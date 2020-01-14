TOLEDO — Wauseon was able to get the top team score, then defeat Clyde and Eastwood, to win the girls side of the Jug’s Bowling Center high school tournament in Toledo on Saturday.
Emily Brunn and Danielle Carr each rolled a 554 series to tie for first place in the tournament.
The Defiance girls finished fifth in the seven-team field.
In the boys tournament, Defiance was eight pins short of advancing to the semifinals. Wauseon finished seventh.
Girls
Team Scores
Wauseon (3,359) - Emily Brunn 255-1450-159; Danielle Carr 226-160-168; Quinlynn Rhoda 143-182-190; Jayde Ramos 202-148-156. Wauseon Baker 792. Eastwood (3,072), Perrysburg (2,866), Clyde (2,819), Defiance (2,788) — Savannah Roth 175-215-131; Taylor Crigger 161-135-153; Makenna Cerolus 153-138-117; Malea Cerolus 142-117-126; Allayna Levigne 102-116. Defiance Baker 700. Tiffin Columbian (2,330), Springfield (2,322).
Boys
Team Scores
Anthony Wayne (4,080), Perrysburg A (3,907), Maumee (3,890), Eastwood (3,819), Defiance (3,811) - Deven Maynard 204-202-217; Dylan Smith 221-178-181; Boston Briseno 140-206-199; Jayden Hernandez 171-143; Xander Valle 158. Defiance Baker 1,022. Tiffin Columbian (3,600), Wauseon (3,536) - Kenyon Lovins 201-222-204; Alex Stevens 208-143-213; Chance Buehrer 202-212; Ben Allen 156-145; Ryan Marks 138-144; Isaac Rufenacht 135-134; Aidan Teal 124. Wauseon Baker 955. Perrysburg B (3,152), Springfield (2,891), Clyde (2,870).
