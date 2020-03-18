Defiance Rec

Men’s High Series

Dave Kiessling II 779

Jim Weiner 770

Joe Slattman 746

Gene Homan 718

Terry Keeran 713

Wayne Strickler 705

Gale Hesselschwardt 700

Joe Slattman 693

Robert Hillman 681

Greg Smith 669

Men’s High Game

Joe Slattman 288

Jim Weiner 269

Wayne Strickler 269

Joe Slattman 263

Gene Homan 259

Dave Kiessling II 259

Dave Kiessling II 258

Gale Hesselschwardt 258

Dave Kiessling II 257

Terry Keeran 249

Women’s High Series

Karen Zumfelde 704

Karen Zumfelde 635

Angie Ankney 612

Breanna Slattman 598

Chris Haver 591

Shelby Erford 575

Laura Good 570

Linda Justinger 570

Patti Ayers 562

Rose Mack 546

Chris Spangler 544

Kay DeVeaux 542

Robin Hesselschwardt 526

Linda Justinger 526

Women’s High Game

Karen Zumfelde 248

Karen Zumfelde 234

Shelby Erford 225

Patti Ayers 223

Karen Zumfelde 222

Men’s High Team Series

Coletta’s Pro Shop 3342

Kiessling Construction 3176

Men’s High Team Game

Coletta’s Pro Shop 1189

Coletta’s Pro Shop 1099

Coletta’s Pro Shop 1084

Kiessling Construction 1084

Kiessling Construction 1052

Kiessling Construction 1040

Load comments