ANTWERP — Even with putting 72 points on the scoreboard in the Green Meadows Conference lidlifter, it was the defense of his Archers that coach Doug Billman was the most proud of as Antwerp opened the league season with a 72-36 win over Fairview.
“That’s one of the big things, as we move forward, that we’ve doing a nice things with our switches,” said Billman. “We try to clog up the paint and that’s something we really needed to do tonight, because of the way Fairview attacks the basket off the dribble. I thought we did a nice job.
“We did a nice job slowing the pace down when we switched to a 1-2-1 (zone),” added Billman. “We were trying to keep them from being as aggressive. I think that helped a little bit.”
The Archers were able to put the game away with an 11-3 run to end the first half.
“I thought our kids battled in the first half,” said Fairview coach Bodi Kauffman. “They went on a run to end the second quarter. We just weren’t able to sustain it. Give them credit, they knew what the mismatch was and what they needed to do and they capitalized on it.”
Antwerp, who hit nine shots from the perimeter, got a long-distance bucket from Jayvin Landers in transition off a turnover to start the rally. Jagger Landers, who got the place rocking with a dunk inside the opening minute of the contest, added a free throw, then powered his way to the basket.
“A turnover for a turnover is a wash,” Billman said on attempting to turn Fairview miscues into points. “We want to convert out of it. We want to make sure we at least get a shot.”
The teams traded treys before Jagger Landers ended the half with a pair of free throws. It led to a 38-24 lead by the Archers at the half.
“They are very long and quick,” admitted Kauffman. “They have quick arms and they are pretty smart with the things they do. Give them credit.”
Antwerp added another 10-0 run that took a minute and a half in the third period, with Austin Lichty bookending the runs with triples.
“We hadn’t shot the ball great yet from the perimeter,” admitted the Antwerp coach. “It was good for us to see the ball go through the basket. Austin Lichty hit some big shots for us. We knew the shots had to come from somewhere. It was good to see our guys make the correct basketball play.”
The Archers who had shot 60 percent from the floor through three period, cooled down to an average 3 of 9 from the floor in the final period.
Fairview kept up with the frantic Antwerp pace, after a slow start. Trailing 10-2, the Apaches managed to rip off eight quick points, with Caleb Frank and Luke Timbrook knocking down back-to-back treys.
“They caught us over the top of our press,” said Billman. “Our bigs weren’t getting back.”
Chayse Singer hit Fairview’s third triple of the period to again tie the game with under a minute to play in the opening period, but Antwerp closed the period with scores from Luke Krouse and Jagger Landers to end the period.
Jagger Landers, who led all scorers with 24 points in the win, started the second stanza by attacking the glass on an offensive rebounding and scoring. Jacob Savina followed with a triple from the corner a minute later to add to the Antwerp lead.
Russ Zeedyk led Fairview (5-4, 0-1) with eight points.
FAIRVIEW (36) – Nusbaum 0; Polter 7; Ripke 2; Clemens 0; Frank 6; Karzynow 0; Hastings 0; Singer 6; Timbrook 7; Zeedyk 8; Grine 0. Totals 13-42 5-9 36.
ANTWERP (72) – Eaken 6; Jag. Landers 24; Jay. Landers 11; Krouse 6; Hines 0; Schuette 2; Sheedy 3; Savina 3; Lichty 14; Grant 3. Totals 23-42 17-20 72.
Three-point goals: Fairview – Singer 2, Polter, Frank, Timbrook. Antwerp – Lichty 4, Jag. Landers 2, Jay. Landers, Savina, Grant. Rebounds: Fairview 21, Antwerp 27. Turnovers: Fairview 16, Antwerp 9.
Fairview 15 9 10 2 – 36
Antwerp 19 19 20 14 – 72
Reserves: Fairview, 34-24.
