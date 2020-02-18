DELTA — Antwerp finished off a perfect 22-0 regular season by traveling to Delta and knocking off the Panthers, 53-29.
The No. 3 Archers pulled away with a 27-9 advantage in the second half.
Jagger Landers led Antwerp with 14 points while Hunter Tresnan-Reighard led the Panthers (6-15) with nine points.
ANTWERP (53) - Eaken 0; Jag. Landers 14; Jay. Landers 9; Krouse 3; Hines 0; Schuette 7; Sheedy 7; Savina 6; Lichty 5; Sproles 2; Grant 0; McMichael 0; Recker 0. Totals 19-12-53.
DELTA (29) — Gillen 2; Hodge 0; B. Risner 7; Mazurowski 0; Asensio 2; Hamilton 0; J. Tresnan-Reighard 5; N. Risner 4; H. Tresnan-Reighard 9. Totals 13-2-29.
Three-point goals: Antwerp — Jag. Landers 2, Jay. Landers. Delta — B. Risner. Rebounds: Antwerp 17, Delta 22. Turnovers: Antwerp 11, Delta 28.
Antwerp 12 14 11 16 — 53
Delta 12 8 3 6 — 29
Reserves: Antwerp, 42-29.
