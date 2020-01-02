HICKSVILLE — Landon Turnbull racked up a double-double for Hicksville, tallying 19 points and 10 rebounds in a 46-32 GMC victory against Ayersville on Thursday.
Jackson Bergman added 14 points for the Aces (7-2, 1-0 GMC), which outscored the visiting Pilots 28-13 in the second half.
Kallen Brown hit six buckets for 12 points in the loss for Ayersville (2-5, 0-1 GMC).
AYERSVILLE (32) — Trevino 0; Clark 4; Calhoun 0; Eiden 5; Amoroso 4; Schlachter 0; Okuley 4; Brown 12; Cook 0; Clark 3. Totals 16-46 1-5 32.
HICKSVILLE (46) - Tunis 5; Myers 3; Balser 0; Straub 0; Bergman 14; Miller 5; Baird 0; Slattery 0; Turnbull 19; Hootman 0; Betz 0. Totals 19-45 15-22 46.
Three-point goals: Ayersville 1-5 (Eiden), Hicksville 3-6 (Tunis, Myers, Turnbull). Rebounds: Ayersville 23, Hicksville 32 (Turnbull 10). Turnovers: Ayersville 9, Hicksville 6
Ayersville 10 9 4 9 — 32
Hicksville 11 7 14 14 — 46
Reserves: Ayersville, 30-24.
Edgerton 49, Holgate 31
HOLGATE — Edgerton turned a five-point halftime lead into a double-digit win, downing host Holgate 49-31.
Logan Showalter led all scorers in the win with 19 points for the Bulldogs (5-3, 1-0 GMC), which outscored Holgate 29-16 in the second half. Jaron Cape added 13.
Luke Wenner’s 11 points were tops for the Tigers (1-7, 0-1 GMC).
EDGERTON (49) — Blue 0; Cape 13; Roth 0; Pahl 6; Ripke 3; Landel 0; Gary 6; Wolfe 2; Showalter 19. Totals 20-8-49.
HOLGATE (31) — Sonnenberg 1; Wenner 11; Thacker 0; Sparks 3; Gerschutz 0; Hartman 0; Kelly 5; Kupfersmith 5; Bauer 0; Hattemer 6; Melina 0. Totals 12-4-31.
Three-point goals: Edgerton — Showalter. Holgate — Wenner, Kelly, Kupfersmith. Turnovers: Edgerton 15, Edgerton 6.
Edgerton 9 11 14 15 — 49
Holgate 6 9 6 10 — 31
Wauseon 36, Archbold 35
WAUSEON — Jonas Tester drained a pair of clutch free throws with 4.3 seconds left as Wauseon knocked off rival Archbold 36-35 in a non-league matchup.
Tester finished with a team-best 13 points for the Indians (7-1), which won their fourth straight.
Elijah Zimmerman’s eight points paced Archbold, which fell to 5-3 after a 5-0 start to the year.
ARCHBOLD (35) — Gomez 5; Al. Roth 3; Newman 4; Zimmerman 8; Cheney 3; Hagans 4; Au. Roth 6; Theobald 2. Totals 13-4-35.
WAUSEON (36) — J. Tester 13; Britsch 2; N. Tester 6; DeGroff 0; Penrod 6; Brock 4; Wilson 5. Totals 13-9-36.
Three-point goals: Archbold — Au. Roth 2, Al. Roth Berry 2, Gallehue 2, Kiess. Hilltop — McEwen, Hoffman.
Archbold 12 13 2 8 — 35
Wauseon 13 7 6 10 — 36
Continental 51,
Patrick Henry 48 (OT)
HAMLER — Mitch Coleman scorched the nets for 30 points as Continental outlasted Patrick Henry in an extra session, 51-48.
Coleman drained four treys and 10 free throws in the win for the Pirates (3-8) while Gavin Huff added 11.
Kolton Holloway put up 17 points for the Patriots (1-4) while Jayden Schulze chipped in 12.
CONTINENTAL (51) — Huff 11; Coleman 30; Armey 3; Warnement 4; Brecht 1; Recker 2. Totals 17-39 12-15 51.
