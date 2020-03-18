Defiance Rec
Men’s High Series
Dave Kiessling II 779
Jim Weiner 770
Joe Slattman 746
Gene Homan 718
Terry Keeran 713
Wayne Strickler 705
Gale Hesselschwardt 700
Joe Slattman 693
Robert Hillman 681
Greg Smith 669
Men’s High Game
Joe Slattman 288
Jim Weiner 269
Wayne Strickler 269
Joe Slattman 263
Gene Homan 259
Dave Kiessling II 259
Dave Kiessling II 258
Gale Hesselschwardt 258
Dave Kiessling II 257
Terry Keeran 249
Women’s High Series
Karen Zumfelde 704
Karen Zumfelde 635
Angie Ankney 612
Breanna Slattman 598
Chris Haver 591
Shelby Erford 575
Laura Good 570
Linda Justinger 570
Patti Ayers 562
Rose Mack 546
Chris Spangler 544
Kay DeVeaux 542
Robin Hesselschwardt 526
Linda Justinger 526
Women’s High Game
Karen Zumfelde 248
Karen Zumfelde 234
Shelby Erford 225
Patti Ayers 223
Karen Zumfelde 222
Men’s High Team Series
Coletta’s Pro Shop 3342
Kiessling Construction 3176
Men’s High Team Game
Coletta’s Pro Shop 1189
Coletta’s Pro Shop 1099
Coletta’s Pro Shop 1084
Kiessling Construction 1084
Kiessling Construction 1052
Kiessling Construction 1040
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.