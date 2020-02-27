Local bowlers competed at the 71st annual Defiance USBC Men’s City Tournament recently with some area standouts earning recognition for wins on the lanes.
The Simon Says Flooring team of Greg Smith, Brad Simon, Randy Greear, Mike Woodring and Frank Smith finished 22 pins better than Sines Excavating (3,399-3,377) to win the team title while the duo of Greg Smith and Travis Riley were tops in doubles with a score of 1,446. Luke Riley claimed the singles title with a 767 score and Greg Smith’s total score of 2,229 was tops for all events, scratch and handicap.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.