PATRICK HENRY (48) — Schwiebert 4; Jackson 4; Schulze 12; Seedorf 0; Almanza 0; Holloway 17; Crossland 6; Rosengarten 0; Feehan 5. Totals 13-37 15-25 48.
Three-point goals: Continental 5-16 (Coleman 4, Armey), Patrick Henry 5-9 (Schulze 3, Holloway, Feehan). Rebounds: Continental 16 (Huff 4), Patrick Henry 18 (Schwiebert 5). Turnovers: Continental 7, Patrick Henry 10.
Continental 8 14 7 12 10 — 51
Patrick Henry 4 14 6 17 7 — 48
Reserves: Patrick Henry, 35-20.
Ottawa Hills 50, Pettisville 46
PETTISVILLE — Despite a monster game from Graeme Jacoby, Ottawa Hills proved to be too much in a 50-46 final.
Drew Hoffman’s 15 points paced the Green Bears (6-2) while John Kight added 13.
Jacoby finished with 18 points and 16 points in the loss for the Blackbirds (7-2) while Max Leppelmeier hit four treys and finished with a game-best 21 markers.
OTTAWA HILLS (50) — Coy; George 6; W. Kight 4; J. Kight 13; Anderson 0; Miller 4; Hoffman 15; Van Slooten 8. Totals 15-35 19-25 50.
PETTISVILLE (46) — Avina 5; Zuver 0; Leppelmeier 21; Horning 0; C. Jacoby 2; Reynolds 0; G. Jacoby 18. Totals 17-43 7-15 46.
Three-point goals: Ottawa Hills 1-5 (J. Kight), Pettisville 5-15 (Leppelmeier 4, Avina). Rebounds: Ottawa Hills 25, Pettisville 26 (G. Jacoby 16). Turnovers: Ottawa Hills 8, Pettisville 7.
Ottawa Hills 15 6 13 16 — 50
Pettisville 11 8 9 18 — 46
Reserves: Ottawa Hills, 31-27.
Montpelier 43, Stryker 37
STRYKER — Tylor Yahraus was a perfect 10-of-10 from the charity stripe, helping power Montpelier to a 43-37 BBC win at Stryker.
Yahraus finished with 21 points for the Locos (2-7, 1-4 BBC), which won despite committing 18 turnovers.
Noah Huffman netted 14 points for Stryker (1-8, 1-5 BBC) while Kaleb Holsopple added 10.
MONTPELIER (43) — T. Yahraus 21; Beck 0; Eitniear 2; Jay 7; McCord 3; Altaffer 3; Peffley 7; C. Yahraus 0; Walz 0. Totals 12-18-43.
STRYKER (37) — Huffman 14; Bowers 2; Treace 2; Holsopple 10; Weirauch 0; Woolace 0; Ramon 7; Clingaman 2; Barnum 0; Sloan 0. Totals 14-8-37.
Three-point goals: Montpelier — T. Yahraus. Stryker — Ramon. Turnovers: Montpelier 18, Stryker 11.
Montpelier 11 10 6 16 — 43
Stryker 11 6 9 11 — 37
Edon 42, Hilltop 18
WEST UNITY — Up seven at halftime, Edon held Hilltop to five second-half points to earn a 42-18 BBC triumph.
Drew Gallehue hit a pair of treys and tallied 12 points for the Bombers (4-6, 4-1 BBC).
Jay Garrett and Griffin McEwen each had seven points for Hilltop (0-7, 0-5 BBC).
EDON (42) — Berry 9; Schaffter 5; Myers 4; Skiles 1; Kiess 8; Zulch 2; Gallehue 12; Hulbert 1. Totals 12-13-42.
HILLTOP (18) — Garrett 7; McEwen 7; Hoffman 3; Beres 1. TKnippen 23; Kramer 8; Hoersten 5; Honigford 2; Thomas 2; Geise 2. Totals 7-2-18.
Three-point goals: Edon — Berry 2, Gallehue 2, Kiess. Hilltop — McEwen, Hoffman.
Edon 6 14 6 16 — 42
Hilltop 4 9 2 3 — 18
Reserves: Hilltop, 36-27.
