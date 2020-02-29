NAPOLEON — Antwerp fell behind early, but the Archers battled back and stayed undefeated with a 52-41 win over Stryker in a Division IV sectional final at Napoleon.
The Panthers had the Archers doubled up after one period, but by the half Antwerp had taken a 22-18 lead. Jagger Landers poured in 26 points to lead Antwerp (23-0).
Brandon Bowers and Joe Ramon led Stryker (6-18) with 13 points each. Kaleb Holsopple added 11.
STRYKER (41) - Huffman 2; Bowers 13; Treace 0; Holsopple 11; Ramon 13; Clingaman 0; Barnum 2. Totals 15-5-41.
ANTWERP (52) - Eaken 2; Jag. Landers 26; Jay. Landers 2; Krouse 4; Hines 0; Schuette 5; Sheedy 0; Savina 8; Lichty 5. Totals 15-17-52.
Three-point goals: Stryker — Ramon 3, Bowers 2, Holsopple. Antwerp — Jag. Landers 2, Krouse, Savina, Lichty. Rebounds: Stryker 25, Antwerp 40. Turnovers: Stryker 12, Antwerp 6.
Stryker 12 6 7 16 — 41
Antwerp 6 16 11 19 — 52
Division IV
Edgerton 41, Pettisville 39
NAPOLEON — After both teams played thrilling games in semifinal games, Edgerton again scored at the horn to get a 41-39 win over Pettisville.
Jaron Cape led the Bulldogs (13-11) with 15 points.
Mitchell Avina had 15 and Graeme Jacoby added 14 for the Blackbirds (15-9).
Edgerton will play Antwerp in a district semifinal Tuesday at Defiance.
PETTISVILLE (39) - Avina 15; Zuver 0; Leppelmeier 2; Horning 2; C. jacoby 4; Reynolds 2; G. Jacoby 14. Totals 12-14-39.
EDGERTON (41) - Blue 0; Cape 15; Pahl 6; Ripke 5; Landel 2; Gary 9; Showalter 4. Totals 15-7-41.
Three-point goals: Pettisville — Avina. Edgerton — Cape 3, Gary.
Pettisville 8 14 1 16 — 39
Edgerton 13 6 10 12 — 41
Ottoville 57, Continental 19
VAN WERT — Ottoville took the lead early and never looked back as the Big Green rolled to a 57-19 win in a sectional final.
Will Miller led Ottoville (20-3) with 15 points in the win. Ryan Suever added 11.
Mitchell Coleman and Reed Warnement had four points each for the Pirates (5-19).
CONTINENTAL (19) - Huff 2; Coleman 4; Armey 2; Prowant 2; Warnement 4; Brecht 0; Recker 3; Becker 2. Totals 8-3-19.
OTTOVILLE (57) - J. Miller 9; Schlagbaum 2; Manns 4; Suever 11; Kortokrax 2; W. Miller 15; Thorbahn 8; Furley 0; Fisher 4; Hanneman 0; Edelbrock 0; Trentman 0; Langhals 2.
Three-point goals: Continental (0-6) — Huff 0-2, Coleman 0-3, Armey 0-1. Ottoville (5-9) — J. Miller 1-2, Schlagbaum 0-1, W. Miller 4-4, Thorbahn 0-2. Rebounds: Continental 11 (Prowant, Warnement, Brecht, Recker 2), Ottoville 20 (Suever 5).
Continental 5 4 4 6 — 19
Ottoville 15 18 17 7 — 57
Kalida 44, Lincolnview 41
VAN WERT – Kalida was able to pull away enough in the final period to score a 44-41 win over Lincolnview in a sectional final.
The Wildcats (17-7) will play Ottoville in a district semifinal Tuesday at Elida.
Luke Erhart led the way for Kalida with 16 points. Jayce Horstman added 14.
LINCOLNVIEW (41) – Leeth 6; Overholt 14; Hatfield 1; Bowersock 10; Jessee 10. Totals 15-8-41.
