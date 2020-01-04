NAPOLEON — Wauseon picked up a win in both boys and girls bowling action at River City Bowl-A-Way against Rossford on Friday.
In the boys match, Chance Buehrer led the way with games of 223 and 205 while Ben Allan recorded games of 182 and 196 for the Indians.
Meanwhile, Rachel Carr and Emily Brunn each rolled plus-200 games for the Wauseon girls, finishing with 376 and 354 series, respectively.
At River City Bowl-A-Way
Boys
Rossford (2,206) — No statistics.
Wauseon (2,445) — Ben Allan 182-196; Logan Blackman 183; Chance Buehrer 223-205; Kenyon Lovins 203-156; Ryan Marks 123; Alexander Stevens 169; Aidan Teal 202; Wauseon Baker 603.
Girls
Rossford (1,651) — No statistics.
Wauseon (1,899) — Rachel Carr 172-204; Emily Brunn 212-142; Danielle Carr 167-150; Elena Pratt 126-124; Jayde Ramos 122-110; Wauseon Baker 360.
