ayersville to survive against Paulding in a 38-37 home victory on Saturday.
Trevor Okuley put in 10 points for the Pilots (5-7), which led 38-30 with just over a minute remaining before the Panthers' final charge, which included a missed 3-pointer at the buzzer that could have won it.
Hunter Kauser hit three longballs and led all scorers with 14 points for Paulding (3-9).
PAULDING (37) — Adams 0; C. Manz 0; Sarver 0; Edwards 3; Kauser 14; Dysinger 4; Pease 0; Schroeder 0; Price 2; N. Manz 6; Beckman 8. Totals 13-6-37.
AYERSVILLE (38) — Trevino 2; Calhoun 2; J. Eiden 3; Amoroso 5; L. Schlachter 5; McGuire 3; Okuley 10; Brown 4; Clark 4. Totals 16-4-38.
Three-point goals: Paulding - Kauser 3, N. Manz 2. Ayersville - J. Eiden, Amoroso.
Paulding 10 11 3 13 - 37
Ayersville 7 10 14 7 - 38
Tinora 48, Stryker 41
STRYKER — Three Rams hit double figures as Tinora picked up a 48-41 road win over Stryker.
Nolan Schafer led the charge for Tinora () with 17 points, including three longballs, while Evan Willitzer and Marcus Grube added 13 and 12 points, respectively.
Spencer Clingaman hit three treys and paced Stryker () with 13 points while Kaleb Holsopple added 10.
TINORA (48) - Mar. Grube 12; Willitzer 13; Max Grube 4; Schafer 17; Cramer 0; Wolfrum 0. Totals 14-12-48.
STRYKER (41) - Huffman 0; Bowers 2; Treace 0; Holsopple 10; Weirauch 0; Ramon 8; Harris 2; Clingaman 13; Barnum 4; Sloan 2. Totals 16-3-41.
Three-point goals: Tinora - Schafer 3, Willitzer, Grube. Stryker - Clingaman 3, Ramon, Holsopple.
Tinora 11 8 13 16 - 48
Stryker 11 9 8 13 - 41
Antwerp 72, Lincolnview 44
ANTWERP — State-ranked Antwerp used a 32-17 advantage on the boards to help rout Lincolnview 72-44 and stay unbeaten on the season.
Jagger Landers led the Archers (No. 6 D-IV, 13-0) with 17 points and a game high nine rebounds. Blake Schuette netted 15 points while Jayvin Landers added 11 tallies and Luke Krouse scored 10.
Creed Jessee recorded a team-high 12 points in the defeat for Lincolnview (6-7). Landon Price chipped in 10 tallies for the Lancers.
LINCOLNVIEW (44) - Jessee 12; Price 10; C. Overholt 8; Leeth 5; Richardson 3; McMaster 3; Hatfield 2; Bowersock 1; Cavinder 0; J. Overholt 0. Totals 16-52 3-5 44.
ANTWERP (72) - Jag. Landers 17; Schuettte 15; Jay. Landers 11; Krouse 10; Lichty 8; Savina 7; Sheedy 2; Sproles 2; Eaken 0; Hines 0; Grant 0. Totals 29-47 6-9 72.
Three-point goals: Lincolnview 9-21 (Price 2, C. Overholt 2, Jessee 2, Richardson, Leeth, McMaster), Antwerp 8-16 (Jay. Landers 3, Jag. Landers 2, Lichty 2, Savina). Rebounds: Lincolnview 17, Antwerp 32 (Jag. Landers 9). Turnovers: Lincolnview 12, Antwerp 12.
Lincolnview 5 8 14 17 - 44
Antwerp 12 26 20 14 - 72
Reserves: Lincolnview, 38-28.
Wayne Trace 72, Fort Jennings 43
FORT JENNINGS — Wayne Trace forced 21 Fort Jennings turnovers and claimed its fifth win in six tries with a 72-43 rout of the Musketeers.
Cameron Sinn hit four treys and paced three players in double figures with 16 points for the Raiders (10-4) while Reid Miller and Nate Gerber each added 13.
Zach Schulte netted 12 for Fort Jennings (1-13) while Evan Hoersten had 10.
WAYNE TRACE (72) - T. Sinn 8; C. Sinn 16; Miller 13; Speice 3; Gerber 13; C. Crosby 5; Vining 2; McCluer 0; Graham 0; Reinhart 8; N. Crosby 4. Totals 29-58 6-8 72
FORT JENNINGS (43) - Trentman 2; Kazee 5; Wittler 0; Horstman 5; Hoersten 10; Liebrecht 4; Grote 5; Schulte 12; Suever 0. Totals 16-41 6-10 43.