KALIDA (44) – Warnecke 8; VonderEmbse 4; Hovest 2; Horstman 14; Erhart 16. Totals 19-3-44.
Three-point goals: Lincolnview – Overholt 2, Jessee. Kalida – Warnecke 2, Erhart.
Lincolnview 14 11 8 8 – 41
Kalida 12 9 12 11 – 44
Col. Grove 59, Ada 35
BLUFFTON — No. 1 Columbus Grove jumped out to a 32-14 lead at halftime, en route to a 59-35 win over Ada.
Tayt Birnesser paced Grove (23-0) with 15 points, while Blake Reynolds netted 12 points and Gabe Clement added 10 points.
ADA (35) — Swaney 5; Coulson 9; Hall 15; Murphy 4; Rayl 2. Totals 13-4-35.
COLUMBUS GROVE (59) — Reynolds 12; Birnesser 15; Hopkins 9; Clement 10; Schneider 4; Halker 4; Sautter 3; Macke 2. Totals 25-4-59.
Three-point goals: Ada — Coulson 2, Hall 2; Swaney. Columbus Grove — Birnesser 2, Hopkins, Reynolds.
Ada 6 8 7 14 — 35
Columbus Grove 19 13 14 13 — 59
Division II
Wauseon 62, Elida 40
LIMA — After falling behind early, Wauseon battled back and score a 62-40 win over Elida in a sectional title game at Lima Senior.
The Indians (17-6) will now face No. 1 Lima Shawnee in a district semifinal Wednesday at Ohio Northern.
The Tester brothers did the most damage for Wauseon, as Noah led the way with 25 points and Jonas added 17. Connar Penrod chipped in 15 points.
Ja’quan Moore was the high scorer for Elida (8-16) with 14 points. UIsaac Manley and Riley Fricke each tossed in 10 points.
ELIDA (40) - Moore 14; Manley 10; Fricke 10; Barnett 6. Totals 16-5-40.
WAUSEON (62) - J. Tester 17; N. Tester 25; Penrod 15; Brock 5. Totals 23-5-62.
Rebounds: Elida 16, Wauseon 38.
Elida 17 9 7 7 — 40
Wauseon 14 16 18 14 — 62
Division III
Riverdale 45, Tinora 42
MILLER CITY — Riverdale rallied from a nine point deficit after three quarters and then won an overtime squeaker over Tinora, 45-42.
Coby Miller paced Riverdale (17-7) with 18 points.
Evan Willitzer led Tinora (12-11) with 14 points, while Marcus Grube added 11 points.
TINORA (42) — Mar. Grube 11; Willitzer 14; Max Grube 9; Schafer 7; Cramer 1. Totals 13-12-42.
RIVERDALE (45) — Morris 6; Miller 18; Kuenzli 4; Frey 12; Mix 2; Davis 3. Totals 17-4-45.
Three-point goals: Tinora — Mar. Grube 3, Schafer. Riverdale — Miller 4, Frey 2, Davis.
Tinora 14 10 4 9 5 — 42
Riverdale 6 5 8 18 8 — 45
Archbold 48, Swanton 43
WAUSEON — Up early, Arcghbold withstood multiple Swanton charges at the lead to hold off the Bulldogs 48-43 in a sectional final at Wauseon.
Archbold moves into a district semifinal Thursday at Toledo Central Catholic.
Alex Roth led a balanced attack for the Streaks (17-6) with 11 points. Both Austin Roth and Elijah Zimmerman added 10.
Andrew Thornton had 18 points for Swanton (9-15). Josh Vance chipped in 14.
SWANTON (43) - Vance 14; Weigel 5; Bartlett 6; Thornton 18. Totals 15-11-43.
ARCHBOLD (48) - Gomez 7l Al. Roth 11; Au. Roth 10; Theobald 8; Zimmerman 10; Hagans 2. Totals 15-12-48.
