ANTWERP — Antwerp kept up its unbeaten record Monday with an interstate win over Woodlan (Ind.), 62-49.
Jagger Landers put up 20 points in the win for the 19-0 Archers (No. 3 D-IV) while Austin Lichty hit three treys in a 16-point effort to beat Woodlan (11-8).
WOODLAN (49) — Bayman 4; Wiedenhoeft 8; Hahn 3; Mendenhall 15; Reidy 17; Jones 0; Donovan 2; Hardeson 2. Totals 18-41 9-15 49.
ANTWERP (62) — Eaken 0; Jag. Landers 20; Jay. Landers 9; Krouse 4; Schuette 4; Sheedy 2; Savina 7; Lichty 16. Totals 19-47 19-24 62.
Three-point goals: Woodlan 4-11 (Wiedenhoeft 2, Hahn, Mendenhall), Antwerp 5-22 (Lichty 3, Savina, Jay. Landers). Rebounds: Woodlan 24, Antwerp 28 (Jag. Landers 8). Turnovers: Woodlan 16, Antwerp 13.
Woodlan 7 16 9 17 — 49
Antwerp 19 13 8 22 — 62
Reserves: Antwerp, 42-34.
