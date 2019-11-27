The Ottawa-Glandorf bowling teams swept Patrick Henry on Tuesday night. The boys nipped PH, 2,796-2,643, while the girls won, 2,208-2,110.

Mitch Kaufman paced O-G with games of 229 and 230, while Jaylin Drew led PH with games of 224 and 202.

O-G's Emily Krukowski rolled a high score of 180 and 237 for the Lady Titans, while Starr Anteau rolled a gaMe high 176 for PH.

Boys

Ottawa-Glandorf (2,796) — Mitch Kaufman 229-230; Brandt Utrup 169-204; Sean Kelley 179-183; Jarrett Johns 149-179; Ethan Schroeder 170-187; Ottawa-Glandorf Baker 917.

Patrick Henry (2,643) — Joey Boden 174-102; Aiden Breece 158-190; Jaylin Drew 224-202; Lee Hogrefe 165; Tyler Piercefield 227-185; Aaron Walters 124; Patrick Henry Baker 892.

Girls

Ottawa-Glandorf (2,208) — Cameron Foppe 157-134; Natalie Duling 179-113; Bri Siebeneck 163-188; Emily Krukowski 180-237; OGHS Baker 644.

Patrick Henry (2,110) — Starr Anteau 134-176; Rachel Breece 123; Sarah Breece 148-137; Catherine Knapp 130; Angeline Parsons 163-149; Zayna Kuesel 117; Sub 99; PHHS Baker 734.

Load comments