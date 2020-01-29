ROSSFORD — Wauseon’s Danielle Carr recorded a 246 game and 382 series as the Indians picked up a 2,110-1,889 victory against Perrysburg at Interstate Lanes on Tuesday.
Jayde Ramos added games of 202 and 174 in the win for Wauseon. In the boys match, the Yellow Jackets took an early lead and downed the Tribe, 2,356-2,055. Chance Buehrer tallied a 193 and 172 for Wauseon while Ryan Marks had games of 160 and 183.
At Interstate Lanes
Boys
Wauseon (2,055) — Chance Buehrer 193-172; Ryan Marks 160-183; Kage Little 169-134; Ben Allan 101-169; Alex Stevens 144-122; Wauseon Baker 508.
Perrysburg (2,356) — No statistics.
Girls
Wauseon (2,110) — Danielle Carr 246-146; Jayde Ramos 202-174; Jessie French 148-150; Quinlynn Rohda 127-147; Elena Pratt 130-125; Wauseon Baker 520.
Perrysburg (1,889) — No statistics.
