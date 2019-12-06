ARCHBOLD — Archbold made seven treys to one for Edgerton as the Bluestreaks opened their season with a 49-31 win at home over the Bulldogs.

Elijah Zimmerman led Archbold (1-0) with 13 points.

Aaryn Pahl tallied 11 points to lead Edgerton (1-1).

EDGERTON (31) – Roth 2; Pahl 11; Ripke 2; Landel 4; Gray 3; Wolfe 2; Showalter 7. Totals 11-8-31.

ARCHBOLD (49) – Gomez 7; Al. Roth 4; Newman 5; Au. Roth 9; Theobald 5; Zimmerman 13; Hagans 6. Totals 17-8-49.

Three point goals: Edgerton – Gray. Archbold – Au. Roth 3, Gomez, Newman, Theobald, Zimmerman.

Edgerton 10 5 10 6 – 31

Archbold 11 7 12 9 – 49

Reserves: Archbold, 36-16.

Emmanuel Christian 62,

Hilltop 45

WEST UNITY — Hilltop fell behind early and could never recover as the Cadets fell at home to Emmanuel Christian, 62-45.

The Cadets trailed 19-6 after the first period and 42-21 at the half.

Jay Garrett led Hilltop (0-2) with 16 points. Tucker Beres added 12.

EMMANUEL CHRISTIAN (62) – Whitlow 7; Williams 18; Young 14; Sims 5; Coley 7; Friesner 6; Ellis 4.

HILLTOP (45) – Funkhouser 2; Schlosser 2; Garrett 16; McEwen 8; Keefer 3; Hoffman 2; Beres 12.

Emm. Christian 19 23 12 8 – 62

Hilltop 6 15 9 15 – 45

Reserves: Emmanuel, 43-32.

Pettisville 43, Stryker 25

STRYKER — Pettisville held Stryker to one basket in the final stanza, a triple from Payton Woolace, as the Blackbirds took down the Panthers 43-25 in Buckeye Border Conference action.

Graeme Jacoby enjoyed a double-double for Pettisville (2-0, 2-0 BBC), leading the team with 15 points and 10 rebounds. Max Leppelmeier knocked down three treys as a part of his 12 points.

Noah Huffman led Stryker (1-2, 1-1 BBC) with six points.

PETTISVILLE (43) – Avina 3; Zuver 2; Leppelmeier 12; Horning 4; Myers 7; Jacoby 15. Totals 15-9-43.

STRYKER (25) – Huffman 6; Bowers 2; Treace 2; Holsopple 5; Woolace 1; Ramon 3; Clingaman 5; Sloan 1. Totals 6-11-25.

Three-point goals: Pettisville — Leppelmeier 3, Avina. Stryker – Ramon, Clingaman. Rebounds: Pettisville 29 (Jacoby 11), Stryker 26. Turnovers: Pettisville 14, Stryker 15.

Pettisville 15 5 16 7 – 43

Stryker 6 8 7 4 – 25

Reserves: Pettisville, 23-16.

North Central 45,

Montpelier 40

MONTPELIER — In a game that was tight the entire way, visiting North Central stayed in front and scored a 45-40 win over Montpelier in the Buckeye Border Conference.

Jack Bailey led the Eagles (2-0, 2-0 BBC) with 14 points. Zack Hayes added 12 points.

Thomas Jay led Montpelier (0-3, 0-2 BBC) with 18 points. Tylor Yahraus had 12 points.

NORTH CENTRAL (45) – Bailey 14; Patten 9; Williams 2; Turner 2; Hayes 12; Lehsten 8. Totals 15-13-45.

MONTPELIER (40) – Yahraus 12; Beck 1; Eitniear 3; Jay 18; McCord 4; Altaffer 2. Totals 12-9-40.

Three-point goals: North Central – Bailey 2. Montpelier – Yahraus 3, Jay 3, Eitniear.

North Central 10 15 8 12 – 45

Montpelier 8 9 9 14 – 40

Edon 37, Fayette 30

EDON — Edon came on late and overtook Fayette 37-30 for a BBC victory.

Gallehue led Edon (1-2, 1-1 BBC) with 11 points.

Tanner Wagner had 18 points for Fayette (0-2, 0-1 BBC). Noah Brinegar added 10 points for the Eagles.

FAYETTE (30) – Colegrove 2; Brinegar 10; Wagner 18. Totals 10-3-30.

EDON (37) – Berry 3; Schaffner 8; Meyers 5; D. Kiess 4; A. Kiess 4; Gallehue 11; Hulbert 2. Totals 13-8-37.

Three-point goals: Fayette – Wagner 5, Brinegar 2. Edon – Berry, D. Kiess, Gallehue.

Fayette 6 6 5 13 — 30

Edon 4 7 12 14 — 37

