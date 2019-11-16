The Defiance boys and girls bowling teams split with Wauseon in the season opener for both teams. The contests were held at C&H Lanes in Defiance.
The Defiance boys, paced by games of 243 and 215 from Deven Maynard, nipped Wauseon, 2,402-2,354. In addition, Defiance’s Boston Briseno rolled a game high 258, in the first contest.
Kenyon Lovins led Wauseon with games of 214 and 235.
In girls competition, Wauseon topped Defiance, 1,874-1,530. Rachel Carr led Wauseon with a 174 game, while Savannah Roth collected a 166 for Defiance.
Both Defiance teams will take on Tinora on Thursday at the Defiance Recreation Center.
Boys
Wauseon (2,354) — Logan Blackman 128; Kage Little 107; Aiden Teal 187-157; Kenyon Lovins 214-235; Chance Buehrer 180-212; Ben Allan 210; Sub 138; Wauseon Baker 586.
Defiance (2,402) — Dylan Smith 159-184; Boston Briseno 258-179; Xander Valle 111; Rhees Andrews 196-138; Devan Maynard 243-215; Noah Sawyer 159; Defiance Baker 560.
Girls
Wauseon (1874) — Emily Brunn 143; Rachel Carr 174; Sub 152-134; Sub 110-141; Sub 132-163; Sub 149; Sub 170; WHS Baker 396.
Defiance (1,530) — Savannah Roth 166-136; Malea Carolus 123-126; Allayna Lavigne 58; Taylor Crigger 128-99; Makenna Carolus 140-154; Tamorie Nealy 74; DHS 326.
