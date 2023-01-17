NAPOLEON — The Wauseon boys and Liberty Center girls picked up final-round wins over Springfield and Eastwood, respectively, on Monday in the Napoleon Baker Bash Tournament at River City Bowl-A-Way.
In the boys tournament, the Indians put up the second-best team total with a 2,564 to earn a spot in the finals where they defeated the Blue Devils, 214-208, 160-189, 184-154 in three baker games to earn the team title.
Liberty Center finished third while Napoleon was fifth, Bryan ninth and Tinora 10th.
The girls tournament saw Eastwood edge out LC 2,177-2,131 after three rounds of tournament action but the Tigers got the best of the Eagles 168-133, 141-155, 136-116 in three baker games to win the tournament. Bryan was third overall while Wauseon was fifth, Napoleon sixth and Tinora ninth.
On Saturday, Bryan competed in the Centerville Sweet 16 Touranment at Poelking Lanes. The boys, seeded 13th coming into the championship bracket, fell to Urbana 172-157, 192-108, 197-149 in the first round to finish 14th overall. Caleb Muhe bowled games of 193 and 150 in the opening two games before the championship bracket to lead the Bears.
In the girls bracket, the eighth-seeded Lady Bears knocked off Sidney in four baker games (128-106, 140-110, 137-140, 137-102) in the first round before falling to top seed and eventual team champion Vandalia Butler in a five-game marathon (187-135, 189-163, 148-165, 128-143, 181-132). Haylie Federspiel’s 267 series (146-121) was the top series for the Bryan girls in the opening two games.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.