Three-point goals: Wayne Trace 8-22 (C. Sinn 4, T. Sinn 2, Miller, Gerber), Fort Jennings 5-17 (Schulte 3, Kazee, Horstman). Rebounds: Wayne Trace 23 (Reinhart 6), Fort Jennings 32 (Hoersten 9). Turnovers: Wayne Trace 6, Fort Jennings 21.
Wayne Trace 17 16 22 17 - 72
Fort Jennings 14 11 10 8 - 43
Reserves: Wayne Trace, 61-20.
Wauseon 71, Sylvania Northview 62
SYLVANIA — After Sylvania Northview forced overtime, Wauseon cracked down with a 13-2 advantage in the extra period to defeat the Wildcats, 71-62.
Jonas Tester had six points in OT and a team-high 24 overall for the Indians (10-4) while Sean Brock racked up 19 and Noah Tester and Connar Penrod each netted 13.
Sean Craig rained down 27 points for Northview (7-7) while Grant Hartnett hit four longballs and put in 20 points.
WAUSEON (71) - J. Tester 24; Britsch 0; N. Tester 13; Penrod 13; Brock 19; Wilson 2. Totals 27-15-71.
NORTHVIEW (62) - Sharp 3; Webster 2; Hartnett 20; Summers 2; Kopan 7; DeWood 0; Noe 0; Bostater 0; Maturzewski 2; Craig 27. Totals 20-15-62.
Three-point goals: Wauseon - J. Tester, N. Tester. Northview - Hartnett 4, Sharp, Kopan, Craig. Turnovers: Wauseon 10, Northview 12.
Wauseon 13 18 13 14 13 - 71
Northview 13 10 16 19 4 - 62
Leipsic 58, Patrick Henry 33
LEIPSIC — Leipsic held Patrick Henry to nine points over the second and third quarters combined, rolling past the Patriots, 58-33.
Drew Liffick tallied 20 points, four boards and four steals in the win for the Vikings (7-5) while Mason Brandt added nine points and five boards.
Layke Crossland's seven points were tops for PH, which fell to 1-11 on the year.
PATRICK HENRY (33) - Crossland 7; Holloway 5; Schulze 5; Rosengarten 4; Jackson 4; Almanza 3; Seemann 2; DeLuca 2; Seedorf 0. Totals 14-41 4-9 33
LEIPSIC (58) - Liffick 20; Brandt 9; Pena 8; Niese 7; Walther 4; T. Schroeder 3; Sickmiller 3; E. Schroeder 2; Siefker 2. Totals 21-51 12-17 58.
Three-point goals: Patrick Henry 1-7 (Schulze), Leipsic 4-15 (Liffick 2, Brandt 2). Rebounds: Patrick Henry 15 (Almanza 5), Leipsic 23 (Walther 6). Turnovers: Patrick Henry 26, Leipsic 15.
Patrick Henry 11 7 2 13 - 33
Leipsic 11 13 15 19 - 58
Liberty Center 53, Otsego 30
LIBERTY CENTER — Liberty Center outscored Otsego in every quarter to take a 53-30 home win.
Carter Burdue led the Tigers (8-5) with 15 points, while Trent Murdock netted 14 points and Aaron Shafer bucketed 10.
Noah Keifer paced the Black Knights (5-7) with 21 points.
OTSEGO (30) — Gonzales 2; N. Dzierwa 3; R. Gray 0; Roehl 0; Harves 0; Corpus 2; Keifer 21; Kosinski 0; J. Dzierwa 2; B. Gray 0. Totals 12-6-30.
LIBERTY CENTER (53) — Shafer 10; Collins 0; Keller 2; Burdue 15; Miles 0; Righi 0; Leatherman 0; Krugh 4; Estelle 0; Conrad 8; Phillips 0; Hogrefe 0; Murdock 14; Orr 0. Totals 24-2-53.
Three-point goals: Liberty Center - Shafer, Burdue, Krugh.
Otsego 4 10 7 9 - 30
Liberty Center 10 14 14 15 - 53
Ottawa-Glandorf 63, Lima Senior 61
OTTAWA — In a sold-out marquee matchup of state-ranked squads, Ottawa-Glandorf got the better of Lima Senior to stay unbeaten on the season with a 63-61 win.
Ben Westrick racked up 27 points and 11 rebounds for the Titans (12-0, No. 3 D-III) while Owen Nichols chipped in 14.
Josiah Fulcher and Jamir Simpson each netted 16 points in the loss for Lima Senior (11-2), which shot just 7-of-22 from long range.
LIMA SENIOR (61) - Clair 3; Luster 6; Fulcher 16; Wheeler 7; Mack 2; Simpson 16; Rawlins 1; Daniels 9; Miles 1. Totals 22-56 10-17 61.
