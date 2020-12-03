For Defiance and first-year head coach Bryn Lehman, the opening weekend of the season couldn’t have gone much better.
The Bulldogs battled with a veteran Findlay team in their home opener Friday before pulling away in the fourth with calm that belied their youth in a 51-41 victory. Then on Saturday, Defiance took to the road and avoided a slow start by blitzing Liberty-Benton early en route to a 63-47 victory and a weekend sweep.
Though the ‘Dogs are pleased with the way they’ve opened, the task doesn’t get any easier with a pair of road games in the second straight Friday-Saturday twinbill of the season. The Bulldogs will make the quick trip south to “The Jungle” in Paulding on Friday for the 72nd meeting all-time with the Panthers before getting their first experience in Rossford’s new facility on Saturday.
“I think we’re happy with the outcomes but we’ve absolutely stressed that our work isn’t finished because of a good weekend,” explained Lehman. “We can’t expect everything to fall our way each game. All we can do is prepare and give our team the best opportunity to succeed.
“The biggest thing I’ve noticed is our focus and competitiveness late in both games. Our effort has been tremendous, but late in each game when things were dicey, our guys were great in the huddle. Very coachable and completely locked in, which is something you might not expect from a group that hasn’t been there before.”
Perhaps the two most notable takeaways from the weekend sweep for the Blue and White have been the team’s scoring balance and their prowess from the charity stripe. Six players average at least seven points per game through the first two contests, led by 10.5 ppg from senior CJ Zachrich and 10 ppg from Bradyn Shaw.
At the free throw line, the Bulldogs have been nothing short of outstanding with a 36-of-39 mark as a team (92.3 percent). Shaw (10 ppg, 4 rpg, 4.5 apg, 2 spg) has been the top culprit for Defiance with an 18-of-20 showing so far, including 10 makes in the fourth quarter of the win over Findlay.
Fellow sophomore Tyler Frederick (6-2, 7 ppg, 3.5 rpg) is also 10-of-10 on the year.
The Bulldogs will look to shore up their shooting as the season progresses as the Bulldogs have managed 40 percent shooting from the field (34-of-85) and 33 percent from long range (10-of-30).
“We weren’t great on Friday but I think you can attribute that to an experienced Findlay team that defended well,” explained Lehman. “Saturday we were 57 percent from two and 38 percent from three, much more respectable. If a few of those bunnies fall Friday night, I think that looks a little better. Regardless, if we want to shoot at a better clip, we need to quit thinking and just play loose. When we’ve struggled offensively, we’re either playing tight or rushing into poor shots.
“When we’re patient and let the game come to us, we’ve been very efficient.”
DEFIANCE AT PAULDING
In Defiance’s third game of the season, the Bulldogs will face a Paulding squad that split its opening weekend against Continental and Antwerp in very disparate ways.
In the Panthers’ opener at Continental, the shooting gods were kind to the Maroon and White in Brian Miller’s fifth debut as head coach, as Paulding hit 23-of-41 shots from the field (56 percent) and rained down 12 makes from long distance.
Senior Payton Beckman, the Panthers’ main post threat, proved his skill from long range with seven of the 12 longballs as the 6-4 forward finished with 28 points in the victory. Blake McGarvey, a 6-1 guard, hit three treys of his own and finished with 15 tallies.
Against Antwerp, however, Paulding’s fortunes changed. The Panthers shot just 28 percent (13-of-47) against a swarming Archer defense and came up on the short end of a 71-33 margin in Antwerp’s 27th consecutive regular-season victory.
The 3-point line was especially unkind as Paulding made just 1-of-20 shots in the setback.
With a bit of hot-and-cold to deal with, Lehman was quick to note the Panthers’ ability to get things going.
“They play extremely hard. Coach Miller does a great job of getting them to pressure and make ball-handlers uncomfortable,” said Lehman. “Offensively, they have some very solid scoring threats as well. McGarvey and Beckman can really get it going so we’ve got to be aware of those two and communicate if we want to have success.
“We have a bigger lineup but we are similar in that we’re both very guard-oriented. I think rebounding will be a huge factor in Friday’s game.”
A long and athletic Antwerp squad out-boarded Paulding 32-20 on Saturday while Defiance averages 24 rebounds per contest, 6.5 per game on the offensive glass.
Along with Beckman (18 ppg, 7.5 rpg) and McGarvey (13.5 ppg, 3 rpg), Hunter Kauser (5-9, Sr., 4 ppg, 2.5 rpg), Nick Manz (5-11, So., 2 ppg, 2.5 rpg, 2 spg) and Christian Bauer (5-9, Jr., 4 ppg, 4 rpg) round out the Panther starting lineup.
DEFIANCE AT ROSSFORD
After facing a guard-oriented Paulding squad on Friday, the schedule flips a switch Saturday at Rossford, which boasts plenty of size following a 20-3 Northern Buckeye Conference championship season a year ago.
Defending NBC Player of the Year Cam’Ron Gaston returns as a senior and four-year starter. The 5-10 point guard tallied 15 points and 5.6 assists per game last season. Coupled with 6-3 junior Ben Morrison’s 15 points and three boards a night (first-team all-NBC) and a bevy of athleticism and size on the roster, the battle of the Bulldogs will be a tough one Saturday.
“We need to replicate a lot of what went well last weekend,” explained Lehman of keys to victory on Saturday in Wood County. “They are going to be extremely physical as all coach Vorst teams are. We’ve had a lot of success against Rossford the last 13 years (14-6 all-time vs. Rossford), but each and every game has been a slugfest.
“We’ll be challenged defensively because they probably have a bigger inside presence than any of the teams we’ve played to this point. They’ve got forwards at 6-5 (Gavin Dewese) and 6-7 (Nick Walker) with extremely wide bodies and then a 6-8 sophomore (Derek Vorst), so they’re very comfortable utilizing the post. And that doesn’t even speak to the fact that they return two of the better guards we’ll face all year in Ben Morrison and Cam’Ron Gaston.”
Nic Borojevich (6-3, Jr., 7.5 ppg, 3.7 rpg), Jamari Croom (6-4, Sr., 4.5 ppg, 4.8 rpg) and Dewese (6-5, Jr., 4.3 ppg, 3.3 rpg) provide depth across the board.
Rossford got the better of Defiance last season at “The Dawg Pound” in a 63-50 win. The Maroon Bulldogs are off to a 1-0 start on the year after downing Lake 68-45 on Tuesday in their NBC opener. Gaston’s 15 points led the charge in the win over the Flyers while Croom and Morrison added 12 and 11 points, respectively.
Lehman hopes that the Bulldogs’ free throw shooting prowess will be a weapon against Rossford as well.
“It’s a small sample size, but we’re going to the line about 19 times a game. If we can handle their physicality and make them pay by earning trips to the line, that will help a lot,” noted the DHS mentor. “Just getting to the line that many times is beneficial but when you make them at the rate we’re at, it’s demoralizing for the opposing team. There’s a lot of season left and we need to maintain our solid start but our free throw shooting is a credit to the competitive nature of our guys.”
“Shooting pressure free throws well is always a calling card of great teams,” added Lehman. “By no means are we great, we’ve got a lot of things to improve on, but if we can see and realize the benefits of getting free opportunities to score, put pressure on the other team and take advantage, that’s huge.”
NOTE: The junior varsity contest between Defiance and Rossford will tip off at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday.
