NAPOLEON — Wauseon nipped Liberty Center by 97 pins in the boys match while the Indians earned a win in the girls match in NWOAL bowling action at River City Bowl A Way.
Chance Buehrer 406 series led the way for the Wauseon boys while Alexander Stevens rolled games of 220 and 167. Haydon Guyer’s 376 series was tops for LC.
In the girls match, Quinlynn Rohda tallied a 419 series to pace Wauseon while Hannah Feather had a 218 game for the Tigers.
At River City Bowl-A-Way
Boys
Wauseon (2,370) — Chance Buehrer 191-215; Kage Little 130-165; Kenyon Lovins 193-172; Alexander Stevens 220-167; Aidan Teal 179-168; Wauseon Baker 570.
Liberty Center (2,273) — Haydon Guyer 182-194; Nathan Weirauch 213-149; John Spangler 155-126; Joshua Sexton 163-184; Jonathon Smith 183-151; Liberty Center Baker 573.
Girls
Wauseon (2,129) — Quinlynn Rohda 229-190; Emily Brunn 168-201; Jessie French 170-192; Rachel Carr 150-165; Danielle Carr 146-130; Wauseon Baker 388.
Liberty Center (1,888) — Hannah Feather 218-125; Audrey Bowers 157-160; Madison Amstutz 147-151; Olivia Weirauch 182-125; Arianna Smith 129-107; Liberty Center Baker 387.
At Swanton Sports Center
Boys
Tinora (1,884) — Austin Adair 82; Devin Flory 194-170; CJ Gerschutz 146-154; Tyler Lawrence 142-129; Eric Lichtenwald 163-113; Devin Singer 110; Tinora Baker 481.
Delta (1,819) — Kaden Hawkins 189-122; Cole Riches 143-150; Walker Sniegowski 121-120; Gabe Syverson 103-142; Cory Waugh 122-194; Delta Baker 413.
Girls
Tinora (1,297) — Hannah Gerschutz 94-104; Samantha Meyer 70-78; Anya Dunno 114-120; Rianna Stark 104-124; Elizabeth Bland 112-82; Tinora Baker 295.
Delta (1,597) — Payton Gladieux 145-142; Ramzie Hockenberry 112; Maddy Johnston 124-103; Ciarra Flickinger 131; Lexi Brown 144; Makenzie DeSantos 82; Tori Hockenberry 84; Anna Syverson 115; Delta Baker 415.
At Swanton Sports Center
Boys
Evergreen (1,848) — Wil Newcomb 145-142; Ethan Shively 172-180; Michael King 123-139; Logan Fox 118; Ayden DeGroff 130-165; Derek Cobb 143; Evergreen Baker 391.
Swanton (1,876) — Alexander Hicks 134-145; Riley Blankenship 140-164; Brandon Chovan 105-167; Aaron Futch 172-102; Marty Mosher 120; Chad Long 104; Swanton Baker 523.
Girls
Evergreen (1,585) — Michaela Baker 126-165; Kennedy Coolman 114-126; Emily Bissonette 109-116; Bobbie Jo Machnicki 113-109; Carly Kanneman 112-116; Evergreen Baker 379.
Swanton (1,716) — Amy Lawson 142-148; Hanna Patch 148-110; Ivy Serres 112-158; Sarah Kohlhofer 123; Kylie Ulch 113-135; Gabriell Siege 101; Swanton Baker 426.
At Bryan Lanes
Boys
Patrick Henry (2,326) — Cade DeLong 217-221; Aidan Breece 196-167; Tyler Piercefield 138; Jaylin Drew 190-206; Lee Hogrefe 137; Kijano Hill 168-167; Patrick Henry Baker 519.
Bryan (2,424) — Wade Allport 148-151; Austin Brandeberry 252-222; Zane Laurin 143-152; Matt Meade 225-216; Caleb Muhe 235-230; Bryan Baker 502.
Girls
Patrick Henry (1,797) — Sarah Breece 176-168; Angeline Parsons 140-135; Zayna Kuesel 148; Starr Anteau 120-116; Catherine Knapp 126-99; Rachel Breece 114; Patrick Henry Baker 455.
Bryan (2,466) — Gabi Bany 199-217; Jade Easley 189-206; Jessica Federspiel 114; Alexis Firm 135; Faith Hardin 256-233; Emma Meade 234-171; Bryan Baker 512.
At River City Bowl-A-Way
Boys
Maumee (2,273) — Roby Fairchild 167-246; Josh Sniadecki 160; Gabe Burton 173-204; Michael Iwinski 170-181; Sam Wolfe 148; Andrew Bick 139; Lars Lucio 144; Maumee Baker 541.
Napoleon (2,366) — Levi Anderson 217-169; Ashton Kiessling 156; Jacob Hull 223-191; Elijah Wolf 177; James Gerken 177-166; Preston Miller 170; Anthony Steward 163; Napoleon Baker 557.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.