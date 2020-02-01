ANTWERP — Just like the 14 other teams who came before them so far this season, Tinora blazed into a GMC tangle against Antwerp intent upon being the first team to stop the area roundball dynamos.
With a plus-15 in the rebounding column Antwerp (No. 7 D-IV) kept its perfect season alive with a 43-23 win over the visiting Rams in a GMC plank-fest.
The victory improved the Archers to 15-0 overall, also juicing its GMC mark to 5-0 while maintaining sole footing atop the league standings.
“It’s hard to (go undefeated) because, number one, you’re gonna get everybody’s best shot no matter what,” said Antwerp mentor Doug Billman. “It’s just about our kids continuing to prepare, continuing to remain focused on what we want to do. It might sound coach-talk, but it really is just one game at a time. That’s all you can really focus on because everybody’s coming after us.
“That’s a tribute to the body of work that the kids have put in,” he continued. “It makes for a fun environment, it makes for fun basketball and great competition.”
Antwerp — paced largely by 6-6 sophomore Jagger Landers, 6-5 senior Jayvin Landers and 6-2 sophomore Luke Krouse on the offensive end — entered Friday’s battle averaging 63.5 points per game, but was slowed by a deliberate Tinora scheme designed to maximize its own possessions while limiting the Archers’. And for three quarters, the Rams frustrated the hosts enough to hang within striking distance.
What was working against the outsized visitors, however, was a very chilly night of shooting (9-of-38 from the field) against a tall roster of rebounders who finished the night with an uneven 33-18 advantage over Tinora (10-8, 3-2 GMC) that included 14 offensive boards.
“They’re bigger, faster and stronger than us. We have to box out, and we didn’t do it. That’s a credit to Antwerp,” said Tinora head coach Paul Wayne. “We just have to be more physical. A credit to Coach Billman and a credit to their players for being relentless on the offensive boards. I thought we played initially good defense and couldn’t finish it with a defensive rebound, so Antwerp made us pay in that regard.”
It was clear from the first half that Antwerp’s size was going to present a bevy of issues despite a rambunctious Tinora effort that kept the Rams to within 13-8 at the end of the first quarter. While a pair of triples from sophomore Nolan Schafer appeared to bolster the guest’s quest to beat the league’s best, the Archers wrapped up the first eight minutes with a 10-5 edge off the glass.
The second stanza was more of the same, only this time around the Rams hit just 1-of-9 from the field in a 9-2 period that vaulted Antwerp out to a 22-10 lead at the break.
While Jagger Landers, who finished with 10 points and nine rebounds on the night, netted just four in the first half, his four boards before the break were tops in a 19-9 rebounding landslide for an Archers squad that still managed to hit 8-of-21 from the floor.
“Something we stress every week is we’ve got to give ourselves second opportunities,” said Billman. “We’re athletic enough to do things and we have guys, especially at the guard position that attack the offensive glass and do a really nice job. We’ve just got guys that go in there and work hard and keep balls alive and do all those little things that every good basketball team wants and needs.”
Tinora fought back in the second half, with a pair of strong three-point plays from Schafer and senior Evan Willitzer setting up a Max Grube bucket in the paint that shaved the Antwerp lead to just 26-18 at the 1:49 mark of the third before a Jagger Landers deuce bumped the Archers back out to a 10-point edge with a quarter to play.
But two straight treys from Krouse and a slasher by senior Jacob Savina brought the Antwerp offensive onslaught back to true form, pushing the envelope and doubling up the Rams at 36-18 before a Schafer 3-ball snapped the run. With their feet back on the gas pedal, the Archers wrapped up the final quarter with a 7-2 spurt that ended at 6-of-9 from the field.
“There are going to be mistakes made … you can’t play a mistake-free basketball game, but you’ve just got to keep playing,” said Billman. “And when you’re playing good quality team with a quality coach that’s gonna have them prepared, you can’t let things bother you. You’ve just got to keep playing, and we kept playing.”
Krouse led the way for Antwerp with 12 points, while Schafer added five rebounds to 12 tallies as Tinora’s lone player to reach double digits.
“There are no holes there … they’ve got a good point guard, they can shoot it, they can drive it, obviously they can rebound it, they can pound it into the post,” said Wayne of the Archers. “So they are a very complete team and can play good, solid defense. We just have to go to the video and see the areas we’ve got to tidy up.”
TINORA (23) — Max Grube 2; Willitzer 7; Marc. Grube 0; Flory 0; Schafer 12; Rinkel 2; Cramer 0; Bohn 0; Bailey 0; Wolfrum 0. Totals 9-38 2-2 23.
ANTWERP (43) — Eaken 5; Jag. Landers 10; Jay. Landers 9; Krouse 12; Hines 0; Schuette 0; Sheedy 0; Savina 7; Lichty 0; Grant 0. Totals 17-41 3-5 43.
Three-point goals: Tinora — Schafer 3. Antwerp — Jay. Landers 2, Krouse 2, Eaken, Savina. Rebounds: Tinora 18 (Schafer 5), Antwerp 33 (Jag. Landers 9). Turnovers: Tinora 6, Antwerp 8.
Tinora 8 2 8 5 — 23
Antwerp 13 9 6 15 — 43
Reserves: Antwerp, 28-17.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.