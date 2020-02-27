Local bowlers competed at the 71st annual Defiance USBC Men’s City Tournament recently with some area standouts earning recognition for wins on the lanes.

The Simon Says Flooring team of Greg Smith, Brad Simon, Randy Greear, Mike Woodring and Frank Smith finished 22 pins better than Sines Excavating (3,399-3,377) to win the team title while the duo of Greg Smith and Travis Riley were tops in doubles with a score of 1,446. Luke Riley claimed the singles title with a 767 score and Greg Smith’s total score of 2,229 was tops for all events, scratch and handicap.