Three-point goals: Swanton — Weigel, Thornton. Archbold — Al. Roth 2, Au. Roth 2, Theobald 2. Rebounds: Swanton 19, Archbold 19. Turnovers: Swanton 17, Archbold 11.
Swanton 8 10 10 15 — 43
Archbold 17 6 12 13 — 48
Evergreen 64, Otsego 42
HOLLAND — Otsego took Evergreen to double overtime in the regular season, but that was not needed in the postseason as the Vikings won a sectional title with a 64-42 win over the Knights.
Mason Loeffler led three players in double figures for the Vikings (22-1) with 21 points. Nate Brighton added 14 and Jack Etue hit four shots from behind the arc for 12 points.
Joseph Dzierwa had 10 points to lead Otsego (9-15).
OTSEGO (42) - N. Dzierwa 4; R. Gray 5; Harves 7; Keifer 9; J. Dzierwa 10; B. Gray 7. Totals 15-7-42.
EVERGREEN (64) - E. Lumbrezer 2; E. Loeffler 8; Brighton 14; Erue 12; M. Loeffler 21; Hauk 3; Hudik 2; Fuller 2. Totals 24-8-64.
Three-point goals: Otsego — Keifer 2, R. Gray, Harves, J. Dzierwa. Evergreen — Etue 4, M. Loeffler 3, Hauk.
Otsego 12 11 7 12 — 42
Evergreen 22 10 17 15 — 64
Cardinal Stritch 73, Delta 32
HOLLAND — The Cardinals took a 22-9 lead after one period and cruised from that point on as Cardinal Stritch took down Delta 73-32 in a sectional final at Springfield.
Jhaiden Wilson led the Cardinals (18-6) with 21 points.
Braden Risner led the way for Delta (7-17) with nine points.
Cardinal Stritch and Evergreen will play in a district semifinal Thursday at Toledo Central Catholic.
DELTA (32) - Gillen 8; Risner 9; J. Tresnan-Reighard 6; N. Tresnan-Reighard 3; H. Tresnan-Reighard 6. Totals 12-5-32.
CARDINAL STRITCH (73) - Burks 2; Wilson 21; Hightower 8; Carter 2; Reichers 2; Morehead 4; Wiggins 12; Holifield 20; Hughes 2. Totals 30-6-73.
Three-point goals: Delta — Gillen 2, Risner. Cardinal Stritch — Wiggins 4, Wilson 3.
Delta 9 7 12 4 — 32
Cardinal Stritch 22 21 22 8 — 73
Ottawa-Glandorf 82, Allen East 29
MILLER CITY – Three players finished in double digits as Ottawa-Glandof rolled over Allen East 82-29 in a Division III sectional final at Miller City.
Brennen Blevins led with 15 points, with Ben Westrick behind with 14 points and Jarrod Beach added 10.
The Titans (22-1) will have to wait until Saturday night to find out who they will play in the district Thursday at Lima.
ALLEN EAST (29) – Lehman 10; McCluer 7; Koontz 6; Crumrine 3; Newland 2; Dotson 1; Fletcher 0; Criblez 0; Hutchinson 0; Hershberger 0; Miller 0. Totals 10-2-29.
OTTAWA-GLANDORF (82) – Blevins 15; Westrick 14; Beach 10; W. Kaufman 8; Alt 8; Nichols 7; Maag 7; C. Kaufman 7; Stechshulte 3; Rieman 2; Dean 2; Schomaeker 0; Schimoeller 0; Fuka 0; Schmenk 0. Totals 35-7-82.
Three-point goals: Allen East – Lehman 3, Koontz 2, McCluer, Crumrine. Ottawa-Glandorf – Blevins 3, Beach 2, Alt 2, Stechshulte. Rebounds: Allen East 19 (Fletcher 7), Ottawa-Glandorf 21 (W. Kaufman 5). Turnovers: Allen East 30, Ottawa-Glandorf 10.
Allen East 5 12 6 6 – 29
Ottawa-Glandorf 27 28 12 15 — 82
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.