OTTAWA-GLANDORF (63) - Beach 1; Schomaeker 6; Blevins 8; Dean 0; Alt 5; Kuhlman 0; Kaufman 2; Nichols 14; Wesrick 27; Maag 0; Rieman 0. Totals 22-42 14-25 63.
Three-point goals: Lima Senior 7-22 (Daniels 3, Fulcher 2, Clair, Simpson), Ottawa-Glandorf 5-11 (Schomaeker 2, Blevins 2, Westrick). Rebounds: Lima Senior 25, Ottawa-Glandorf 32 (Alt, Westrick 11). Turnovers: Lima Senior 12, Ottawa-Glandorf 16.
Lima Senior 18 20 6 17 - 61
Ottawa-Glandorf 24 8 16 15 - 63
Reserves: Lima Senior, 48-46.
Columbus Grove 36, Kalida 23
KALIDA — State-ranked Columbus Grove remained undefeated on the season following a low scoring 36-23 victory over Putnam County League foe Kalida.
Tayt Birnesser and Evan Hopkins both scored 11 points apiece to help push Columbus Grove (No. 6 D-IV, 12-0, 4-0 PCL) to the win.
Luke Erhart had a team high nine markers in the loss for Kalida (7-6, 1-2 PCL).
COLUMBUS GROVE (36) - Birnesser 11; Hopkins 11; Reynolds 7; Halker 4; Clement 3; Smith 0; Schroeder 0. Totals 15-4-36.
KALIDA (23) - Erhart 9; Roebke 6; Von der Embse 4; Warnecke 2; Hovest 2; Miller 0; Horstman 0. Totals 9-4-23.
Three-point goals: Columbus Grove - Birnesser, Hopkins. Kalida - Erhart. Turnovers: Columbus Grove 9, Kalida 10.
Columbus Grove 9 14 6 7 - 36
Kalida 10 4 7 2 - 23
Ottoville 40, St. Henry 29
ST. HENRY — Ottoville outscored St. Henry 27-13 over the final three quarters to claim a 40-29 win.
Joshua Thorbahn had 15 points and 11 rebounds for Ottoville (11-3), winners of six consecutive contests.
Ben Evers put in 10 points for St. Henry (7-7).
OTTOVILLE (40) — J. Miller 5; Schlagbaum 0; Manns 3; Suever 2; Kortokrax 2; W. Miller 6; Thorbahn 15; Fisher 7; Langhals 0. Totals 14-7-40.
ST. HENRY (29) — Bertke 0; Heitkamp 0; Gels 2; Bruening 3; Lange 0; Evers 10; Link 5; Heath 7; Ontrop 1; Lefeld 1. Totals 9-7-29.
Three-point goals: Ottoville - Thorbahn 2, J. Miller, Manns, W. Miller . st. Henry - Lange 2, Bruening, Link. Rebounds: Ottoville 30 (Thorbahn 11), St. Henry 13 (Evers 4).
Ottoville 13 9 9 9 - 40
St. Henry 16 1 5 7 - 29
Crestview 46, Pandora-Gilboa 26
PANDORA — Crestview used a 14-2 advantage in the second quarter to pull away to a 46-26 win over Pandora-Gilboa.
Ohio State hoops commit Kalen Etzler paced Crestview (5-9) with 22 points and Carson Kreischer added 10 points.
Walter Macke had 10 points for Pandora-Gilboa (6-6).
CRESTVIEW (46) — K. Etzler 22; Short 5; Brecht 6; Kreischer 10; Ward 3. Totals 16-12-46.
PANDORA-GILBOA (26) — Macke 10; Krohn 3; Miller 8; Huffman 1; Biery 4. Totals 9-5-26.
Three-point goals: Crestview - K. Etzler 2. Pandora-Gilboa - Macke 2, Krohn.
Crestview 11 14 8 13 - 46
Pandora-Gilboa 10 2 9 5 - 26
Miller City 80, Lima Temple Christian 40
LIMA — Miller City made 34 shots as a team and had three players in double figures as the Wildcats doubled up Lima Temple Christian 80-40.
Jacob Koenig led the offensive showcase for Miller City (9-5) with 20 points. Nick Gable scored 17 points and Ross Niese added 12 tallies in the winning effort.
Preston Patrick netted a game-high 24 points in the losing effort for Lima Temple Christian (0-14).
MILLER CITY (80) - Koenig 20; Gable 17; Niese 12; Ruhe 8; Weis 7; Michael 7; Hermiller 4; Fillinger 4. Totals 34-7-80.
TEMPLE CHRISTIAN (40) - Patrick 24; Callahan 7; Huffaker 4; Draper 3; Watkins 2. Totals 15-7-40.
Three-point goals: Miller City - Niese 3, Weis 2. Temple Christian - Callahan 2, Draper.
Miller City 19 14 25 22 - 80
Temple Christian 12 4 13 11 - 40
