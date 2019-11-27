The Ottawa-Glandorf bowling teams swept Patrick Henry on Tuesday night. The boys nipped PH, 2,796-2,643, while the girls won, 2,208-2,110.
Mitch Kaufman paced O-G with games of 229 and 230, while Jaylin Drew led PH with games of 224 and 202.
O-G's Emily Krukowski rolled a high score of 180 and 237 for the Lady Titans, while Starr Anteau rolled a gaMe high 176 for PH.
Boys
Ottawa-Glandorf (2,796) — Mitch Kaufman 229-230; Brandt Utrup 169-204; Sean Kelley 179-183; Jarrett Johns 149-179; Ethan Schroeder 170-187; Ottawa-Glandorf Baker 917.
Patrick Henry (2,643) — Joey Boden 174-102; Aiden Breece 158-190; Jaylin Drew 224-202; Lee Hogrefe 165; Tyler Piercefield 227-185; Aaron Walters 124; Patrick Henry Baker 892.
Girls
Ottawa-Glandorf (2,208) — Cameron Foppe 157-134; Natalie Duling 179-113; Bri Siebeneck 163-188; Emily Krukowski 180-237; OGHS Baker 644.
Patrick Henry (2,110) — Starr Anteau 134-176; Rachel Breece 123; Sarah Breece 148-137; Catherine Knapp 130; Angeline Parsons 163-149; Zayna Kuesel 117; Sub 99; PHHS Baker 734.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.